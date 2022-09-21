Read full article on original website
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called campsite pirates. The Statesman Journal reports that park rangers have sometimes had to play mediator and detective when disputes break out over reserved and first-come, first-served campsites. In some cases, would-be campers will remove a reservation card from a reserved site and replace it with their own. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation says in a few cases people have even thrown punches in disputes at Sunnyside County Park. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has said it will seek legislation to give rangers added protection amid increasing harassment on the job.
Mississippi man gets hate crime charge in cross burning
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime, accused of burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his Black neighbors. The U.S. Justice Department said 23-year-old Axel Cox chose to burn a cross in front of a Black family because of their race. He also allegedly addressed the family with racially derogatory language. A grand jury indicted Cox in September. The Gulfport, Mississippi, man is accused of violating his neighbors’ housing rights. Cox is being held without bond pending a Nov. 7 jury trial. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron...
Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket could face more launch delays, this time by tropical weather. An approaching storm may force NASA to not only delay next week’s launch attempt, but also move the rocket from its Florida pad and back into the hangar. Managers said Friday that barring weather, the rocket is ready to blast off Tuesday on its first test flight after a fueling test earlier this week. But a tropical depression in the Caribbean is moving toward Florida and could become a major hurricane. NASA says it will keep monitoring the forecast and decide no later than Saturday on how best to proceed. It takes three days of prep to haul the rocket back to the hangar.
Panel: NY town justice bragged of pulling gun on Black man
WHITEHALL, N.Y. (AP) — A judicial conduct panel says a town justice in upstate New York who bragged to colleagues about pulling a loaded gun on a “large Black man” in court should be removed from office. The state Commission on Judicial Conduct says Robert J. Putorti was presiding in a criminal case in 2015 when he brandished a semiautomatic handgun at a defendant. The incident only came to light in 2018 when Putorti boasted about his actions at a meeting of the Washington County Magistrates Association. A message seeking comment was left with Putorti’s attorney.
Michels: Would sign abortion ban with rape/incest exceptions
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels says he would sign an abortion ban with exceptions for rape and incest if it came to his desk as governor. That’s a shift from his earlier statement that the state’s 1849 ban — with an exception only for the life of the mother — was “an exact mirror” of his position. Currently, an 1849 law bans all abortion procedures in Wisconsin, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority of people in Wisconsin support abortion rights. A spokeswoman for Evers’ campaign says she doubts that Michels’ views have changed.
South Carolina cannabis fight persists in farmer’s lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina hemp farmer is suing several state agencies for violating his due process rights. The federal lawsuit alleges that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Department of Agriculture and Attorney General’s office conspired to deny John Trenton Pendarvis due process after officials say he violated sections of the state’s hemp farming program. After the Department of Agriculture discovered in 2019 that Pendarvis had grown hemp in unreported areas, law enforcement eventually destroyed the crop. But Pendarvis says government officials did not follow the proper procedures to do so. In an emailed statement to the AP, South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Communications Director Robert Kittle said the lawsuit “lacks merit.”
Voting equipment to be replaced after ‘unauthorized access’
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state has announced plans to replace election equipment in one county after what he called unauthorized access to the equipment just two months after the 2020 election. A computer forensics team traveled to Coffee County, southeast of Atlanta, in January 2021. A company representative has said they made complete copies of the election management system server and other election system components. Later that month, authorities say, two men who have been involved in efforts to discredit the 2020 election results also spent hours inside the elections office with access to the equipment.
Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Friday that his office is replacing the voting equipment in Coffee County following “unauthorized access” of its election system after the 2020 presidential election. Installation of the new voting equipment will begin on Monday and is expected to be completed...
