Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Cavaliers use second half surge to beat Jays

Expected to be a high-scoring matchup, Capital City relied on its defense Friday to defeat Jefferson City 28-7. Jefferson City capped off an over seven minute, 99-yard touchdown drive with a one-yard rush from Ethan Garnett to take a 7-0 lead into halftime.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Centralia falls to Monroe City; no longer unbeaten

Centralia football broke its 4-0 winning streak Friday with a 28-7 loss to undefeated Monroe City. Centralia (4-1), second in its class, expected a tough fight, as Monroe City is currently ranked No. 1 overall in Class 1. In the pregame radio show on KTCM, Monroe City’s Coach Charles David Kirby said his team needed to “play fast and physical,” and “focus on [them]selves.”
CENTRALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College volleyball wins both matches at Holiday Inn Express Invite

Columbia College volleyball stayed red-hot in its opening day at the Holiday Inn Express Invite in Bourbonnais, Ill. The Cougars won their eighth and ninth consecutive games to kick off the invite. Columbia (11-7) opened up the day against Cardinal Stritch (7-8) less than 24 hours removed from its conference...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Missouri at Auburn preview, and a birthday party

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the sixth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about the keys to Missouri's first matchup of SEC play and chat about some of the things they saw over the week of practice. Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff features regarding Dominic Lovett's rise to success and Eliah Drinkwitz's humble beginnings.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman goes on the road to face Smith-Cotton

Last week, Hickman football fell to crosstown rival Battle 47-29. Although it did not secure a victory, the Kewpies offense continued to improve, as it scored a season high. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday recorded three touchdowns and 210 yards. Junior running back Zack Wright rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge's Cooper Allen scores four goals against Liberty

Rock Bridge boys soccer beat Liberty 5-0 in dominant fashion, with Cooper Allen filling the stat sheet with four goals. The Bruins scored with 19 minutes left in the first half to make it 1-0. Just nine minutes later, Allen ripped a free kick from 30 yards out to beat the keeper to make it 2-0.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Pirates struggle against high-flying Falcons offense

Blair Oaks hosted Boonville Friday night and had absolutely no mercy for its guests, decimating the Pirates defense and coming up with a 52-13 win. The Falcons are now 5-0 this season and sit comfortably atop the Tri-County Conference. Boonville falls to 3-2 on the year. The Falcons offense wasted...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hallsville football dominates Eldon

Eldon welcomed Hallsville for its homecoming game, losing 44-14. Eldon entered Friday's game with a 3-1 record and Hallsville at 2-2. . Eldon took the early lead with a touchdown run by Krystopher Shepard. Hallsville responded with three-unanswered touchdown drives, making it 22-6 at the half.
ELDON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri pass rush has chance to shine at Jordan-Hare

Down 21-6 with the ball in the third quarter, Auburn had a chance to come back last week against Penn State. Quarterback TJ Finley set up in shotgun, looking to extend the drive on third-and-12 from his own 35. Finley took the snap and barely had time to look up...
COLUMBIA, MO
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbia Missourian

MU soccer gives up two late goals in loss to LSU

Lindsi Jennings’ goal in the 85th minute put LSU past Missouri soccer 2-1 on Thursday. MU (4-4-1) held a one-goal lead well into the second half of Thursday’s contest, but a late goal from LSU’s Raelyn Prince squared the game at 1 with 15 minutes to play.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tennessee rides stellar offense to victory against Missouri volleyball

As Janet deMarrais landed a kill late in the third set of Missouri’s Southeastern Conference opener against Tennessee, Trista Strasser let out a boastful shout that echoed throughout Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. deMarrais’ kill kept the Tigers within striking distance of the Volunteers on Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

MU running backs Young, Peat headline injury report ahead of Auburn

Missouri released its injury report Thursday for its away bout with Auburn on Saturday. Running backs Nathaniel Peat and Elijah Young joined the list for the first time, earning designations of probable and out, respectively. There was no indication in Saturday’s contest against Abilene Christian that either back suffered an...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Harrisburg earns homecoming victory

Salisbury quarterback Ryan Binder's tremendous season stalled Friday as the Panthers lost to Harrisburg 14-12. Binder came into this game with over 1,000 passing yards this season, but couldn't overcome the Bulldogs as the Panthers (3-2) suffered their second loss of the season.
SALISBURY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame names 2022 honoree list for Columbia enshrinement

Fourteen people will be honored at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame enshrinement Nov. 14 in Columbia, CEO and executive director Byron Shive announced Wednesday. The list features former professional athletes, coaches and front office executives with prior connections to mid-Missouri. Some of the prominent figures being honored are former...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

CC volleyball looks to win seventh straight match

Columbia College volleyball has been on a blistering stretch lately, winning six straight matches, including a sweep over No. 1 Missouri Baptist, after a 2-7 start. The Cougars have lost just three sets during that time, sweeping four of their past five matchups, and look to continue their strong play Thursday against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.
COLUMBIA, MO

