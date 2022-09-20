Pound for pound, no one is off to a better start to the 2022 season than Kansas. The Jayhawks are 3-0 for the first time since 2009. Their offense ranks third nationally in scoring offense (53 points per game) and ninth in yards per play (7.55). The 159 points through KU's first three games exceeds the 142 points the program scored over the entire 9-game 2020 season. Kansas is one of three FBS teams to have played three games and not allowed a sack. The over on KU's preseason win total (2.5) hit on Sept. 17. I could go on.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO