Stevensville, MT

406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate edges Kalispell Flathead on last-second field goal

MISSOULA — Leo Filardi booted a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Missoula Hellgate football team a dramatic 29-28 win at Kalispell Flathead late Friday night. Sophomore Rylan Davis started at quarterback for the Knights in place of senior Connor Dick. "First...
KALISPELL, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Archery Bull Down

Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
City
Stevensville, MT
Local
Montana Sports
Stevensville, MT
Education
State
Montana State
Stevensville, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Education
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for September 22

Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need

The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
ALBERTON, MT
buttesports.com

Maroons Beaten by the Blue Devils

The Butte Central Maroons put together three good quarters of football but the fourth quarter belonged to the Corvallis Blue Devils. The Devils scored two scores in the fourth quarter in a come from behind 20-16 victory. “We didn’t do a good job tackling in the fourth quarter,” Coach Don...
CORVALLIS, MT
#Linus School Sports#School Board#Highschoolsports#Stevensville High School
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Make Sure You Don’t Get Left Hanging at a Montana Griz Game

Hello, it’s Peter Christian from Newstalk KGVO, but for this article, I’m simply writing as the Public Address Announcer at Montana Grizzly Football games. Being the ‘PA Guy’ for the past 25 years has allowed me to not only witness the most exciting moments in Grizzly football history, like the incredible comeback win in the playoffs against South Dakota State or the battle in the snow during a Winter Storm Warning against Appalachian State that sent us to the National Championship game, but on the flip side to also be an observer of human nature and see close-up and personal, the most heartbreaking scene in sports.
MISSOULA, MT
hellgatelance.com

The Missoula Cruisers and What They Do

In the movies, car shows look like lot’s of fun. Thousands of people from all over the area gather to see people race and show off their beautiful rides. Did you know that we have those same events in Missoula?. The Missoula Cruisers are an unorganized and unincorporated group...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Victims identified in Missoula crash

MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth

On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT

