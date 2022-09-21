ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

wvtm13.com

Birmingham officer involved in shooting in Ensley area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting involving their officers Saturday afternoon in Ensley. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of 30th Street on a domestic disturbance. A man called saying he was having trouble with his adult son who was armed....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Search underway for missing boater in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A search for a missing boater is underway Saturday afternoon at Lay Lake in Shelby County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2022 Ranger bass boat was found with no one on board just after 11:30 a.m. in Spring Creek. The Calera Dive Team...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband

A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident

HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

$5,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed shots were fired during a road rage incident on Highway 280 in Hoover Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said two men got into a road rage incident in the 5300 block of Highway 280. During the...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

17-year-old dies after rollover crash in Jefferson County

BESSEMER, Ala. — A 17-year-old was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Bessemer and Oak Grove in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road just before noon. They arrived to find a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed in a ditch after rolling several times and hitting several trees.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
