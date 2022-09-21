Read full article on original website
Watch: First clip from ‘Queen Charlotte’ unveils the ‘Bridgerton’ universe’s latest meet-cute
The Bridgerton universe is expanding. On the back of two record-breaking seasons for the hit Regency-era romantic drama, Netflix is serving up a spinoff in the form of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will tell the tale of how the sassy monarch fell for Prince George many years before the Bridgerton kids started getting hitched.
Viral star Ellen Degeneres helped launch to fame says the comedian is ‘manipulative and opportunistic’
Greyson Chance has been trying to get something off his chest for a very long time. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, who went viral in 2010 with a grade school music festival performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” is dropping his third studio album, titled Palladium, today, but first, he needed to confess his real feelings on his viral rise to fame over a decade ago.
One of the best crime thrillers of the 1990s celebrates 25 years of being underrated
These days, James Mangold is a veteran of big budget blockbusters and acclaimed prestige dramas alike, having helmed The Wolverine, Logan, Indiana Jones 5, Knight and Day, Walk the Line, and 3:10 to Yuma to name but six, but his third directorial effort and breakthrough feature Cop Land still holds up as one of his very best.
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
10 best fall episodes and shows for cozy sweater weather
As summer comes to an end, fall brings with it a slew of new holidays, in addition to some cozy sweaters and plenty of strangely flavored beverages. If you’re looking for some TV to get you into the spirit of the season, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve broken down five of the best episodes and shows to watch as you’re getting ready for sweater weather. These are the shows that will make you feel like fall has finally arrived, whether you want something comforting or a little more unnerving.
Henry Cavill confirms when ‘The Witcher’ will return for season 3
Even though Netflix has made it abundantly clear that The Witcher is going to be one of the streaming service’s marquee properties moving forward, Henry Cavill’s adventures as Geralt of Rivia will always be regarded as the flagship. The second season may have proven to be a lot...
Adam Sandler offers a thoughtful response to people who don’t like his movies
Adam Sandler, the Sandman himself (sorry, Tom Sturridge!) is perhaps among the most colorfully divisive figures in the world of entertainment, mostly for good reasons that spill into bad ones. The 56-year-old comedian and actor is best known for two things; a tendency to cast his friends and family in films (think Kevin James, Rob Schneider, and David Spade, among others), and his iconic, if sometimes grating portrayal of a specific type of character.
A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later
The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
‘House of the Dragon’ slingshots ‘Game of Thrones’ to streaming success
The release of House of the Dragon has catapulted Game of Thrones to the top of the Nielsen chart for streaming ratings for original television series. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the extraordinary popularity of the spin-off rekindled viewers’ interest in the original show. The week of August 22 to August 29 saw Game of Thrones advance to the number one spot with 909 million minutes of watch time.
Did ‘Rings of Power’ retcon the history of míthril? Explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode four. In episode four of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we learn exactly what it is that Durin III and his son Durin IV wish to keep secret. The dwarves of Khazad-dûm have stumbled across míthril, a special type of metal, which is “light as a feather, and hard as dragon’s scales” according to Bilbo Baggins, years down the line. This metal would become a precious commodity, one that would bring great wealth to the dwarves, but will ultimately lead to their downfall.
Here’s how and when to watch ‘Blonde’ in theaters and streaming
After months and months of anticipation, Blonde is finally coming to theaters and streaming. If you have been living under a rock, Blonde is the new film featuring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film is based on a novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, and rather than it being a biographical film, Blonde portrays a fictionalized take on Monroe’s life. The film premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2022, where it received a 14-minute standing ovation.
Fans break Maroon 5’s silence for them over Adam Levine’s cheating scandal
In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last few days, Adam Levine is currently in the proverbial hot seat after Instagram model Sumner Stroh revealed her year-long affair with the notable musician. And from the deep-dive of his vomit-inducing texts sent to various women to his most god-awful tattoos, folks on the internet are obsessed with the controversy surrounding the singer. Although, there is one question that is still sitting in the minds of millions of people around the world — how will the rest of Maroon 5 respond?
Watch: ‘Conversations With a Killer: the Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ trailer
In the third installment of the Netflix series, Conversations with a Killer, the life and crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer will be highlighted with a three-episode mini-series heading to the streaming platform. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will touch upon the 17 murders he committed between 1978 and 1991.
‘You’ season 4 teaser unveils when ‘Professor Joe’ will be meeting his next set of potential victims
Last we saw Joe Goldberg, his obsession with Love Quinn had gone south. After struggling (and failing) to keep his marriage afloat, he ended up killing her with a lethal dose of aconite, and hopped off to Paris to find his new “You” — Marianne. Fans were eagerly looking forward to Netflix’s Tudum to unveil more about his new psychotic adventure in You season four and thankfully, we were rewarded in heaps for our patience.
‘Batgirl’ star shares brand new BTS footage from the movie we’ll never get to see
Warner Bros. remains steadfast in its desire to send Batgirl to the cinematic farm upstate, robbing fans everywhere of the opportunity to see a $90 million DCEU blockbuster that boasted a raft of big names on either side of the camera. However, based on recent events, there doesn’t seem to be any rules against sharing behind the scenes footage captured during production.
‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs
The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man. Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman...
A one-note psychological thriller narrows down the suspect list on Netflix
Proving once and for all that a talented cast isn’t enough to elevate mediocre material based on sheer strength of will alone, The Night Clerk bungled an interesting concept and a roster packed with acclaimed actors to deliver a mystery that was significantly less than the sum of its parts.
Fan theory believes ‘V for Vendetta’ and ‘1984’ exist in same universe
Unless you’ve been living under a beautiful, blissful rock, you’d be very well acquainted with George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four and Alan Moore’s seminal work V for Vendetta. But they could be one and the same thing, according to a theory. 1984 has been a staple of...
Who has Adam Levine dated?
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has been mired in an ever-growing series of alleged infidelities in the wake of newly-surfaced texts and claims from others that have emerged in the past week. Prior to this, Levine and his wife of eight years, Behati Prinsloo, were thought to be the model of an A-list celebrity couple, but now the singer is finding himself under media scrutiny for his past behavior like never before.
The saga of #ExposeAdamLevine continues with Alanna Zabel
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, Adam Levine continues to surprise us. On top of the affair allegations presented online by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, a fourth woman has spoken out against the Maroon 5 frontman for his sleazy, flirty intentions. That is, after three other women posted spicy screenshots of conversations with the 43-year-old singer. And if offering to name your unborn child after your alleged mistress wasn’t bad enough, yoga instructor Alanna Zabel is here to remind you that Levine’s scandal has opened up an entire can of worms.
