An asylum-seeker died by suicide in a New York City shelter Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. “The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life. Sadly though, yesterday, an asylum seeker in one of our facilities took her own life,” Adams said in a statement. “Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we, as a city mourn her. This tragedy is a reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO