Matthew McConaughey Details Being Molested, Blackmailed & Drugged As A Teenager
Matthew McConaughey has opened up like never before about his traumatic experiences as a teenager. During a recent appearance on Amanda de Cadenet's "The Conversation: About the Men" podcast, the actor detailed being blackmailed into having sex as well as a situation that involved him being drugged and molested by a man when he was 18.
I turned my crazy side hustle into a real business making $500k a year – the idea is so simple everyone can do it
AN entrepreneur has revealed he earned around $500,000 a year from his side hustle of wearing t-shirts. Jason Sadler was the founder of the company IWearYourShirt and decided to launch the venture during the 2008 recession. He told the site Wandering Aimfully that he wanted to get paid for wearing...
Opinion: Subtle Reasons People Fall Into Emotional Affairs
They lock eyes across the room. There is a spark… and they both can feel it instantly. There is a first date, second date, third date… until suddenly almost every night is spent at each other’s places. Things become official and the two people decide to be in a monogamous relationship, and life couldn’t be more perfect.
Is It Ever a Good Idea To Date Your Friends?
There are lots of fish in the sea. But should you start with the ones you know? Whether or not dating a friend is a good idea is a question many people ask but few answer easily. Romano Santos. The pro, of course, is that you likely know your friend...
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Letting Go
Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
Parents Magazine
No, I'm Not Forcing My Daughter to Just 'Respect' Her Elders
Recently, my 4-year-old daughter was blatantly disrespected by someone nearly 80 years her senior. The person made an insulting comment about my daughter's appearance. I fired back because that's how I was raised—my great-grandfather, an Italian immigrant in his 60s at the time, told my mom, "You don't respect people just because of their age; you respect them because they've earned your respect." It was something my mother passed on to me and has remained with me since.
KIDS・
How To Stay Focused
Habits are hard to form, and distractions are everywhere. It’s easy to get distracted, and it’s easy to put your work off. But you can’t always do that and besides when you’re able to focus and get your work done, you’ll feel great!
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading, listening and viewing
This week, Twitch made some controversial moves, the plot thickened in an elite chess cheating scandal, and Idris Elba will probably not play James Bond, unfortunately. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend. Industry.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's "Crossed Lines" That "Sometimes Rip Me From Sleep" in Birthday Essay
Gwyneth Paltrow is taking time to reflect on her past in a new essay in honor of her 50th birthday. In a post shared on her Goop blog on Sept. 22, the 49-year-old actor reflected on the passage of time and contemplated mistakes she's made throughout her life. "My errors,...
ADDitude
Everyday ADHD: Quirky Productivity Hacks for Easily Bored Brains
Household chores are both mundane and onerous for ADHD brains. Low executive function, boredom, and lack of novelty complicate tasks that, to others, seem trivial, leading to shame and feelings of failure in people with ADHD. Often, however, simple changes make all the difference: Many people with ADHD have found...
