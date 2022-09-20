With its grand opening today, Roaming Rooster is serving up their free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free chicken sandwiches to hungry Manassas residents. Roaming Rooster is a Black-owned, D.C.-based business that started in 2015 as a food truck fleet. Fast forward to 2021, Roaming Rooster won the “Hottest New Sandwich Shop” award from the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) and has been off to the races opening up locations all across the DMV. “We’re very excited to open our new restaurant in Manassas! The City has such a great food scene and a lot of growth going on. With our various chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, and more, Roaming Rooster is ready to serve up all sorts of deliciousness in Manassas,” says owner Biniyam Habtemariam.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO