Georgia football: Full 2023 schedule released

On Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule.

Missing from Georgia’s 2023 schedule are the Oklahoma Sooners, who UGA was originally scheduled to visit in 2023 and then host in 2031. Last week, the SEC directed Georgia and Oklahoma to cancel their home-and-home series seeing as how the Sooners are joining the conference in 2025. Georgia replaced Oklahoma with Ball State, giving UGA an incredibly easy schedule to open the season next year.

From the West, Georgia draws Ole Miss and its annual meeting with Auburn.

Here is the full 2023 Georgia football schedule:

Sept. 16: South Carolina (Athens, Ga.)

Sept. 23: UAB (Athens, Ga.)

Sept. 30: @ Auburn (Auburn, Al.)

Oct. 7: Kentucky (Athens, Ga.)

Oct. 14: @ Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

Oct. 28: Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 4: Missouri (Athens, Ga.)

Nov. 11: Ole Miss (Athens, Ga.)

Nov. 18: @ Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Nov. 25: @ Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)

Series record: 69-41-5, Georgia