Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Kansas football searching for ways to avoid slow starts

Although the scoreboard showed a Kansas victory at the end of each of the last two games, KU football coach Lance Leipold knows the Jayhawks can’t expect that to continue if they don’t find a way to start faster. Down 14-0 before they could blink against West Virginia...
LAWRENCE, KS
footballscoop.com

Lance Leipold: We didn't come to Kansas to move

Pound for pound, no one is off to a better start to the 2022 season than Kansas. The Jayhawks are 3-0 for the first time since 2009. Their offense ranks third nationally in scoring offense (53 points per game) and ninth in yards per play (7.55). The 159 points through KU's first three games exceeds the 142 points the program scored over the entire 9-game 2020 season. Kansas is one of three FBS teams to have played three games and not allowed a sack. The over on KU's preseason win total (2.5) hit on Sept. 17. I could go on.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Kansas native called up to Major Leagues

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas State University (K-State) baseball product is making his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday. Will Brennan will start in right field for the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians drafted him in the eighth round in 2019. Brennan played for K-State from 2017 to 2019 and is a Kansas native, playing at […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Olathe Northwest wrestling coach fired, then arrested

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who, until recently, was Olathe Northwest High School’s head wrestling coach and physical education teacher is facing felony charges, accused of having sex with a student. According to an employment history check with district staff, 47-year-old Steven Mesa had been teaching for Olathe...
OLATHE, KS
LJWORLD

Southern Illinois leader finalist for KU vice provost position in diversity, equity office

A vice chancellor for anti-racism and diversity at Southern Illinois University is the third candidate vying to lead the University of Kansas’ diversity and equity efforts. Paul Frazier will give a public presentation at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Forum in Marvin Hall as part of KU’s interview process to fill the position of vice provost of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Free downtown Lawrence country music concert, pep rally to highlight Homecoming Week activities at KU

A concert and pep rally in downtown Lawrence will be among the largest celebrations during the University of Kansas’ Homecoming festivities next week. KU has announced that it and partners are hosting the “Rock Chalk Block Party” at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 as part of the university’s homecoming celebrations. The block party will feature a free concert by country artist Chris Lane, and also will include games and a pep rally in downtown Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

2 of 3 superintendent finalists for 2023 are local

TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson is recognized as one of three finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendent’ Association announced the finalists on Sept. 20. In June, 16 Kansas superintendents were nominated by their peers for the award, according to the association. Ten of the nominees […]
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA — A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped.
LEAWOOD, KS
LJWORLD

Harvesters Community Food Network to move Kansas distribution facility from Topeka to northwest Lawrence

Harvesters Community Food Network is moving its Topeka distribution facility to northwest Lawrence. Harvesters, a regional Feeding America food bank, is purchasing a property at 1220 Timberedge Road and plans to begin operating there by June of 2024; the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Stephen Davis, told the Journal-World last week that he expected to close the sale by late December. The property is in the industrial area just north of the Kansas Turnpike, across from Standard Beverage Corporation’s facility.
LAWRENCE, KS

