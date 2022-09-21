The Boulder JCC has begun offering in-person meditation on Thursday mornings from 9 to 9:30 a.m. In these 30 minute sessions there is a short Jewish mindfulness teaching, 18 minutes of silence, several minutes for voluntary sharing, and the reciting of a healing prayer, and Kaddish. No meditation experience is necessary and all are welcome for this short and meaningful experience to start your day. Come once to check it out, or start coming weekly. No attendance taken — you can think of it is a time for you to check in with yourself.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO