Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Spotlight will shine brightly Saturday on Texas A&M QB Max Johnson
Max Johnson was one of the stars in Texas A&M’s victory over Miami last week, but he’ll have to play a much bigger role if the 23rd-ranked Aggies are to beat 10th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday. Arkansas’ Achilles heel is pass defense. The Razorbacks are allowing 353 yards per...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's pick: Razorbacks' experience may be enough to top Aggies
There’s nothing like starting Southeastern Conference play with a must-win game. Texas A&M’s loss to Appalachian State left it in a precarious position that seemingly has no end. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was glad his team blocked out the noise and grabbed a 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami last week. Now it faces the same challenge against 10th-ranked Arkansas, which beat A&M last year and has the more veteran team led by one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks in KJ Jefferson.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's golf team rallies to beat Texas at "Mo"Morial
The Texas A&M women’s golf team overcame a six-stroke deficit on the back nine of the final round to pass Texas and win the “Mo”Morial Invitational on Wednesday at Traditions Club. Down three strokes after Tuesday’s first two rounds, the Aggies rallied to shoot an even-par 288...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian to open regular season against No. 3 TCU on Friday
The second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will open the regular season against No. 3 TCU at 1 p.m. Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Aggies went 14-5 last season and finished as the national runners-up, losing to top-ranked Oklahoma State 11-9 in the NCEA championship match. All-Americans Hanna Olaussen (horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) return to lead a group of 10 starters and 25 overall returners from last season’s team.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Big third quarter carries Temple over Gooden-less Bryan football team
The Temple Wildcats thrived on big plays in rolling to a 53-19 victory over the Bryan Vikings, who were missing their big-play quarterback for the District 12-6A opener Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium. Minus senior Malcom Gooden who had thumb surgery Tuesday, Bryan battled hard to trail 21-6 at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Volunteer couple continues to help students on Texas A&M Aggie Ring Day
Glenn and Brenda Dresner have been volunteers on Aggie Ring Day for over 13 years and said they were especially grateful to be a part of the event Friday that celebrated Aggies receiving their rings at the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center. “My favorite part about volunteering is seeing...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team rallies to win SEC opener at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — The Texas A&M volleyball team got sterling performances from Caroline Meuth and Elena Karakasi in a 19-25, 25-22, 26-28, 25-19, 15-10 comeback victory over Ole Miss on Wednesday in their Southeastern Conference opener at Gillom Sports Center. Down 2-1 in the match and 19-18 in the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M softball team opens fall drills with new coach Trisha Ford
Texas A&M first-year softball coach Trisha Ford didn’t mind working up a sweat while answering questions as the Aggies opened fall practice Wednesday. “What a beautiful day today,” Ford said. “The good Lord had us in the plans. We’ve had some rain the last couple of weeks, so today it feels good to be out there. I’m just excited to get out on the field and spend three hours with the team.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Wendy, Barbie turn it around on Prognosticator Panel with sterling weeks
The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel followed the Texas A&M football team and had a huge bounce-back week, and no one had to use a substitute picker. Wendy Flynn of Wendy Flynn Real Estate and Barbie Patterson of Patterson Architects probably considered replacements after going 5-15 and 6-14 respectively, but they did an about face with Wendy going 15-5 and Barbie 14-6 last week. No word if they’ve consulted with each other, though Barbie fessed up that she got help from other local architects.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Thomas, Taylor lead A&M Consolidated football team over Georgetown in district opener
GEORGETOWN — They may be Tigers, but they ran like wild dogs Friday night. A&M Consolidated running backs Keshun Thomas and Trey Taylor consistently ran over Georgetown’s defense in a 48-34 win to open District 11-5A Division I play at Birkelbach Field. Thomas and Taylor combined for 283...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station, A&M Consolidated football teams dive into District 11-5A-I on Friday
A&M Consolidated head football coach Lee Fedora says it’s kind of like the playoffs. The Tigers and rival College Station Cougars are back in the same district, but outside of each other, District 11-5A Division I is full of largely unfamiliar teams for the College Station schools. So Fedora’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota pushes El Campo until end, but Ricebirds win 45-35 in district opener
NAVASOTA — The sky was clear over Rattler Stadium on Friday night, but there was no shortage of fireworks between El Campo and Navasota in their District 12-4A Division I opener. Both teams’ offenses put on a show in front a packed house as senior running back Rueben Owens...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station football team starts district play with 38-10 win over Leander
A strong running game and dominant defense helped the College Station football team overcome a plethora of penalties in the Cougars’ 38-10 win over Leander on Friday night at Cougar Stadium to kickoff District 11-5A Division I action. The Cougars (3-1, 1-0) rushed for 360 yards on 50 attempts...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mistakes cost Brazos Christian football team in loss to Bay Area Christian
Senior linebacker and tight end Kade Sink had two interceptions and a team-high three catches for 59 yards as the Bay Area Christian Broncos took down the Brazos Christian Eagles 26-6 in TAPPS nondistrict play. Brazos Christian (1-3) struggled offensively, scoring six points and turning the ball over six times...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated volleyball team outlasts Rudder in five-set district showdown
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team came back to beat Rudder 25-16, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-10 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Gym. Consol improved to 9-19 overall and 1-4 in district. Rudder’s Londyn Singleton had 13 kills and eight digs, while Allison Layton had 12 kills and two...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan football team to open District 12-6A play Friday against Temple
Bryan head football coach Ricky Tullos hasn’t gotten to see everyone play yet, but he knows the kind of district the Vikings are in. The District 12-6A competition is full of tough and talented teams from top to bottom, and Bryan is going to be in a fight every single week.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota, Bryan, Rudder in Brazos Valley's key football matchups this week
Just when I thought I was getting the hang of things with Texas high school football, a whole new season starts in the Brazos Valley this week. District play is finally here. From now until the end of the season, the lights will be brighter, the stakes higher and the celebrations that much sweeter.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Miami's Van Dyke enjoyed crowd, not outcome last week at Kyle Field as Johnson had best of both worlds
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke couldn’t quiet the Kyle Field crowd, which helped make Max Johnson’s first start for Texas A&M a success. Van Dyke, a third-year sophomore who many project as a possible NFL second-round pick, relishes road environments such as Saturday night’s prime-time game that had 107,245 fans. He told reporters last week nothing pleases him more than “going into another team’s stadium and making plays, making the crowd quiet.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder, Brenham football teams ready to start ‘wild and fun ride’ in District 10-5A-II
Looking ahead to district play, Brenham head football coach Danny Youngs put it best. “I think our district and the district next to us are two of the top districts in the region,” Youngs said. “I think it’s going to be a wild and fun ride through district.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin 69, McGregor 32
FRANKLIN — Franklin’s Bryson Washington ran for 257 yards and five touchdowns in the Lions’ 69-32 win over the McGregor Bulldogs in their District 11-3A Division I opener Friday evening. The Lions combined for 463 yards on the ground. Devyn Hidrogo ran for 78 yards and two...
