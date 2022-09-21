ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

ksl.com

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Be on lookout for suspicious vehicle in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — The Nephi City Police said in a Facebook post that a man was luring children to his vehicle yesterday afternoon in Nephi. The man was reported driving an older pickup truck full of plywood. Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for suspicious...
NEPHI, UT
ksl.com

Teen who tried to take school officer's gun last year arrested in new gun case, police say

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man they say gave the boy a gun. That same boy was arrested a year ago and accused of attacking a school resource officer at Brighton High School and trying to take her gun, according to a police booking affidavit. The investigation into what the 16-year-old intended to do with the gun he obtained, or whether he had made any threats on social media, was underway Friday, according to Cottonwood Heights police.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Ogden Police looking for suspect who hit officer with car

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Police Department is looking for an auto theft suspect who they say intentionally hit an officer with a vehicle. According to the Ogden Police Department this happened on September 21 around 9:00 p.m. In a statement to ABC4, the police department stated: “Members of the police department located a […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Justice denied Pt. 4

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – In the end, Roberto Arguelles gave no one the justice they were expecting. He was known as the Salt Lake City strangler. In 2003, he was supposed to be executed for the murders of Margo Bond, Lisa Martinez, Tuesday Roberts and Stephanie Blundell. But, Arguelles took charge of his […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utahn facing federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Spanish Fork man and two of his businesses have been charged by a federal grand jury in connection with multiple financial fraud schemes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). James Wolfgramm, 43, and his businesses Bitex LLC and Ohana Capital Financial, Inc. (OCF), face seven felony counts — […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision

ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
ROY, UT

