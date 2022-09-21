Softball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff wins thriller over North Hall

Cherokee Bluff's Angelina Baronci connected on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat North Hall 5-4 on Tuesday.

Lauren Rule had a two-run homer in the first inning for the Lady Bears.

Kaitlyn Herren also had multiple hits for Cherokee Bluff.

EAST HALL 7, SECKINGER 3: Sophomore Amari Burce picked up the win in the circle, allowing three runs and five hits on Tuesday. Callie Dale had a home run in the fourth inning for the Lady Vikings.

