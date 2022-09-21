ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Friends of the Library's Boot Scootin' for Books at the First Street Square in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Kathy Davini talks about the Friends of the Library (Fola) invite you to enjoy Boot Scootin’ for Books on Sept. 30, at the First Street Square in Cleveland, Tennessee! Please, bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the evening. Stores will be open for shopping and offering special discounts, restaurants will be open and food trucks will be on site!
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Bloodanooga event next week at UTC with Blood Assurance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Liz Culler talks about how Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Currently, there are 15 fixed locations and 19 bloodmobiles to collect lifesaving blood products used by area patients. The mission...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Mocs shut out at Big Ten's Illinois, 31-0

CHAMPAIGN, Il. — The 9th ranked Chattanooga Mocs lose their first game of the 2022 season on the road at Illinois. It was the first time the Mocs have played the Illini. The Mocs struggled to get their offense going in Champaign. First year starting quarterback Preston Hutchinson completed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

