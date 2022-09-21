Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Business Insider
Unlike recent recessions, office jobs are most at risk of layoffs in the coming economic downturn
Remote-friendly firms fared the best as the US fell into lockdown. Now it's the "pajama-pants occupations" that face the greatest risk of layoffs.
Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz
His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.
mytotalretail.com
The Future of Commerce: Going Headless
Trends in retail change quickly, and the pandemic drove consumers to reshape the retail landscape at breakneck speed. According to McKinsey research, 40 percent of shoppers bought from different brands or retailers than they had in the past, and more than 80 percent developed new shopping behaviors while quarantined during the pandemic. But addressing changing customer preferences while delivering on customer experience requires flexibility and speed. Keeping pace can prove overwhelming for IT teams, especially in a world where consumers shop on multiple devices and platforms while their expectations continuously evolve. To that end, many retailers are exploring headless commerce to increase their platforms' flexibility and remove that barrier between ideation and implementing changes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Some investors are backing out of Digital World Acquisition Corp's (DWAC.O) plan to acquire former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm Truth Social, the blank-check firm said on Friday.
mytotalretail.com
The E-Commerce Customer Experience is Ripe for an Upgrade
Like everybody else, I’ve shopped online significantly more often the last couple of years, sometimes out of necessity, sometimes for convenience and, sure, sometimes out of sheer boredom. In fact, over the past 18 months or so, I’ve bought myself three wristwatches online that, truth be told, I didn’t exactly need.
Comments / 1