Boulder JCC Hosts Farmside Shabbat With Special Guest Friday Morning
“Sha-bbat, Sha-lom, Hay!” Join us this Friday, September 23 from 9:30 – 10:30 am. We will welcome special guest, Children’s Book Author June Sobel, to this week’s Farmside Shabbat. She will read her new PJ Library book Apples, Apples, All Year Round (bring your copy if you’d like it signed)!
Mindful Returning this Holiday Season
The Boulder JCC has begun offering in-person meditation on Thursday mornings from 9 to 9:30 a.m. In these 30 minute sessions there is a short Jewish mindfulness teaching, 18 minutes of silence, several minutes for voluntary sharing, and the reciting of a healing prayer, and Kaddish. No meditation experience is necessary and all are welcome for this short and meaningful experience to start your day. Come once to check it out, or start coming weekly. No attendance taken — you can think of it is a time for you to check in with yourself.
Weekly Edition: September 23rd, 2022
Shabbat shalom and Shana Tovah! Happy 5283, which of course, starts on Sunday night. Check out our High Holidays page for a roundup of posts and links to help you navigate the holidays. Meanwhile, the Boulder JCC is having a special Farmside Friday morning Shabbat celebration today from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, in case you are reading this early! And for those not up for a synagogue service, Boulder County Center for Judaism is holding an outside Shofar blowing on Monday.
Shofar in the Park on Monday!
To accommodate those who would otherwise not participate in formal Rosh Hashanah synagogue services, Rabbi Scheiner of Boulder Center for Judaism is promoting a brief, open-to-all, Rosh Hashanah ceremony that includes the primary observances of the holiday. There will be a special activity for kids and a small holiday gift takeaway.
