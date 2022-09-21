ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 12

Miss Nibs
3d ago

What does sexual preference have to do with getting an education? Why the need to tell everyone what you are or do? You are in school to learn, to get an education, not push your sexual preference or activity on everyone else!

Reply
4
James Walker
3d ago

None of these would be happening if the State wasnt pushing this grooming on the schools , plain and simple. No one, I mean no 1 cares if their in the school, just don’t force it!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rock 104.1

Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, NJ
Society
Ocean City, NJ
Education
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Upper Township, NJ
City
Mays Landing, NJ
middletownship.com

Middle Township Takes Collaborative Approach to Downtown Planning

Middle Township takes collaborative approach to downtown planning. Process to include partnership with county, survey of residents and businesses. Middle Township wants residents’ input on how to make downtown Cape May Court House more walkable, business-friendly and visually appealing. Middle Township officials seek to maximize the appeal of downtown...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean City High School#Linus K12#Linus High School#City Hall#Racism#School Board#Comprehensive Health#Christian#Change Org
thesunpapers.com

Road to nowhere?

For the third consecutive month, opposition to the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) dominated the public participation portion of a Mantua committee meeting, this one on Sept. 19. The GCL is a proposed light-rail train line projected to run from Camden to Glassboro. First introduced in 1996, the idea has been met with fierce opposition over environmental concerns and the potential for eminent domain. It is currently in the planning phase, with construction yet to begin.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Presses Fight Against Offshore Wind Farm

Ocean City plans to step up its fight against a proposed offshore wind energy farm during two upcoming public hearings that will represent a crucial regulatory showdown with the project’s developer. The city has intensified its criticism of plans by developer Orsted, a Danish energy company, to run a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Why on Earth are giant letters carved into this forest?

If you were to use Google Maps or Google Earth near the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County, you’d see strange, giant, carved-out letters averaging 800 feet wide that are scattered in this large forest of New Jersey. Many pilots who fly near the area have seen these letters and question their existence, but are they as mysterious and strange as they seem to be?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City, NJ casino execs learned useful lessons from pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos, including those in New Jersey, to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry some useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy