Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
For Infants and Young Kids With Eczema This Treatment Can Reduce Symptoms by 75%
Found a biologic drug is showing promising results in reducing the signs and symptoms of eczema in infants and young children by as much as 75 percent. Prescription treatment for children with eczema usually includes topical medication, light therapy, immunosuppressant medications, and biologics. Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a chronic...
Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis
A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Study shows this is the first symptom you’ll experience if you catch COVID-19
Researchers found the most common first symptom of COVID-19 cases. Conducted by the University of Southern California, the study determined the order in which the most common symptoms show up. “The order of the symptoms matter. Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone...
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
Common back condition could be the sign of a deadly heart issue
A COMMON back condition could be an early sign of a deadly heart condition, Columbia scientists have discovered. It could mean that those with the condition could be monitored and given treatment earlier. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is now thought to be a more common but underdiagnosed cause of fatal...
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
How Bad Is It Really to Drink Water That's Been Out Overnight?
How Bad Is It Really? sets the record straight on all the habits and behaviors you’ve heard might be unhealthy. Leaving a glass of water on your nightstand is a relatively common practice. If you wake up thirsty in the middle of the night or morning, you'll be thankful for the readily available H2O.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
What You Need To Know About The 'Tomato Flu' Virus
Tomato flu might be a variant of chikungunya because the high fever, painful joints, and rash are similar symptoms. Children have also reported nausea.
2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts
You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
