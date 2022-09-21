Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
Man arrested following domestic incident in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Florence County Saturday morning. Deputies and the SWAT team responded to the situation on Poston Corner in the Johnsonville community of lower Florence County, according to Florence County sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said it...
One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
Suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting involving 1 year old
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– On Thursday the US Marshals Service and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a recent drive-by shooting. Investigators say Common Nelson was arrested in the Lexington area. According to deputies, on August 14th Nelson fired several shots into a car occupied by a...
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in South Carolina found safe, reunited with family
WEDGEWOOD, S.C. (TND) — Authorities in South Carolina said a missing 3-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Ruby Heider was located on Saturday around 11 a.m. EDT and reunited with her loved ones. The department shared a photo of...
Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
One under arrest, another on the run after suspicious person call uncovers guns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What started as a midday suspicious person report on Friday soon became a foot chase with one arrest, another still unaccounted for, and two guns recovered. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 800 block of Killian Station Drive off of Clemson Road to reports of a suspicious person.
Suspect running from police dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center balcony
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who was running from Cayce police fell off the top level of a balcony outside the Columbia Convention Center and died. Officials say a Cayce police officer approached a vehicle with two people in it at Guignard Park after the park closed for the day, around 1:30 a.m.
Police in Sumter searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
Three arrested in drive-by shooting investigation
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter county deputies say two men and a juvenile are in custody in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. Investigators say on September 19th deputies pulled over a car matching the description of one used in the shootings. Deputies say the car was confirmed to have...
UPDATE: Child who went missing in Poinsett State Park in Sumter County found safe
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: Ruby Heider has been found and is OK according to a spokesperson for the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. News19 is working to gather additional information. Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old girl who went missing from a state...
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
Sumter County seeing uptick in drive-by shootings, sheriff's office says
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County is seeing an increase in drive-by shootings according to the sheriff's department. "Stray bullets don’t care. We can’t have injuries or deaths related from this kind…this is not how a community acts," Major Randall Stewart with the department told News 19. "[There are] individuals on the streets with a gun in one hand and drugs in the other. They’re making poor decisions and that puts innocent citizens at risk and we can’t have that kind of behavior."
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced the passing of a police officer who died during a fitness assessment. Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens Riley, of Columbia, suffered a medical emergency during a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. According to officials, Owens Riley became ill during the physical fitness portion of the assessment and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 5 p.m.: Three students at Lakewood High School are under investigation and are facing potential charges following alleged drug use and distribution on campus. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Sumter County investigators and the Sumter School District are investigating alleged drug use and distribution at...
Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
GMC Friday Headlines: Autopsy results of body found in Columbiana Centre & Newberry man arrested after shooting
Friday headlines: MUSC releases the autopsy results of the body found at the Columbiana mall. Newberry deputies arrest a man in connection to a shooting, and an event to honor homicide victims takes place tomorrow.
'Why her': Community mourns 16-year-old killed in wreck with semi-truck
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some residents in West Columbia are calling for change after a deadly crash this week near the intersection of Augusta Road and 12th Street. One of the victims was 16-year-old Paris Franklin. “It’s just mind-blowing. The fact that she’s not with us. I can’t...
