The Laver Cup comes to a close in London today as Team Europe look to wrap up victory for Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career. Federer has already bid farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat in Friday’s doubles alongside Rafael Nadal. But the 41-year-old has remained courtside to support his teammates as the Europeans look to retain the Laver Cup against Team World. Novak Djokovic has put the hosts in a commanding position after his singles and doubles wins on Saturday, with Europe requiring two more wins to take the title at the O2 Arena...

TENNIS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO