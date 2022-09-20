Read full article on original website
Cavaliers use second half surge to beat Jays
Expected to be a high-scoring matchup, Capital City relied on its defense Friday to defeat Jefferson City 28-7. Jefferson City capped off an over seven minute, 99-yard touchdown drive with a one-yard rush from Ethan Garnett to take a 7-0 lead into halftime.
Centralia falls to Monroe City; no longer unbeaten
Centralia football broke its 4-0 winning streak Friday with a 28-7 loss to undefeated Monroe City. Centralia (4-1), second in its class, expected a tough fight, as Monroe City is currently ranked No. 1 overall in Class 1. In the pregame radio show on KTCM, Monroe City’s Coach Charles David Kirby said his team needed to “play fast and physical,” and “focus on [them]selves.”
Columbia College volleyball wins both matches at Holiday Inn Express Invite
Columbia College volleyball stayed red-hot in its opening day at the Holiday Inn Express Invite in Bourbonnais, Ill. The Cougars won their eighth and ninth consecutive games to kick off the invite. Columbia (11-7) opened up the day against Cardinal Stritch (7-8) less than 24 hours removed from its conference...
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Missouri at Auburn preview, and a birthday party
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the sixth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about the keys to Missouri's first matchup of SEC play and chat about some of the things they saw over the week of practice. Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff features regarding Dominic Lovett's rise to success and Eliah Drinkwitz's humble beginnings.
Hickman goes on the road to face Smith-Cotton
Last week, Hickman football fell to crosstown rival Battle 47-29. Although it did not secure a victory, the Kewpies offense continued to improve, as it scored a season high. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday recorded three touchdowns and 210 yards. Junior running back Zack Wright rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Rock Bridge's Cooper Allen scores four goals against Liberty
Rock Bridge boys soccer beat Liberty 5-0 in dominant fashion, with Cooper Allen filling the stat sheet with four goals. The Bruins scored with 19 minutes left in the first half to make it 1-0. Just nine minutes later, Allen ripped a free kick from 30 yards out to beat the keeper to make it 2-0.
Pirates struggle against high-flying Falcons offense
Blair Oaks hosted Boonville Friday night and had absolutely no mercy for its guests, decimating the Pirates defense and coming up with a 52-13 win. The Falcons are now 5-0 this season and sit comfortably atop the Tri-County Conference. Boonville falls to 3-2 on the year. The Falcons offense wasted...
Familiar to Drinkwitz, not so familiar to Missouri: MU football enters Auburn for first time
The seat is hot for Bryan Harsin. In only his second season at the helm for Auburn, he has taken backlash for incidents off the field and limited success on it. And for Missouri, it has coincidentally thrived on these occasions under coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Hallsville football dominates Eldon
Eldon welcomed Hallsville for its homecoming game, losing 44-14. Eldon entered Friday's game with a 3-1 record and Hallsville at 2-2. . Eldon took the early lead with a touchdown run by Krystopher Shepard. Hallsville responded with three-unanswered touchdown drives, making it 22-6 at the half.
Missouri pass rush has chance to shine at Jordan-Hare
Down 21-6 with the ball in the third quarter, Auburn had a chance to come back last week against Penn State. Quarterback TJ Finley set up in shotgun, looking to extend the drive on third-and-12 from his own 35. Finley took the snap and barely had time to look up...
Rock Bridge softball cruises past Hickman, wins 17th straight game
Rock Bridge softball took down Hickman 14-0 on Thursday at Hickman to win its 17th straight game. The Bruins grabbed a lead in the first inning on Anna Christ’s RBI single to bring in Cydney Fullerton.
Hickman volleyball takes crosstown victory over Battle
Hickman volleyball defeated Battle in five sets Thursday at Battle. Both student sections were full, and the bleachers were packed for the crosstown rivalry.
MU soccer gives up two late goals in loss to LSU
Lindsi Jennings’ goal in the 85th minute put LSU past Missouri soccer 2-1 on Thursday. MU (4-4-1) held a one-goal lead well into the second half of Thursday’s contest, but a late goal from LSU’s Raelyn Prince squared the game at 1 with 15 minutes to play.
Tennessee rides stellar offense to victory against Missouri volleyball
As Janet deMarrais landed a kill late in the third set of Missouri’s Southeastern Conference opener against Tennessee, Trista Strasser let out a boastful shout that echoed throughout Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. deMarrais’ kill kept the Tigers within striking distance of the Volunteers on Wednesday.
MU running backs Young, Peat headline injury report ahead of Auburn
Missouri released its injury report Thursday for its away bout with Auburn on Saturday. Running backs Nathaniel Peat and Elijah Young joined the list for the first time, earning designations of probable and out, respectively. There was no indication in Saturday’s contest against Abilene Christian that either back suffered an...
Harrisburg earns homecoming victory
Salisbury quarterback Ryan Binder's tremendous season stalled Friday as the Panthers lost to Harrisburg 14-12. Binder came into this game with over 1,000 passing yards this season, but couldn't overcome the Bulldogs as the Panthers (3-2) suffered their second loss of the season.
Opponent Scout: Auburn enters Missouri game with Harsin's seat warming
Missouri enters its Week 4 game at Auburn at 2-1, with a struggling offensive line and a blowout loss to an out-of-conference Power Five team. That’s pretty much the situation Auburn is in, too.
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame names 2022 honoree list for Columbia enshrinement
Fourteen people will be honored at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame enshrinement Nov. 14 in Columbia, CEO and executive director Byron Shive announced Wednesday. The list features former professional athletes, coaches and front office executives with prior connections to mid-Missouri. Some of the prominent figures being honored are former...
Capital City, RB Jacobs trying to 'build a culture' as promising season continues
Winning football games isn’t easy. Capital City found that out rather quickly in its inaugural varsity season in 2020, like most new programs do. Starting its first season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make getting started any easier.
CC volleyball looks to win seventh straight match
Columbia College volleyball has been on a blistering stretch lately, winning six straight matches, including a sweep over No. 1 Missouri Baptist, after a 2-7 start. The Cougars have lost just three sets during that time, sweeping four of their past five matchups, and look to continue their strong play Thursday against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.
