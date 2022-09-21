ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Bryan Harsin hot-seat talks ignite, what media is saying after Missouri game

If fired before the season ends and his contract is over, Auburn owes Harsin a sizable buyout, totaling more than $15 million. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he was forced out last month," Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff. "Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there."
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech

West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Smith
Person
Gene Chizik
Person
Ross Martin
247Sports

WVU shook off the hallmarks of a troubled team

There were moments Thursday night when WVU's quest to turn around this season came to a halt. The Mountaineers not only lost the trail, but it was like one of those wind gusts at Lane Stadium blew the map out of their hands at the unmarked intersection of where they are, where they've been and where they want to be.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4

Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beat#American Football#College Football#Insidecarolina Com#Notre Dame
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State

Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Rapid Recap: No. 7 USC beats Oregon State 17-14 behind heroic Trojan defense

On a night when its vaunted offense was missing in action, USC’s defense proved it’s more than just along for the ride as their best performance of the season carried the still undefeated No. 7 Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) to a 17-14 win on Saturday night in Corvallis. Quarterback Caleb Williams was lost nearly from start to finish on his way to a 16-36 passing performance but he found Jordan Addison for game-winning 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left in the game. USC’s fourth and final interception of Beaver quarterback Chase Nolan by Max Williams clinched the win for the Trojans.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date

Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
EDUCATION
247Sports

Dave Doeren following dominant win over UConn

RALEIGH N.C. -- Only one team from the State of North Carolina came up victorious in week four of the college football season, and it was the NC State Wolfpack with a dominant 41-10 win over UConn. It started from the first play of scrimmage where Devin Leary found Thayer...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma

This is what Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On playing with a chip on his shoulder... "It was great man. Playing this position, You got to have a little chip on your shoulder. You could be playing great the whole game, but if you give a one big play, it's a bad game. So that's the type of mentality I have. Always dialed in and yes, sometimes it gets a little chippy but that's football."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

WATCH: Greg Schiano discusses Rutgers loss to Iowa

PISCATAWAY - Rutgers dropped to 2-1 on the season following a 27-10 defeat at the hands of Iowa. The Rutgers defense put together a stalwart effort as 14 Iowa points were courtesy of defensive touchdowns. After the game, head coach Greg Schiano talked about what went down on the field inside SHI Stadium.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

