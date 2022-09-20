ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers WR George Pickens says he ran free '90 percent' of time on Patriots defense

By Jordy McElroy
 4 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens believes he was having his way with the New England Patriots’ defensive backfield.

Now, you wouldn’t know that by just looking at the stat sheet for a game where he only caught one reception for 23 yards. But according to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, the former University of Georgia standout receiver claimed he was running free “90 percent” of the time against the Patriots in the 17-14 loss in Pittsburgh.

“I’d say about 90 percent of the time. I say that because I am a big guy who runs low 4.4s. I am always going to have a step,” said Pickens, when asked what percentage he was running free.

Every receiver probably feels like they’re open most of the time, if not all of the time. And there were clearly moments where Pickens might have had a step on a defensive back.

But 90 percent of the time is a bit much against a top-10 passing defense. It’s also a defense that held the high-flying Miami Dolphins offense relatively in check in Week 1.

If anything, Pickens’ comments served as an indictment on quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who couldn’t get anything going against the Patriots defense. Maybe the Steelers would have come away with a few more plays if Trubisky put the ball in the air more often for Pickens.

Or maybe, just maybe, it would have led to even more interceptions going in the other direction.

