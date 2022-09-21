Read full article on original website
It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
Friends of the Library's Boot Scootin' for Books at the First Street Square in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Kathy Davini talks about the Friends of the Library (Fola) invite you to enjoy Boot Scootin’ for Books on Sept. 30, at the First Street Square in Cleveland, Tennessee! Please, bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the evening. Stores will be open for shopping and offering special discounts, restaurants will be open and food trucks will be on site!
Bloodanooga event next week at UTC with Blood Assurance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Liz Culler talks about how Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Currently, there are 15 fixed locations and 19 bloodmobiles to collect lifesaving blood products used by area patients. The mission...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Snap Dragon Hemp: High-quality CBD for maximum relief and relaxation, Valley Vibes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robert Scott from Snap Dragon Hemp is on the show to talk about high-quality CBD that you need for maximum relief and relaxation. And he talks about Valley Vibes, a music plus arts festival.
Latina Professionals of Chattanooga giving back to Puerto Ricans in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are a week into Hispanic heritage month and one organization wants to use their influence to help Puerto Ricans in need. The Latina Professionals of Chattanooga is pledging their support to the island. During the Hispanic heritage month, the organization will be hosting several events...
Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
Sideline Wrap-up: Christian Academy of Knoxville vs. Chattanooga Christian School
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Christian Academy of Knoxville vs. Chattanooga Christian School. This is a big shift from a year ago in this game. Last season CAK won this match-up 31-0. The Chargers win their fifth straight game and improve to 5-1. CCS will travel to Boyd Buchanan...
Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
2 men injured while rock climbing on Mowbray Mountain Friday, says Hamilton Co. OEM
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men were injured while rock climbing on Mowbray Mountain Friday, Hamilton County OEM says. Several agencies responded to a high fall accident located on 354 Montlake Road at the base of the mountain:. One of the men, a 24-year-old, fell 30-40 feet and hit...
'Whoever did this stole from the kids:' Booster club burglarized in Red Bank Thursday
RED BANK, Tenn. — Someone made off with more than $20,000 in equipment from the Red Bank Booster Club overnight Thursday, and Red Bank Police are now investigating, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. We spoke with Booster Club President Andy Winters late Thursday morning. He says items...
Sideline Wrap-up: Austin East vs. Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Austin East vs. Brainerd. Brainerd started the night 1-4, but have one of the top rated sophomores in the area, Martels Carter Jr.
Miracle League of Chattanooga player shines on and off the diamond
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On this week's miracle moment, we meet Jordan Collins, whose family says her time on the diamond has helped her create life skills away from the game. It’s girl’s day for sisters Jenni Rose and Jordan Collins. They’re dipping chips in the salsa at...
Hamilton County Schools reviewing SRO procedures following East Ridge High arrest incident
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A viral arrest incident between an SRO and an East Ridge High School student has some asking if the way conflicts are handled in needs to change. Now, Hamilton County Schools said in a release that they will be reviewing their policies, procedures, and training concerning SRO's.
Sideline Wrap-up: Sequatchie County vs. Bledsoe County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Sequatchie County vs. Bledsoe County. This is a huge rivalry game and our Friday Night Rivals game this week.
Watch: Hour-long body camera video shows more context for East Ridge High student arrest
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Body camera footage from an incident involving an SRO arresting a student at East Ridge High School has been released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The video is over an hour long and was uploaded to YouTube. An affidavit shows 18-year-old Tauris Sledge was...
Trooper, man wounded in gunfire exchange after traffic stop in Coffee County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that a THP trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Coffee County on Interstate 24 Thursday night. The TBI says that preliminary information shows that around 11 p.m. Thursday troopers with THP stopped a vehicle that was driving along I-24 West in Coffee County.
Motorcycle accident shuts down left lanes on I-75 northbound Thursday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorcycle accident has shut down part of I-75 northbound Thursday night, Chattanooga police say. They say the three left lanes are closed right now. The accident happened near Shallowford Road. TDOT cameras show the area is backed up. We are working to learn more. This...
Mocs shut out at Big Ten's Illinois, 31-0
CHAMPAIGN, Il. — The 9th ranked Chattanooga Mocs lose their first game of the 2022 season on the road at Illinois. It was the first time the Mocs have played the Illini. The Mocs struggled to get their offense going in Champaign. First year starting quarterback Preston Hutchinson completed...
