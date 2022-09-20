Read full article on original website
Related
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers
NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
Liberal cities crying foul over Abbott, DeSantis migrant transports have record of bussing out homeless
Some liberal cities that have in recent weeks been crying foul over moves by Republican governors to bus migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions across the country have themselves used buses to transport homeless people out of their cities. Texas and Arizona have bussed more than 10,000 illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Brooklyn homeless shelter wasted $500,000 worth of food, $2.4 million overall, New York comptroller finds
A nonprofit that runs a downtown Brooklyn homeless shelter couldn’t account for how it spent nearly $2.4 million in funding it received from the city’s Department of Homeless Services over three years, a new audit conducted by the state comptroller’s office found. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s review determined...
NYC opening 2 emergency centers for arriving migrants
NEW YORK -- The city announced new steps Thursday as more migrants arrived in the Big Apple.CBS2's Alice Gainer has details on plans for humanitarian centers and why some are concerned.Several more buses of asylum seekers arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal from Texas. Volunteers with bags of donated clothing have been helping coordinate next steps for weeks."We greet them, we give them hand sanitizer, masks. We feed them. We give them water. We get them medical care if they need it, and then we start having interviews with the asylum seekers and find out what they really need,"...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
'I'm done': Rikers officers quitting in record numbers
Some officers tell 7 On Your Side Investigates they may have custody of the inmates but they're losing control and now city leaders are debating whether to eliminate a form of discipline used inside the jail.
RELATED PEOPLE
Early Addition: Top NYPD officer blames 'the media' for making people think the subway is more dangerous than it is
Because subway crime is down, here are your early links: Chris Redd leaving SNL, a chess cheater, and more. [ more › ]
NBC New York
‘Our Hearts Break:' Young Woman Seeking Asylum Takes Own Life in NYC Shelter, Mayor Says
An asylum seeker took her own life in a New York City shelter, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday, lamenting the tragedy that befell the woman he says came to the United States in search of a better life. Hundreds of asylum seekers like her have been coming to New York...
Puerto Ricans in New York scramble to lend aid after Hurricane Fiona ravages the island
Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico. They're engaging in a familiar waiting game, just five years after another hurricane tore through the region. [ more › ]
Proud Boys document from Jan. 5 reveals plan for New York City march in 2021
A document from the Proud Boys dated Jan. 5, 2021, shows the detailed plans for a rally in New York City that was scheduled for Jan. 10, 2021. The extensive plans in the document, which was obtained by the Guardian, show the group advocating against violence by its members but also directing members to police situations of violence during the planned "NYC MAGA MARCH."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Asylum-seeker takes her own life, New York City mayor says
An asylum-seeker died by suicide in a New York City shelter Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. “The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life. Sadly though, yesterday, an asylum seeker in one of our facilities took her own life,” Adams said in a statement. “Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we, as a city mourn her. This tragedy is a reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need.”
Woman waiting on NYC subway platform randomly slashed: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was randomly slashed in the face by a man while waiting on a New York City subway platform, police said. The unprovoked attack happened inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, NYPD officials said. A 30-year-old woman was standing on the […]
An apparent escape attempt turned deadly Tuesday for a man held at a New York City jail
The Vernon C. Bain Center, a jail built on a barge, sits in the East River across from Rikers Island. He is the 15th person to die in city custody or shortly after being released this year. [ more › ]
yonkerstimes.com
Pataki, New York’s Last Republican Governor, Endorse Lee Zeldin
On September 20, the last Republican Governor of the State of New York, Westchester native George Pataki, endorsed Congressman Lee Zeldin, the republican candidate for governor in 2022. Zeldin and Pataki came together outside Williams Grocery in Inwood, the site of the recent murder of Queens native Rody Rivera. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newark airport will no longer be NYC-area airport due to upcoming city code change
Starting Oct. 3, Newark Liberty International airport will no longer be an NYC airport due to an upcoming change in their city code.
NYPD searching for body in Brooklyn apartment after finding pool of blood
Police discovered a dismembered body in an East New York home on Wednesday. The human remains were discovered in an apartment on Linwood Street near Atlantic Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.
These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
WHERE'S ARIYAH? Girl, 12, last seen leaving SI home
The NYPD is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her Staten Island home this week.
Comments / 0