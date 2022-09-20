Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 LA Restaurants for Comforting Ramen BowlsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Gelson’s project continues to face resistance
Neighbors may be up in arms over the new Lincoln Center Project that will replace the Gelson’s grocery store in Ocean Park, but complaints over its size and appearance are unlikely to sink the large scale residential project. Property owners SanMon Inc., a subsidiary of Balboa Retail Partners, envision...
theregistrysocal.com
9,404 SQFT Bank of America in Arcadia Listed for $16.2MM
A 9,404 square foot retail asset occupied by Bank of America in Arcadia, Calif. has recently been placed up for sale. According to the listing by Faris Lee Investments, the bank is being offered at $16.2 million, or about $1,724 per square foot. Located at 1234 S. Baldwin Ave., the...
Antelope Valley Press
Watch your waste; WM plans to
LANCASTER — Waste Management is watching. People are encouraged to follow California’s organic waste disposal law to avoid contaminating their trash, Ashley Cortes of WM (Waste Management) told audience members, Wednesday, at the AV EDGE (Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise) quarterly luncheon.
theregistrysocal.com
21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM
PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
theregistrysocal.com
Brandywine Homes Acquires Nearly 1.6 Acres of Land and Office Building in El Monte for $12.5MM
Los Angeles, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Vice President Steven Berman and Associate Marcos Villagomez with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group completed the sale of a 69,031 square foot land assemblage and 1031 Exchange for a 22,320 square foot medical office building in El Monte, California. Steven and Marcos represented the buyer, Brandywine Homes, in the acquisition, and the sellers, Universal Development LLC and YKL Real Estate, LLC in the disposition.
theregistrysocal.com
Two-Building Office Property in West Hollywood Placed Up for Sale With Guidance Set at $16.75MM
A large commercial office property in West Hollywood has recently been placed on the market, offering both investment and redevelopment opportunities. According to the listing from Commercial Asset Group, the property is being offered for $16.75 million, or about $1,716 per square foot. Consisting of two office buildings on four...
pasadenaweekly.com
Pasadena Unified School District news
One Pasadena Unified middle school is proving that a name can have meaning and that change can be a good thing. From now on, Washington Middle School will be known as Octavia E. Butler Magnet, a dual-language STEAM middle school. “This evening isn’t merely about a simple name change,” PUSD...
K line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood, El Segundo to open in October
The K Line, a rail line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood and El Segundo, will partially open Oct. 7, Metro announced Thursday. To mark the occasion, Metro will offer free rides on all of its buses and trains that entire weekend. Initially dubbed the Crenshaw/LAX Line, the K Line brings...
smobserved.com
"Crime is the number one problem in Santa Monica," says Candidate for City Council Armen Melkonians
Why do you want to be on the Santa Monica City Council, I asked candidate Armen Melkonians. He said crime and homelessness were out of control problems. The City spends a lot of money on these problems, with no progress. "Our community has gotten crazy out of hand, in terms...
theregistrysocal.com
375,541 SQFT Shopping Center in Lancaster Trades in $45.25MM Deal
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces it has completed the sale of Valley Central, a 375,541-square-foot community shopping center in Lancaster, California. The property traded for $45.25 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the undisclosed seller. The property...
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
According to a new study, a fault system running along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.
Water Main Break Sends Gallons Gushing Skyward from Hole in Street
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A broken water main sent gallons of water gushing skyward through a hole in the street in a city of Lancaster neighborhood Friday, Sept. 23, around 2:30 a.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Lancaster Station received a call of a loud bang that...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Senior Center Offers Assortment of Fall Classes
First published in the Sept. 8 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. From art to Zumba Gold, fall classes presented by the Pasadena Senior Center will offer something for everyone beginning Oct. 10. Dance classes ranging from BollyX to ballroom will get you frolicking to the rhythm of the beat,...
Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows
“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes.”
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are slightly more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop – dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and […]
Mr. Bones Is Back With His 35th Annual Pumpkin Patch, And Tickets Are Now On Sale!
It’s that time of year once again for leaves to fall, Halloween costumes to be procrastinated, and pumpkin patches to bring us the best autumn vibes! From October 7th to the 30th, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch will celebrate Halloween and the changing seasons by bringing the farmstead to Culver City at 10100 Jefferson Blvd. This will be Mr. Bones’ 35th year spreading harvest cheer, so grab your tickets and get in on the tradition! Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has an incredible history spanning 35 years. Inspired by Becky and David Campbell’s farm in Silverton, Oregon, the pair realized how few opportunities the children of Los Angeles had to experience farm life in the city. Moving across Southern California as it grew, Mr. Bones quickly became a must-see attraction for families, friends, and all those who love this cozy time of year. The pumpkin patch is now located in Culver City, where it draws guests from all over!
LA County Lifts Mask Requirement for Mass Transit, Airports
With COVID-19 transmission falling, Los Angeles County Friday lifted its requirement that face masks be worn on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles, as well as at airports and other transportation hubs.
