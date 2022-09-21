Read full article on original website
Bryan Harsin hot-seat talks ignite, what media is saying after Missouri game
If fired before the season ends and his contract is over, Auburn owes Harsin a sizable buyout, totaling more than $15 million. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he was forced out last month," Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff. "Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there."
Michigan State, Mel Tucker criticized after blowout home loss to Minnesota
Minnesota earned a decisive road victory in East Lansing Saturday afternoon, defeating Michigan State, 34-7. Minnesota, a three-point favorite in the game, improves to 4-0 on the season with the win. The Spartans dropped to 2-2 after losing to Washington on the road last weekend. In the win, Minnesota dominated...
Recruit Reactions to WVU's win over Virginia Tech
Update from some top WVU commits and targets.
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech
West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
WVU shook off the hallmarks of a troubled team
There were moments Thursday night when WVU's quest to turn around this season came to a halt. The Mountaineers not only lost the trail, but it was like one of those wind gusts at Lane Stadium blew the map out of their hands at the unmarked intersection of where they are, where they've been and where they want to be.
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4
Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
Oregon's go-ahead touchdown pass result of unspoken audible
The last five minutes of No. 15 Oregon's win over Washington State were as chaotic as they can be for college football. The first of two peaks, the other being Mase Funa's pick-six, was not by design. Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin to put the Ducks...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Virginia's comeback fell short on Friday night after the Cavaliers fell to Syracuse 22-20. They are now 2-2 on the year. UVA head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything he said in his post game presser. What do you take...
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's 27-10 win over Rutgers
Iowa picked up its first Big Ten win of the season on Saturday as it took down Rutgers, 27-10, inside SHI Stadium. The Hawkeyes are now 3-1 on the season as they added their first conference victory in beating the Scarlet Knights. Iowa is now 3-0 against Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights have joined the Big Ten.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State
Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
Rapid Recap: No. 7 USC beats Oregon State 17-14 behind heroic Trojan defense
On a night when its vaunted offense was missing in action, USC’s defense proved it’s more than just along for the ride as their best performance of the season carried the still undefeated No. 7 Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) to a 17-14 win on Saturday night in Corvallis. Quarterback Caleb Williams was lost nearly from start to finish on his way to a 16-36 passing performance but he found Jordan Addison for game-winning 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left in the game. USC’s fourth and final interception of Beaver quarterback Chase Nolan by Max Williams clinched the win for the Trojans.
Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date
Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
Dave Doeren following dominant win over UConn
RALEIGH N.C. -- Only one team from the State of North Carolina came up victorious in week four of the college football season, and it was the NC State Wolfpack with a dominant 41-10 win over UConn. It started from the first play of scrimmage where Devin Leary found Thayer...
What Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On playing with a chip on his shoulder... "It was great man. Playing this position, You got to have a little chip on your shoulder. You could be playing great the whole game, but if you give a one big play, it's a bad game. So that's the type of mentality I have. Always dialed in and yes, sometimes it gets a little chippy but that's football."
Everything Mike Norvell had to say about FSU's victory over BC, QB Jordan Travis, 4-0 start, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State topped Boston College 44-14 on Saturday night to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2015. The Seminoles jumped out to a 31-0 lead at halftime and outgained the Eagles by 295 yards. After the game, Mike Norvell spoke with the media to review the dominant performance. View the full presser below:
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
WATCH: Greg Schiano discusses Rutgers loss to Iowa
PISCATAWAY - Rutgers dropped to 2-1 on the season following a 27-10 defeat at the hands of Iowa. The Rutgers defense put together a stalwart effort as 14 Iowa points were courtesy of defensive touchdowns. After the game, head coach Greg Schiano talked about what went down on the field inside SHI Stadium.
Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season
The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
Injury update: Saban shares latest on Byron Young after Vandy game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young exited Saturday’s contest against Vanderbilt with an injury and was unable to return to the first SEC game of the year. After the 55-3 win over the Commodores, head coach Nick Saban shared the latest on Young. “He’s got a...
