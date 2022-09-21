ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WILMINGTON, NC
State
North Carolina State
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WILMINGTON, NC
daystech.org

Tropical storm tracker: Ian forms in Atlantic

NEWS STARTS NOW. TONIGHT WE ARE TRACKING THE TROPICS AS FLORIDA IS IN THE CONE OF WHAT IS NOW NAMED TROPICAL STORM IAN. AND IT IS EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL AS A HURRICANE SOMETIME NEXT WEEK. THE 11 P.M. ADVISORY JUST CAME OUT. LET’S GET RIGHT TO CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TERMINOLOGY AND GUYS, WE DID NOT HAVE A HURRICANE HUNTER MISSION IN THERE TONIGHT. THEY STARTED TO LEAVE THE VIRGIN ISLANDS BUT HAD SOME ORGANIC ISSUES, WE BELIEVE, AND HAD TO TURN AROUND EITHER RIGHT THERE. LOOK AT ALL THE THUNDERSTORMS DOWN ON THE WESTERN SIDE. ENOUGH OF A SWIRL THERE THAT ENOUGH OF A PUSH OF THAT WIND ENERGY THAT THEY’VE GONE AHEAD AND UPGRADED THIS TO TROPICAL STORM IN THE FORECAST CONE HAS NOT CHANGED MUCH IN THE THE BEGINNING OF THE MODEL HERE BUT THE ONE THING WE HAVE TO NOTE AND THE HURRICANE CENTER MADE MENTION OF THIS, THERE COULD BE RAPID INTENSIFICATION FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON RAIN THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT AS THIS THING BEGINS TO TURN TOWARDS THE NORTH AND EAST, AS A COLD FRONT BEGINS TO MOVE ON IN ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST AND PORTION OF THE UNITED STATES. SO CAN THREE. A VERY STRONG CATEGORY TWO. REMEMBER, 115 IS A CAT THREE. AND IF THAT BENDS AROUND, THAT IS LOOKING A LOT LIKE WHAT CHARLEY LOOK LIKE. ALTHOUGH CHARLEY WAS IN INCREDIBLY FAST. WE DON’T THINK THIS ONE’S GOING TO BE THAT FAST. THE OTHER THING I LIKE TO DO IS SUPERIMPOSE NOW ALL OF THE COMPUTER MODELS OVER THE UPDATES ON THE FORECAST CONES AS THEY COME ON IN AND NOTICE WHERE THE MAJORITY OF THE MODELS LIE. CENTER OR THE EASTERN SIDE THAT IS A A REGION OF THE CONE WE DO NOT WANT TO SEE. THAT PUTS US IN THE WORST POSSIBLE LOCATION WITH A DEVELOPING TROPICAL STORM SLASH HURRICANE. AND WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE INTENSITY FORECAST, NO REAL SIGNIFICANT CHANGES THERE. MANY OF THEM CAT TWO, CAT THREE AND THE WOLF TONIGHT IS GOING A CATEGORY FOUR WHILE GOING TO NORTH JUST OFF THE WEST COAST. SO, AGAIN, BY TUESDAY MORNING, TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARRIVING ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA BY THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING, MOVING THROUGH CENTRAL FLORIDA AND THAT UP INTERSTATE TEN AS WE GET INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING, ALEX AND I ARE GOING TO TAKE A LOOK AT A LOT OF THE COMPUTER MODEL DATA, SHOW YOU SOME OF THE.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
WLTX.com

North Carolina baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus

Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

