KPVI Newschannel 6
Mizzou vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire, judges
The Missouri football team made the trip to Auburn for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24. Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17. Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Auburn vs. Mizzou football video highlights, live updates, score
The Missouri and Auburn football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Auburn defeated Missouri 17-14 in overtime. Mizzou went to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Auburn improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Check out the top plays from the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
ESPN's Robert Griffin III blasts Eli Drinkwitz for not getting Luther Burden III the ball
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III broadcast the Auburn vs. Missouri football game with play-by-play man Mark Jones on Saturday. Late in the third quarter, Griffin had some criticism of Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz for not getting the ball more to Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mizzou football pregame update from Auburn: Changes along MU O-line
AUBURN, Ala. — For the first time in program history, the Missouri football team is set to kick off at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. The visiting Tigers (2-1) and the home Tigers (2-1) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite. A few injury updates: Missouri...
KPVI Newschannel 6
For Peat's sake: A win within reach, MU fumbles away SEC opener at Auburn
A contest littered with punts was decided by a fumble into the end zone in overtime. Nathaniel Peat broke free for a 20-yard rush, reaching out for the touchdown and dropping the ball, which was then recovered by Auburn in the end zone for a touchback, to end the contest.
KPVI Newschannel 6
A look at Mizzou vs. Auburn football on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Auburn football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. Who are the Missouri vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire and judges on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Check out Auburn vs....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mistakes, lack of discipline doom Missouri in Auburn loss
Even before Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball, mental and physical mistakes haunted Missouri. Even before an offsides penalty gave Auburn kicker Anders Carlson a second chance at a field goal in overtime. Even before Harrison Mevis’ 26-yard miss made overtime possible. Missouri committed seven penalties for 45 yards, including...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Taking stock of a perplexing afternoon on 'The Plains'
The rules of football fly completely out the window when teams travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s a lesson Alabama has learned several times over, even in its best seasons. Georgia was the recipient of another late-game Auburn miracle dubbed the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare.” On Saturday, Missouri fell victim to the latest near-unexplainable ending at Jordan-Hare in its first-ever trip to “The Plains.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri tennis dominates Bellarmine in home doubleheader
