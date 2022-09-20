Read full article on original website
CALL FOR ART – Off the Wall High School Art Competition
CALL FOR ART – Competition Guidelines/”How to Enter”. Off the Wall #19 High School Art Exhibit & Competition. Sponsored by Lockheed Martin and presented by ARTfactory. Contact Info: Gallery Director, Jordan Exum | jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org | 703-330-2787. Exhibit Dates:. Dec. 21, 2022 to Jan. 30, 2023. Open House/Awards Ceremony:
Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet Receives 2022 Best of Manassas Award
Provided by Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet. Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet has been selected for the 2022 Best of Manassas Award in the Ballet School category by the Manassas Award Program. Each year, the Manassas Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their...
Haunted Hallows Ghost Tour
ARTfactory invites you to the first annual Haunted Hallows Ghost Tour on Oct. 22, 2022. These spine-tingling tours will consist of fictional and historical ghost hosts that will take you into some local shops and iconic stops in Manassas’ historic district. Be prepared to meet some other spirits along the way.
Call to Action: Local Volunteer Opportunities
If you love fundraising, BEACON wants to talk with you! They’re seeking an enthusiastic Volunteer Fundraiser age 18+ to support their third annual BEACON Walkathon being held in April 2023. Just 2-3 hours a week will help to make this a successful event and you’ll feel great as you support this fundraiser for adult literacy! Please email Jmorazuniga@osbva.org to learn more about how you can help.
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Prince William County Public Schools recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month. PWCS is raising awareness through the “Together for Mental Health” campaign and by partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). PWCS prioritizes student mental health and wellness and is seeking to help end the stigma associated with mental health assistance. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the new national three-digit dialing code (988). You can also visit 988lifeline.org to chat with a trained crisis counselor. Also, please visit the PWCS Suicide Prevention webpage for additional resources.
Texas Roadhouse Brings 210 New Jobs to Manassas
Manassas’ new Texas Roadhouse at 9875 Liberia Avenue opens Monday, Sept. 26. Next week, as the restaurant trains cooks, meat cutters and other kitchen members, local police, firefighters and first responders will be the first to try the restaurant’s legendary steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and made-from-scratch sides. Prior to...
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
The Pun-demics
Join ARTfactory and Rooftop Productions for the third installment in their fall comedy series featuring The Pun-demics on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:30 pm. The event will be located in the ARTfactory’s Kellar Family Theater on the third floor at 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets are $20 and are available at VirginiaARTfactory.org/Tickets. For more information on the show, please call Kimberly Kemp, Director of Theatre Arts at (703) 330-2787 or visit VirginiaARTfactory.org.
IWALK for ACTS Looking for Vendors
The IWALKf or ACTS 5k Run/Walk and Festival is back IN PERSON on Saturday Oct. 8 at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Want to be a participant? Go to iwalkforacts.com and sign up! Bring the whole family, coworkers and friends! #teamwork #Annual5k #supportyourlocalnonprofit. Want to be a support vendor for...
Hollywood’s Favorite Burger, Fatburger, Arrives in Manassas
Fatburger has officially arrived in the D.C. market with sister wing brand Buffalo’s Express in Manassas. The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience for custom, grilled-to-perfection burgers and fresh, never frozen chicken wings bursting with flavor. The restaurant also boasts a Fatburger Bar with drinks ranging from signature cocktails such as the Fat Mule and a Two in the Mornin’ Daiquiri to spiked milkshakes made with hand-scooped, real ice cream.
UAS Company to Create 119 Jobs in Manassas
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger today announced that RapidFlight, an unmanned aircraft systems company, is locating in the City of Manassas. RapidFlight will invest $5.5 million to establish its systems design and manufacturing operations in the City. The company’s 25,000 square-foot facility is located at 9617 Center Street in Manassas where it will create 119 new jobs over the next three years.
Prince William County Students Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Congratulations to Shiv Mylavarapu and Humzah Shakih, seniors at Osbourn Park High School, for being named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists. In addition, Vivian Denny, a previous student at Bull Run Middle School who now attends the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, also qualified.
Prince William Living Giving Back Awards 2022
You are invited to Prince William Living‘s Giving Back Awards 2022!. Part of the Prince William Living mission is to enhance the quality of life in our community and to inspire our readers to do the same. In every issue, we feature organizations that give back through their missions and good works, creating greater awareness and support of their efforts.
Jaws Writes Poetry
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Home of the Sharks, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School’s Center for Fine and Performing Arts Creative Writing Program has earned the Virginia High School League (VHSL) State Championship in creative writing. Additionally, Indigo Green, a recent graduate, took home an individual state championship for poetry.
DC-Area Favorite ‘Roaming Rooster’ Lands in Manassas
With its grand opening today, Roaming Rooster is serving up their free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free chicken sandwiches to hungry Manassas residents. Roaming Rooster is a Black-owned, D.C.-based business that started in 2015 as a food truck fleet. Fast forward to 2021, Roaming Rooster won the “Hottest New Sandwich Shop” award from the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) and has been off to the races opening up locations all across the DMV. “We’re very excited to open our new restaurant in Manassas! The City has such a great food scene and a lot of growth going on. With our various chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, and more, Roaming Rooster is ready to serve up all sorts of deliciousness in Manassas,” says owner Biniyam Habtemariam.
Tolling and HOV Rules to Begin Saturday, Sept. 24 on New I-66 Express Lanes Western Section
Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), the Commonwealth’s private partner and operator of the new 66 Express Lanes, announced today that tolling and high occupancy vehicle (HOV) rules will begin this Saturday, Sept. 24, on the recently opened western section of 66 Express Lanes. Motorists will be able to use this nine-mile stretch of new Express Lanes from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville by paying a toll or can ride toll-free if traveling as an HOV with two or more people and an E-ZPass Flex.
Michele A. Surdam Named New Director of County Department of Public Safety Communications
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has appointed Michele A. Surdam, who has served Prince William County for more than 30 years, to be the new Director of the Prince William County Department of Public Safety Communications. Surdam, who started with the county as a Telecommunicator 1 and most...
Gender Equality: Guaranteeing Equal Access of Women to Justice
Provided by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Prince William County Alumnae Chapter. The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will host a virtual forum on gender equality via Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. The Gender Equality: Guaranteeing Equal Access of Women to Justice program will cover topics such as Title IX, Pay Discrimination, Pregnancy Discrimination, Crown Act, Reproductive Health, Violence Against Women, Women’s crimes and convictions, and the need for more women law enforcement officers.
Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center
Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
Reading and Writing are Focus Areas on International Literacy Day and Every Day in PWCS
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) International Literacy Day is celebrated every year on Sept. 8 to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies. Across PWCS, teachers are engaging students with lessons and activities that develop literacy and build vital skills and ensure thriving futures for all.
