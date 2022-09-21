8 People Shared How Scammers Tried To Use "Student Loan Forgiveness" Against Them, And Here's How You Can Tell They're Not Legit

"I think my partner got scammed by one of the calls that have been going around about the student debt relief. By the time I realized who they were on the phone with, they were giving out their card information and electronically signing their signature on stuff. They were told that they had only a 'limited time' before they were no longer eligible and that instead of the $20K forgiveness they would be eligible for later on, it was going to be significantly more (like everything except for a few grand).

The company (I don’t know the name) told them that they just had to make four payments of $200, then it would only be $10/month for the remainder. I tried interrupting to ask them why they needed to make payments when everything is still deferred until the beginning of the year and they just told me to stop talking.

I had this uneasy feeling, so much so that later tonight I woke up them to ask them to talk about it so we could at least contact the bank or set an alarm for in the morning to call their actual student loan borrower service, and they told me that it was a '.org company and that there are certain requirements for people to register with that so it’s legit' and that 'they didn’t want to talk about it in the middle of the night.'

I tried talking to them about it this morning and they again said it was legit and the people knew their FSA ID and social security number. I don't know what to do."

— u/sapphicsourdough