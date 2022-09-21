NEWS STARTS NOW. TONIGHT WE ARE TRACKING THE TROPICS AS FLORIDA IS IN THE CONE OF WHAT IS NOW NAMED TROPICAL STORM IAN. AND IT IS EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL AS A HURRICANE SOMETIME NEXT WEEK. THE 11 P.M. ADVISORY JUST CAME OUT. LET’S GET RIGHT TO CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TERMINOLOGY AND GUYS, WE DID NOT HAVE A HURRICANE HUNTER MISSION IN THERE TONIGHT. THEY STARTED TO LEAVE THE VIRGIN ISLANDS BUT HAD SOME ORGANIC ISSUES, WE BELIEVE, AND HAD TO TURN AROUND EITHER RIGHT THERE. LOOK AT ALL THE THUNDERSTORMS DOWN ON THE WESTERN SIDE. ENOUGH OF A SWIRL THERE THAT ENOUGH OF A PUSH OF THAT WIND ENERGY THAT THEY’VE GONE AHEAD AND UPGRADED THIS TO TROPICAL STORM IN THE FORECAST CONE HAS NOT CHANGED MUCH IN THE THE BEGINNING OF THE MODEL HERE BUT THE ONE THING WE HAVE TO NOTE AND THE HURRICANE CENTER MADE MENTION OF THIS, THERE COULD BE RAPID INTENSIFICATION FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON RAIN THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT AS THIS THING BEGINS TO TURN TOWARDS THE NORTH AND EAST, AS A COLD FRONT BEGINS TO MOVE ON IN ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST AND PORTION OF THE UNITED STATES. SO CAN THREE. A VERY STRONG CATEGORY TWO. REMEMBER, 115 IS A CAT THREE. AND IF THAT BENDS AROUND, THAT IS LOOKING A LOT LIKE WHAT CHARLEY LOOK LIKE. ALTHOUGH CHARLEY WAS IN INCREDIBLY FAST. WE DON’T THINK THIS ONE’S GOING TO BE THAT FAST. THE OTHER THING I LIKE TO DO IS SUPERIMPOSE NOW ALL OF THE COMPUTER MODELS OVER THE UPDATES ON THE FORECAST CONES AS THEY COME ON IN AND NOTICE WHERE THE MAJORITY OF THE MODELS LIE. CENTER OR THE EASTERN SIDE THAT IS A A REGION OF THE CONE WE DO NOT WANT TO SEE. THAT PUTS US IN THE WORST POSSIBLE LOCATION WITH A DEVELOPING TROPICAL STORM SLASH HURRICANE. AND WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE INTENSITY FORECAST, NO REAL SIGNIFICANT CHANGES THERE. MANY OF THEM CAT TWO, CAT THREE AND THE WOLF TONIGHT IS GOING A CATEGORY FOUR WHILE GOING TO NORTH JUST OFF THE WEST COAST. SO, AGAIN, BY TUESDAY MORNING, TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARRIVING ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA BY THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING, MOVING THROUGH CENTRAL FLORIDA AND THAT UP INTERSTATE TEN AS WE GET INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING, ALEX AND I ARE GOING TO TAKE A LOOK AT A LOT OF THE COMPUTER MODEL DATA, SHOW YOU SOME OF THE.

