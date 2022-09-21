ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed

The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis

A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts

You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer

Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
