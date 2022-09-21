ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, KS

Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 24

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD LEE COATES, 52, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $1,500. CRYSTAL RAE FRANCIS, 39,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Safe stolen from restaurant in Salina

SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Salina and asking the public for help to ID a suspect. On Sept. 16, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to a burglary at Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street in Salina, according to a statement from CrimeStoppers. An employee...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars

Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect stole check sent in the mail, altered and cashed it

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for forgery and theft by deception in the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville, Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Alms Group reported a 33-year-old...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police: Teen accused of making bomb threat at Kansas high school

Police arrested a Salina teen on Wednesday after a bomb threat allegedly was made at a local high school. A staff member reported to the school resource officer that a 16-year-old boy had made a verbal threat concerning a bomb in the school to a group of people at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Road, on Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Police shooting of man armed with knife in Topeka deemed lawful

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has released its review of a police shooting that resulted in the death of a man armed with a knife in Topeka. Christopher Kelley was killed by Topeka Police Department officers after approaching a group of officers while armed with a knife on June 29, 2022. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man accused of $3.7K theft after check stolen, altered, cashed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been accused of stealing $3,750 when he allegedly altered and cashed a stolen check sent through the mail. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of forgery and theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds missing bull, owner found

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The owner of the wandering bull who escaped his home pasture in Lyon County has been found. Friday morning the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media looking for the owner of the bull. “We need some help locating the owner of this Watusi bull,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: NE Kansas man jailed for driving stolen rental pickup

SALINA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a northeast Kansas man after an incident in Salina. Earlier this month, the Salina Police Department had received complaints from the City of Salina that someone was driving on the flood control dike on the north side of the city. Motorized vehicles driven by private citizens are not allowed on the dike.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after an early morning shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a single vehicle accident last weekend in northern Shawnee Co. Officials say Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, was the driver of a 2015 Ford Tarus that crashed near NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd.
SILVER LAKE, KS
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
SILVER LAKE, KS
KSNT News

Silver Lake man killed in Shawnee County crash

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The driver involved in a single-car crash on Sat. Sept. 17 has been identified. Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake was killed when his 2015 Ford Taurus left the road and crashed. The crash happened near N.W. 46th Street and N.W. Landon road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities reported […]
SILVER LAKE, KS
