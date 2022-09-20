The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel followed the Texas A&M football team and had a huge bounce-back week, and no one had to use a substitute picker. Wendy Flynn of Wendy Flynn Real Estate and Barbie Patterson of Patterson Architects probably considered replacements after going 5-15 and 6-14 respectively, but they did an about face with Wendy going 15-5 and Barbie 14-6 last week. No word if they’ve consulted with each other, though Barbie fessed up that she got help from other local architects.

