Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode four. In episode four of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we learn exactly what it is that Durin III and his son Durin IV wish to keep secret. The dwarves of Khazad-dûm have stumbled across míthril, a special type of metal, which is “light as a feather, and hard as dragon’s scales” according to Bilbo Baggins, years down the line. This metal would become a precious commodity, one that would bring great wealth to the dwarves, but will ultimately lead to their downfall.

TV SERIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO