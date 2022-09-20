ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna's pick: Razorbacks' experience may be enough to top Aggies

There’s nothing like starting Southeastern Conference play with a must-win game. Texas A&M’s loss to Appalachian State left it in a precarious position that seemingly has no end. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was glad his team blocked out the noise and grabbed a 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami last week. Now it faces the same challenge against 10th-ranked Arkansas, which beat A&M last year and has the more veteran team led by one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks in KJ Jefferson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M women's golf team rallies to beat Texas at "Mo"Morial

The Texas A&M women’s golf team overcame a six-stroke deficit on the back nine of the final round to pass Texas and win the “Mo”Morial Invitational on Wednesday at Traditions Club. Down three strokes after Tuesday’s first two rounds, the Aggies rallied to shoot an even-par 288...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian to open regular season against No. 3 TCU on Friday

The second-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will open the regular season against No. 3 TCU at 1 p.m. Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Aggies went 14-5 last season and finished as the national runners-up, losing to top-ranked Oklahoma State 11-9 in the NCEA championship match. All-Americans Hanna Olaussen (horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) return to lead a group of 10 starters and 25 overall returners from last season’s team.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station, TX
Austin, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Big third quarter carries Temple over Gooden-less Bryan football team

The Temple Wildcats thrived on big plays in rolling to a 53-19 victory over the Bryan Vikings, who were missing their big-play quarterback for the District 12-6A opener Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium. Minus senior Malcom Gooden who had thumb surgery Tuesday, Bryan battled hard to trail 21-6 at...
TEMPLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M volleyball team rallies to win SEC opener at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — The Texas A&M volleyball team got sterling performances from Caroline Meuth and Elena Karakasi in a 19-25, 25-22, 26-28, 25-19, 15-10 comeback victory over Ole Miss on Wednesday in their Southeastern Conference opener at Gillom Sports Center. Down 2-1 in the match and 19-18 in the...
OXFORD, MS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M softball team opens fall drills with new coach Trisha Ford

Texas A&M first-year softball coach Trisha Ford didn’t mind working up a sweat while answering questions as the Aggies opened fall practice Wednesday. “What a beautiful day today,” Ford said. “The good Lord had us in the plans. We’ve had some rain the last couple of weeks, so today it feels good to be out there. I’m just excited to get out on the field and spend three hours with the team.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Wendy, Barbie turn it around on Prognosticator Panel with sterling weeks

The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel followed the Texas A&M football team and had a huge bounce-back week, and no one had to use a substitute picker. Wendy Flynn of Wendy Flynn Real Estate and Barbie Patterson of Patterson Architects probably considered replacements after going 5-15 and 6-14 respectively, but they did an about face with Wendy going 15-5 and Barbie 14-6 last week. No word if they’ve consulted with each other, though Barbie fessed up that she got help from other local architects.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Mistakes cost Brazos Christian football team in loss to Bay Area Christian

Senior linebacker and tight end Kade Sink had two interceptions and a team-high three catches for 59 yards as the Bay Area Christian Broncos took down the Brazos Christian Eagles 26-6 in TAPPS nondistrict play. Brazos Christian (1-3) struggled offensively, scoring six points and turning the ball over six times...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan football team to open District 12-6A play Friday against Temple

Bryan head football coach Ricky Tullos hasn’t gotten to see everyone play yet, but he knows the kind of district the Vikings are in. The District 12-6A competition is full of tough and talented teams from top to bottom, and Bryan is going to be in a fight every single week.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Navasota, Bryan, Rudder in Brazos Valley's key football matchups this week

Just when I thought I was getting the hang of things with Texas high school football, a whole new season starts in the Brazos Valley this week. District play is finally here. From now until the end of the season, the lights will be brighter, the stakes higher and the celebrations that much sweeter.
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Miami's Van Dyke enjoyed crowd, not outcome last week at Kyle Field as Johnson had best of both worlds

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke couldn’t quiet the Kyle Field crowd, which helped make Max Johnson’s first start for Texas A&M a success. Van Dyke, a third-year sophomore who many project as a possible NFL second-round pick, relishes road environments such as Saturday night’s prime-time game that had 107,245 fans. He told reporters last week nothing pleases him more than “going into another team’s stadium and making plays, making the crowd quiet.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Franklin 69, McGregor 32

FRANKLIN — Franklin’s Bryson Washington ran for 257 yards and five touchdowns in the Lions’ 69-32 win over the McGregor Bulldogs in their District 11-3A Division I opener Friday evening. The Lions combined for 463 yards on the ground. Devyn Hidrogo ran for 78 yards and two...
FRANKLIN, TX

