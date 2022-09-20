Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
Kansas football searching for ways to avoid slow starts
Although the scoreboard showed a Kansas victory at the end of each of the last two games, KU football coach Lance Leipold knows the Jayhawks can’t expect that to continue if they don’t find a way to start faster. Down 14-0 before they could blink against West Virginia...
LJWORLD
Week 4 preview: Kansas’ expectations, excitement growing entering game vs. Duke
The excitement surrounding the Kansas football team is unlike anything Taiwan Berryhill Jr. has experienced. Berryhill, a junior linebacker from New Orleans, was a freshman in 2020 when the Jayhawks went 0-9. There wasn’t much to celebrate last season, either, when they went 2-10 under first-year coach Lance Leipold.
LJWORLD
Five notable storylines that have surfaced during the Kansas basketball preseason
With Kansas basketball boot camp finished and Late Night in the Phog now less than a month away, it’s time to start looking ahead to the 2022-23 college hoops season. Yes, we can do that while still covering the heck out of the red-hot Kansas football team, as well.
LJWORLD
Kansas women’s basketball to host 5-star prospect S’Mya Nichols this weekend
Five-star recruits on campus is certainly nothing new for the Kansas men’s basketball program, but it’s the KU women who will be hosting one of the top talents in the country this weekend. S’Mya Nichols, a five-star prospect from nearby Shawnee Mission West High will be in town...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
footballscoop.com
Lance Leipold: We didn't come to Kansas to move
Pound for pound, no one is off to a better start to the 2022 season than Kansas. The Jayhawks are 3-0 for the first time since 2009. Their offense ranks third nationally in scoring offense (53 points per game) and ninth in yards per play (7.55). The 159 points through KU's first three games exceeds the 142 points the program scored over the entire 9-game 2020 season. Kansas is one of three FBS teams to have played three games and not allowed a sack. The over on KU's preseason win total (2.5) hit on Sept. 17. I could go on.
Traffic warning for fans attending KU’s football game Saturday
Lawrence road construction may affect University of Kansas fans getting to the game Saturday. A bus will run from downtown to Memorial stadium.
Kansas native called up to Major Leagues
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas State University (K-State) baseball product is making his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday. Will Brennan will start in right field for the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians drafted him in the eighth round in 2019. Brennan played for K-State from 2017 to 2019 and is a Kansas native, playing at […]
Former Olathe NW wrestling coach charged
Stephen Mesa, a former wrestling coach at Olathe Northwest High School is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations, accused of having a relationship with a student.
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Olathe Northwest wrestling coach fired, then arrested
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who, until recently, was Olathe Northwest High School’s head wrestling coach and physical education teacher is facing felony charges, accused of having sex with a student. According to an employment history check with district staff, 47-year-old Steven Mesa had been teaching for Olathe...
LJWORLD
Exhibition by 5-time world champ to put Lawrence club on national map for a game you’ve maybe never heard of
It may be the most excellence Lawrence ever sees involving a ball that isn’t orange. Next month, a small downtown Lawrence club is hosting the No. 1 ranked three-cushion billiards player in the world — and some say the sport’s greatest player ever — for a rare U.S. exhibition.
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
LJWORLD
Southern Illinois leader finalist for KU vice provost position in diversity, equity office
A vice chancellor for anti-racism and diversity at Southern Illinois University is the third candidate vying to lead the University of Kansas’ diversity and equity efforts. Paul Frazier will give a public presentation at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Forum in Marvin Hall as part of KU’s interview process to fill the position of vice provost of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Kelly’s response to GOP attacks on her vetoes of trans athlete bans produces swift blowback
Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in a new TV ad released Wednesday responded to weeks of attacks from state Attorney General Derek Schmidt over her vetoes of bans on transgender athletes competing in girls and women’s sports. “You may have seen my opponent’s attacks, so let me just say...
esubulletin.com
'Betrayed' Emporia State tenure track professor speaks on being dismissed
When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
LJWORLD
Free downtown Lawrence country music concert, pep rally to highlight Homecoming Week activities at KU
A concert and pep rally in downtown Lawrence will be among the largest celebrations during the University of Kansas’ Homecoming festivities next week. KU has announced that it and partners are hosting the “Rock Chalk Block Party” at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 as part of the university’s homecoming celebrations. The block party will feature a free concert by country artist Chris Lane, and also will include games and a pep rally in downtown Lawrence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 of 3 superintendent finalists for 2023 are local
TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson is recognized as one of three finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendent’ Association announced the finalists on Sept. 20. In June, 16 Kansas superintendents were nominated by their peers for the award, according to the association. Ten of the nominees […]
flatlandkc.org
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
LJWORLD
Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies
TOPEKA — A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped.
LJWORLD
Harvesters Community Food Network to move Kansas distribution facility from Topeka to northwest Lawrence
Harvesters Community Food Network is moving its Topeka distribution facility to northwest Lawrence. Harvesters, a regional Feeding America food bank, is purchasing a property at 1220 Timberedge Road and plans to begin operating there by June of 2024; the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Stephen Davis, told the Journal-World last week that he expected to close the sale by late December. The property is in the industrial area just north of the Kansas Turnpike, across from Standard Beverage Corporation’s facility.
Comments / 0