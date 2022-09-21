Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Viral star Ellen Degeneres helped launch to fame says the comedian is ‘manipulative and opportunistic’
Greyson Chance has been trying to get something off his chest for a very long time. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, who went viral in 2010 with a grade school music festival performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” is dropping his third studio album, titled Palladium, today, but first, he needed to confess his real feelings on his viral rise to fame over a decade ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just destroyed all hope of a long-awaited superhero team ever entering the MCU
It’s fair to say that this week’s sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came as something of a disappointment to fans, as it sidestepped the major Daredevil tease of the last episode to serve up a, in Jen’s words, “self-contained wedding episode.” Episode 6 was even more of a blow than most probably realized, though, as it actually just wiped out our last flicker of hope that a long-awaited superhero team could ever assemble in the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director protected her from unfair studio pressure to lose weight
Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion brought the initial story of the franchise created by and adapted from a Michael Crichton book to a conclusion. It had good moments, bad and baffling ones, and, behind the scenes, some directorial kindness for the cast. Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard reveals in a...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Adam Sandler offers a thoughtful response to people who don’t like his movies
Adam Sandler, the Sandman himself (sorry, Tom Sturridge!) is perhaps among the most colorfully divisive figures in the world of entertainment, mostly for good reasons that spill into bad ones. The 56-year-old comedian and actor is best known for two things; a tendency to cast his friends and family in films (think Kevin James, Rob Schneider, and David Spade, among others), and his iconic, if sometimes grating portrayal of a specific type of character.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the best crime thrillers of the 1990s celebrates 25 years of being underrated
These days, James Mangold is a veteran of big budget blockbusters and acclaimed prestige dramas alike, having helmed The Wolverine, Logan, Indiana Jones 5, Knight and Day, Walk the Line, and 3:10 to Yuma to name but six, but his third directorial effort and breakthrough feature Cop Land still holds up as one of his very best.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ magazine cover reveals new look at Namor
Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor is perhaps the biggest character from Marvel comics being introduced in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a new magazine cover giving us our closest look yet at the Mesoamerican-inspired reimagining of the superhero and frequent antihero. Empire Magazine showed off the new cover of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Mel Gibson explains why he turned down the chance to be James Bond
There’s no rule that states the role of James Bond has to be played by a British actor, with one-and-done 007 George Lazenby the proof, but the franchise has become so baked into the DNA of cinema that it’s impossible to imagine someone from outwith the United Kingdom (or Ireland, in Pierce Brosnan’s case) tackling the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
The undeniable and enduring appeal of Jason Blum’s ‘Paranormal Activity’
Although Oren Peli and Jason Blum’s Paranormal Activity franchise didn’t bring anything particularly new to the horror genre, there’s no denying how monumentally influential it has been over the last 15 years. While it does overexert the same tired tropes, Paranormal Activity found its universal success in the tried-and-true method of simple yet effective horror as opposed to erratic editing, over-the-top gore or needless jump scares. In fact, Paranormal Activity unintentionally launched a campaign to revive the found-footage horror sub-genre, which had lay dormant since The Blair Witch Project back in 1999. Found-footage horror, until 2007, didn’t take off as many filmmakers would have liked, but the release of Paranormal Activity enabled the sub-genre to return to the mainstream.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why is director David O. Russell so controversial?
David O. Russell‘s films are a big deal when it comes to award seasons. The director, producer, and screenwriter has been nominated for five Academy Awards and seven Golden Globes throughout his career. Movies like 2013’s American Hustle, 2004’s I Heart Huckabees, 2010’s The Fighter, and 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook have attracted awards and phenomenal casts, including repeat collaborators like Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Christian Bale.
wegotthiscovered.com
A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later
The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Self-centered, arrogant billionaire playboy Tony Stark egregiously accused of being a bad best friend
When you describe yourself as a “genius billionaire playboy philanthropist”, one who took over the family business creating weapons of mass destruction that caused untold death and chaos around the world, only to then place the entire world in danger on several occasions because you couldn’t contain your own hubris, is there even a chance you’ll be able to make a good friend?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ star shares brand new BTS footage from the movie we’ll never get to see
Warner Bros. remains steadfast in its desire to send Batgirl to the cinematic farm upstate, robbing fans everywhere of the opportunity to see a $90 million DCEU blockbuster that boasted a raft of big names on either side of the camera. However, based on recent events, there doesn’t seem to be any rules against sharing behind the scenes footage captured during production.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fan theory believes ‘V for Vendetta’ and ‘1984’ exist in same universe
Unless you’ve been living under a beautiful, blissful rock, you’d be very well acquainted with George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four and Alan Moore’s seminal work V for Vendetta. But they could be one and the same thing, according to a theory. 1984 has been a staple of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: First clip from ‘Queen Charlotte’ unveils the ‘Bridgerton’ universe’s latest meet-cute
The Bridgerton universe is expanding. On the back of two record-breaking seasons for the hit Regency-era romantic drama, Netflix is serving up a spinoff in the form of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will tell the tale of how the sassy monarch fell for Prince George many years before the Bridgerton kids started getting hitched.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kim Kardashian stars in ‘House of The Dragon’ parody on ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’
The Kardashians came, saw, and conquered Westeros in a hilarious spoof of House of the Dragon on Wednesday’s episode of the Late, Late Show with James Corden. Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner appeared alongside the British funnyman in a sketch called The Targashians, a portmanteau of the surnames Targaryen and Kardashian. The skit pokes fun at some of the more absurd recurring themes in both hit TV shows, from the Machiavellian quest for power that’s the hallmark of the Game of Thrones universe to the KarJenner siblings’ habit of calling on their mother to solve their conflicts.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Lord of the Rings’: Who is older, Galadriel or Gandalf?
Galadriel and Gandalf are both ancient creatures in The Lord of the Rings. Even though the grey wizard seems to hold the Lady of Galadhrim in reverence, the history of Arda reveals that it is she who should be diffident towards the Istari, and not vice versa. For one thing,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Coogler addresses the biggest burning question behind ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
In a cruel twist of fate, the biggest burning question behind the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also one that’s dogged the production since the tragic passing of leading man Chadwick Boseman. As revealed by director Ryan Coogler in the latest issue...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans break Maroon 5’s silence for them over Adam Levine’s cheating scandal
In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last few days, Adam Levine is currently in the proverbial hot seat after Instagram model Sumner Stroh revealed her year-long affair with the notable musician. And from the deep-dive of his vomit-inducing texts sent to various women to his most god-awful tattoos, folks on the internet are obsessed with the controversy surrounding the singer. Although, there is one question that is still sitting in the minds of millions of people around the world — how will the rest of Maroon 5 respond?
Comments / 0