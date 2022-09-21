Read full article on original website
Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers without power this morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update at 10:40 a.m. Under 100 outages reported. Just under 4,000 customers without power. Duke Energy tells WYFF News 4 that a "critter" made contact with a power line which caused the outage. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said at 9:40 a.m. that crews at the scene expect...
Tropical storm tracker: Ian forms in Atlantic
NEWS STARTS NOW. TONIGHT WE ARE TRACKING THE TROPICS AS FLORIDA IS IN THE CONE OF WHAT IS NOW NAMED TROPICAL STORM IAN. AND IT IS EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL AS A HURRICANE SOMETIME NEXT WEEK. THE 11 P.M. ADVISORY JUST CAME OUT. LET’S GET RIGHT TO CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TERMINOLOGY AND GUYS, WE DID NOT HAVE A HURRICANE HUNTER MISSION IN THERE TONIGHT. THEY STARTED TO LEAVE THE VIRGIN ISLANDS BUT HAD SOME ORGANIC ISSUES, WE BELIEVE, AND HAD TO TURN AROUND EITHER RIGHT THERE. LOOK AT ALL THE THUNDERSTORMS DOWN ON THE WESTERN SIDE. ENOUGH OF A SWIRL THERE THAT ENOUGH OF A PUSH OF THAT WIND ENERGY THAT THEY’VE GONE AHEAD AND UPGRADED THIS TO TROPICAL STORM IN THE FORECAST CONE HAS NOT CHANGED MUCH IN THE THE BEGINNING OF THE MODEL HERE BUT THE ONE THING WE HAVE TO NOTE AND THE HURRICANE CENTER MADE MENTION OF THIS, THERE COULD BE RAPID INTENSIFICATION FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON RAIN THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT AS THIS THING BEGINS TO TURN TOWARDS THE NORTH AND EAST, AS A COLD FRONT BEGINS TO MOVE ON IN ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST AND PORTION OF THE UNITED STATES. SO CAN THREE. A VERY STRONG CATEGORY TWO. REMEMBER, 115 IS A CAT THREE. AND IF THAT BENDS AROUND, THAT IS LOOKING A LOT LIKE WHAT CHARLEY LOOK LIKE. ALTHOUGH CHARLEY WAS IN INCREDIBLY FAST. WE DON’T THINK THIS ONE’S GOING TO BE THAT FAST. THE OTHER THING I LIKE TO DO IS SUPERIMPOSE NOW ALL OF THE COMPUTER MODELS OVER THE UPDATES ON THE FORECAST CONES AS THEY COME ON IN AND NOTICE WHERE THE MAJORITY OF THE MODELS LIE. CENTER OR THE EASTERN SIDE THAT IS A A REGION OF THE CONE WE DO NOT WANT TO SEE. THAT PUTS US IN THE WORST POSSIBLE LOCATION WITH A DEVELOPING TROPICAL STORM SLASH HURRICANE. AND WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE INTENSITY FORECAST, NO REAL SIGNIFICANT CHANGES THERE. MANY OF THEM CAT TWO, CAT THREE AND THE WOLF TONIGHT IS GOING A CATEGORY FOUR WHILE GOING TO NORTH JUST OFF THE WEST COAST. SO, AGAIN, BY TUESDAY MORNING, TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARRIVING ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA BY THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING, MOVING THROUGH CENTRAL FLORIDA AND THAT UP INTERSTATE TEN AS WE GET INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING, ALEX AND I ARE GOING TO TAKE A LOOK AT A LOT OF THE COMPUTER MODEL DATA, SHOW YOU SOME OF THE.
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
North Carolina baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
Winning $400,000 lottery ticket expires soon — but no one has claimed the NC prize
The lucky winner has just days to come forward.
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
Storm Watch: Will Hurricane Fiona Impact NC Coast?
As you know, we are in the middle of Hurricane Season, and right now, you are probably wondering if we need to stock up and prepare for a big storm this week. No worries, we got you covered on that tip! Hurricane Fiona is the latest storm that we are looking out for. It was […]
Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County. The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffel, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, […]
Suitcase full of puppies found along NC road is taken to animal services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a post on social media by animal services. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was […]
North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus
Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
