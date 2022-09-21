Although Oren Peli and Jason Blum’s Paranormal Activity franchise didn’t bring anything particularly new to the horror genre, there’s no denying how monumentally influential it has been over the last 15 years. While it does overexert the same tired tropes, Paranormal Activity found its universal success in the tried-and-true method of simple yet effective horror as opposed to erratic editing, over-the-top gore or needless jump scares. In fact, Paranormal Activity unintentionally launched a campaign to revive the found-footage horror sub-genre, which had lay dormant since The Blair Witch Project back in 1999. Found-footage horror, until 2007, didn’t take off as many filmmakers would have liked, but the release of Paranormal Activity enabled the sub-genre to return to the mainstream.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO