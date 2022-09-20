ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alto Pass, IL

KFVS12

Breakfast Show headlines 9/24

A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/23. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Heartland...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Scott County issues burn ban

A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. The City of Cape Girardeau is making improvements to it's southern area. More than a dozen national and local artists will perform on two stages in Cape Girardeau over the next two days. Charleston...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
City
Alto Pass, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
KFVS12

Heartland Football Friday preview 9/23

For the 100th time in both school's history, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston will face off in high school football. Sikeston and Poplar Bluff will face-off in a football game for the 100th time. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/21. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Heartland...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Pets feat. Yeti 9/23

You can adopt Dylan from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. You can adopt Walden at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. You can adopt Heather and Humphrey at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. Heartland Pets feat. Honey on 9/9. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT. |
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

City of Cape Girardeau working to revamp southern area

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is working to make improvements to the area by adding two new parks in the south. It’s part of an effort to give the community a more enjoyable experience. ”We are very excited,” said City Parks Director Doug Gannon....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/22

Sports Director Todd Richards previews Week 6 of Heartland Football Friday!. For the 100th time in both school's history, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston will face off in high school football. Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/22. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/22. Sikeston...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill.

In an effort to combat the nursing shortage, a nurse hiring event was held in Carbondale. Cape Girardeau Public School District increasing involvement in sports. The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. Updated: 6...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Southern Ill. Piano Festival returns to SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Piano Festival returns to Southern Illinois University Carbondale. According to SIU, the festival runs October 2, 4-5, November 2 and December 2 at various locations on campus. They say all of the concerts and master classes are free and open to the public,...
CARBONDALE, IL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFVS12

Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting

A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. The City of Cape Girardeau is making improvements to it's southern area. More than a dozen national and local artists will perform on two stages in Cape Girardeau over the next two days. Scott...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting

A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/23. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Heartland...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau

Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville. A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Nurse hiring event in Carbondale

The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill. The Praise the Lard BBQ festival kicked off in Murphysboro, Ill. today. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A 2-hour...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Sikeston murder suspect in custody

One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
SIKESTON, MO
WOMI Owensboro

This Illinois Hotel Is Listed As ‘One Of The Oldest Hotels In Existence’

I was looking at small populated towns in Illinois and Elizabethtown was one of them. This tiny town of 300 has the oldest hotel in Illinois; The Historic Rose Hotel. Elizabethtown seems to be a forgotten town in Southern Illinois that not a lot of people know about - I didn't. If you do know this city well, you definitely have heard of The Historic Rose Hotel. It was originally ran as a tavern and boarding house, but now stands as one of the OLDEST hotels in existence!
ELIZABETHTOWN, IL

