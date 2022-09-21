Prep roundup (9/20): McDonell volleyball beats Stanley-Boyd in ranked clash

The McDonell volleyball team edged Stanley-Boyd 3-1 on Tuesday in Chippewa Falls in a key match early in the Western Cloverbelt Conference season. The Macks are ranked No. 4 in Division 4 in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, while the Orioles are No. 10 in Division 3.

After Stanley-Boyd won the first set 25-16, McDonell took the next three to secure the conference victory. The Macks won the second set 25-23, the third 25-19 and the fourth 25-16.