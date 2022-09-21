Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
ksl.com
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
kslnewsradio.com
Be on lookout for suspicious vehicle in Nephi
NEPHI, Utah — The Nephi City Police said in a Facebook post that a man was luring children to his vehicle yesterday afternoon in Nephi. The man was reported driving an older pickup truck full of plywood. Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for suspicious...
ksl.com
Teen who tried to take school officer's gun last year arrested in new gun case, police say
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man they say gave the boy a gun. That same boy was arrested a year ago and accused of attacking a school resource officer at Brighton High School and trying to take her gun, according to a police booking affidavit. The investigation into what the 16-year-old intended to do with the gun he obtained, or whether he had made any threats on social media, was underway Friday, according to Cottonwood Heights police.
ksl.com
Salt Lake man arrested after shooting at juveniles, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say shot at a group of juveniles was arrested by Salt lake police overnight. Siupapa Muliaga, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. About 1:45...
Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday. Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
Police: 15-year-old attacked couple asleep in bed in ‘random act of violence’
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A couple is recovering from injuries they suffered during a brutal and violent attack in their home which police called “random.”. Taylorsville police told The Salt Lake Tribune that a 15-year-old boy was in custody for the attack early Tuesday morning, which they termed a “random act of violence.”
KUTV
Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
Ogden Police looking for suspect who hit officer with car
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Police Department is looking for an auto theft suspect who they say intentionally hit an officer with a vehicle. According to the Ogden Police Department this happened on September 21 around 9:00 p.m. In a statement to ABC4, the police department stated: “Members of the police department located a […]
ksl.com
Taylorsville couple recovering following random attack in their home
TAYLORSVILLE — As a Taylorsville couple continues to recover from a violent home invasion that police say was committed by a 15-year-old boy who picked his victims at random, friends of the couple are trying to raise money for their medical bills. Early Wednesday, a couple was asleep in...
The Justice Files: The Salt Lake City strangler wanted to be executed
WEST VALLEY Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Roberto Arguelles was under the glare of the public eye. It was 1996 and Arguelles confessed to being a serial killer. He was already a convicted sexual predator, but these latest revelations unveiled the true nature of what some called an “evil” man. Arguelles was charged with four counts […]
KSLTV
Rape case moved to juvenile court after documents show refugee was 3 years younger
SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a refugee from Ethiopia in January, accusing the 21-year-old of raping a 12-year-old girl in Sandy when he was 19. Except the refugee isn’t 21 and he was actually only 16 when the alleged crime occurred. Now, prosecutors have...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville police share details after knife assault on couple asleep in bedroom; juvenile facing felony charges
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have released additional details on a double stabbing early Tuesday that left a husband and wife hospitalized and a 15-year-old boy in custody. TVPD investigators have determined the attack was a “random act of violence,” the police statement says....
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
The Justice Files: Justice denied Pt. 4
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – In the end, Roberto Arguelles gave no one the justice they were expecting. He was known as the Salt Lake City strangler. In 2003, he was supposed to be executed for the murders of Margo Bond, Lisa Martinez, Tuesday Roberts and Stephanie Blundell. But, Arguelles took charge of his […]
ksl.com
'They're all in imminent danger': Video shows violence after prison allowed gangs to mingle
DRAPER — Grainy video captured by surveillance cameras inside the former state prison in Draper shows cell doors pop open. Seconds later, the fighting starts. Utah's Department of Corrections refused to hand over the surveillance video in response to a public records request, but KSL-TV was rolling when portions of the footage were shown in open court.
ksl.com
Woman says 1 year in jail isn't enough for man who shot, killed her grandson
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman told a judge Wednesday that a one-year jail sentence for the man who shot and killed her grandson is just not enough. Juanita Vasquez said their family is not getting the justice they deserve, but admitted that five or 20 years of incarceration would not give the family that justice, either.
Utahn facing federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Spanish Fork man and two of his businesses have been charged by a federal grand jury in connection with multiple financial fraud schemes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). James Wolfgramm, 43, and his businesses Bitex LLC and Ohana Capital Financial, Inc. (OCF), face seven felony counts — […]
kjzz.com
Man arrested, accused of threatening to kill school bus driver, students in Davis County
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill a school bus driver and several students in Davis County. Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, was booked in the Second Judicial District on charges related to assault or threat of violence against a school employee and one count of assault against a peace officer.
Mother of boy shot by Salt Lake City police speaks out after settlement
After reaching a settlement with Salt Lake City after her son was shot and wounded by police two years ago, Golda Barton reflects on the events that lead to this moment.
Gephardt Daily
Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision
ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
