Breakfast Show headlines 9/24
Scott County issues burn ban
Proceeds from Tour de Cape 2022 to help fund scholarships for children with diabilites
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tour de Cape will be held on Saturday morning, October 1. According to the Facebook event, it starts at 8 a.m. at 42 S. Main Street. They said the goal of the event is to promote bicycling for health, recreation and transportation. Proceeds from this...
Poplar Bluff faces Sikeston for 100th time
Sports Director Todd Richards previews Week 6 of Heartland Football Friday!. Sikeston and Poplar Bluff will face-off in a football game for the 100th time.
Heartland Football Friday preview 9/23
Heartland Pets feat. Yeti 9/23
You can adopt Dylan from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. You can adopt Walden at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. You can adopt Heather and Humphrey at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. Heartland Pets feat. Honey on 9/9. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT. |
City of Cape Girardeau working to revamp southern area
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is working to make improvements to the area by adding two new parks in the south. It’s part of an effort to give the community a more enjoyable experience. ”We are very excited,” said City Parks Director Doug Gannon....
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/22
30th annual Parade of Lights will be Nov. 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 30th Annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Old Town Cape, the theme this year is “A Very Merry Grinchmas.” It was chosen by Parade of Lights Chairs Kent and Vicki Zickfield.
Cape Girardeau Public School District increasing involvement in sports
Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill.
Southern Ill. Piano Festival returns to SIU
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Piano Festival returns to Southern Illinois University Carbondale. According to SIU, the festival runs October 2, 4-5, November 2 and December 2 at various locations on campus. They say all of the concerts and master classes are free and open to the public,...
Southeast Missouri State campus temporarily closed due to water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced that campus will be closed temporarily due to a water main break on Thursday, Sept. 22. The university told KFVS that this should not impact student housing or the cafeteria. It is reported that the break is in the central...
Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting
One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting
Vendors prepare for first Barbecue on the River following two years off the river
PADUCAH — Wednesday was a long day of last minute preparations for vendors at Barbecue on the River. The event kicks off Thursday for its 28th year, following two years of off-the-river events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the booths are ready Wednesday, with the tables and...
One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau
Nurse hiring event in Carbondale
Sikeston murder suspect in custody
This Illinois Hotel Is Listed As ‘One Of The Oldest Hotels In Existence’
I was looking at small populated towns in Illinois and Elizabethtown was one of them. This tiny town of 300 has the oldest hotel in Illinois; The Historic Rose Hotel. Elizabethtown seems to be a forgotten town in Southern Illinois that not a lot of people know about - I didn't. If you do know this city well, you definitely have heard of The Historic Rose Hotel. It was originally ran as a tavern and boarding house, but now stands as one of the OLDEST hotels in existence!
