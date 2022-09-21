ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia football: Full 2023 schedule released

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnQ1E_0i3jZr6200

On Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule.

Missing from Georgia’s 2023 schedule are the Oklahoma Sooners, who UGA was originally scheduled to visit in 2023 and then host in 2031. Last week, the SEC directed Georgia and Oklahoma to cancel their home-and-home series seeing as how the Sooners are joining the conference in 2025. Georgia replaced Oklahoma with Ball State, giving UGA an incredibly easy schedule to open the season next year.

From the West, Georgia draws Ole Miss and its annual meeting with Auburn.

Here is the full 2023 Georgia football schedule:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZxmm_0i3jZr6200
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0allyu_0i3jZr6200
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 16: South Carolina (Athens, Ga.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NriNC_0i3jZr6200
(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Sept. 23: UAB (Athens, Ga.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14htqm_0i3jZr6200
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 30: @ Auburn (Auburn, Al.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgMvq_0i3jZr6200
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Oct. 7: Kentucky (Athens, Ga.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LW4VA_0i3jZr6200
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 14: @ Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvVfr_0i3jZr6200
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVclh_0i3jZr6200
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 28: Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJ67d_0i3jZr6200
Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Nov. 4: Missouri (Athens, Ga.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFmiV_0i3jZr6200
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 11: Ole Miss (Athens, Ga.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034oaG_0i3jZr6200
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 18: @ Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYowC_0i3jZr6200
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Nov. 25: @ Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZcUP_0i3jZr6200
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Series record: 69-41-5, Georgia

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Bulldogs Football#Atlanta#American Football#College Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Uga#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
The Spun

Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders

If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
JACKSON, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Oregon’s wild and miraculous win against Washington State

As with any game, we go into the week with a lot of predictions for how things are going to turn out. It’s the nature of the business that we are in. I for one, thought that this matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars was going to be a blowout. I figured the Ducks would continue to roll, coming off of a big BYU victory, and put it on the Cougars in Pullman. Others figured that Washington State would keep things close and give the Ducks a run for their money. I’m not sure anyone predicted this outcome,...
EUGENE, OR
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum says ‘nobody cares’ about Bedlam

When you talk about the biggest rivalries in college football, you think about the Iron Bowl, Ohio State vs. Michigan, Army vs. Navy, and Texas vs. Oklahoma, although the Sooners’ rivalry against Oklahoma State has heated up in recent years. Recently it was announced that Oklahoma will be joining...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy