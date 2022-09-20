ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Local roundup: Pittston Area boys soccer wins in OT; Redeemer, Lehman tie

By Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
After a frantic second half, Fabrice Gatsinzi scored the game-winner in overtime to lift Pittston Area to a 3-2 victory over Hanover Area on Tuesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer game.

Despite going into halftime scoreless, both teams came out firing in the second half when Matt Griffin put the Hawkeyes up right out of the locker room.

The Patriots answered with a pair of goals from Gavin Wolfe and Jose Ortiz to take the lead, but Ian Kunec tied it back up near the end of regulation to send it to overtime.

Ortiz got the assist on the game-winner by Gatsinzi, who added a helper of his own on Wolfe’s goal. Kunec and Tristan Imam had assists for Hanover Area.

Holy Redeemer 3, Lake-Lehman 3

Mark Atherton scored all three goals for the Royals and twice came up with a tiebreaker to put them ahead, but the Black Knights answered both times to forge a tie.

Atherton’s third goal came early in the second half to put Redeemer up 3-2. But Cole Kaiser countered for Lehman less than a minute later to knot things back up at 3-3 for the rest of the game.

Cole Kaiser added an assist on an Evan Kaiser goal in the first half that made it 2-2 at halftime. Ahmad Dabsheh also scored for the Black Knights.

Redeemer’s Tyler Tarnalicki (10 saves) and Lehman’s Andrew Chapple (eight saves) kept it tied.

Wyoming Seminary 6, MMI Prep 0

Thomas Iskra and Matt Swartz each scored twice in a 5-0 first half for the Blue Knights.

Owen Rowlands got the scoring started and Owen Stratanski closed it out in the second half. Rowlands added a pair of assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Wyoming Valley West 1

Eryka Serafin scored late in the second half as the Wolfpack erased a 1-0 halftime deficit to rally past the Spartans.

Isabel Sikora set up the game-winner after scoring herself to make it 1-1 shortly after the break. Angelena Mendola came up big in net with 16 saves.

Lauren Pichie had the goal for Valley West while Mackenzie Bowling finished with six saves.

Crestwood 5, Hazleton Area 0

Emma Suhoski opened the scoring in the 14th minute and closed it with a second goal in the 50th for the Comets.

Ella Brady, Aly Decker and Keira Dougherty also scored for Crestwood while Emma Sheloski had a pair of assists.

Mia Pollack picked up the shutout in net.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 3, Tunkhannock 0

Bella Giardina scored twice and Samantha Thomas came up with four saves for the shutout as the Patriots prevailed.

Kassie Kobi also had a goal for Pittston Area while Morgan Hilbert and Maddie Karp each added an assist.

Holy Redeemer 6, Berwick 0

Payton Parker got things started after a scoreless first quarter and Mia Fino scored twice to lift the Royals.

Jess English, Katie Quinn and Aleese Stair also had goals for Redeemer, which outshot the Bulldogs 27-0.

GOLF

Berwick 166, Wyoming Seminary 167

Sean Murphy shot a 39 and the Bulldogs’ depth helped them pull out a one-stroke victory on the road at Huntsville.

John Guerriero and Kale Knorr each finished with a 42 while Jackson Matash had a 43.

The Blue Knights’ Nick Werner led the field with a 35 and was followed by Colin Donovan (41), Tracey Kindler (44) and Shane Holcombe (47).

Nanticoke Area 205, Hanover Area 224

Matt Stashak (47) and Dylan Brown (48) helped lead the Trojans to a victory at Wyoming Valley Country Club. Ali O’Connor and Greg Bolesta also scored for Nanticoke Area.

The Hawkeyes’ Nick Schiel won medalist honors by shooting a 46. He was followed by Aiden Materna, Darius Bohinski and Gavin Thomas.

Hazleton Area 152, North Pocono 157

The Cougars girls team picked up its first victory, topping North Pocono at Sugar Loaf.

Ella Oswald led Hazleton Area with a 45. Gia Rainey and Madison Matteo also scored for the Cougars, followed by Kielie Schoch.

The Trojans’ Gwen Powell was the medalist, shooting a 40.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 with a decisive 25-4, 25-8, 25-4 sweep.

Sarah Steeber had 16 aces, 21 service points and five kills. Camille Pinterich had seven aces and 13 service points, Cece Isenberg had nine kills and Isabella Varvaglione finished with four kills.

Leading the Spartans were Nicole Littman (8 digs, 5 service points), Gianna Fell (5 service points, 1 ace, 1 dig) and Chloe Orfanella (7 digs, 3 blocks).

Wyoming Area 3, MMI Prep 1

The Warriors earned a 25-7, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17 victory.

Topping the Preppers were Emily Borchick (2 digs, 12 service points, 2 aces), Allie Marsciante (9 kills, 1 assist, 4 service points, 2 aces, 2 digs), Cassidy McDermott (8 kills, 1 block, 11 service points, 1 ace), Gianna Moisey (2 kills, 7 service points, 1 ace), Mia van den Berg (3 kills, 6 assists, 9 service points) and Caitlin Lenahan (1 kill, 7 assists, 6 service points).

GIRLS TENNIS

Crestwood 4, Berwick 1

Ella Richards rebounded from a first set loss to win at No. 3 singles and help the Comets prevail. Hannah Ziegler and the teams of Madison Van Gorden/Samantha Olszyk and Julia Glowacki/Olivia Jardine also won for Crestwood.

Berwick won at No. 2 singles with a victory by Nora Hester, who outlasted Camerone Carlos 7-6, (7-3), 4-6, 10-3.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Hazleton Area 0

The Blue Knights controlled play in singles competition, winning all three matches without dropping a game. Ilana Rosenthal, Anastasia Martinez and Victoria Martinez all won 6-0, 6-0.

Lisa Martens/Maya Rosenthal and Jophie Li/Ama Reitsma prevailed at doubled for Seminary.

COLLEGES

MEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 1, Muhlenberg 1

Patrick Sipera scored late in the first half as the Cougars earned a draw on the road.

Andrew Daubenspeck finished with four saves in goal.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia 3, Neumann 1

The Cougars won their fifth straight match, going on the road to defeat Neumann 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17.

Faith Merritt had 13 kills and four aces to top Misericordia. Fiona Pyfer recorded eight kills, 19 digs and two blocks.

Wilkes 3, Clarks Summit 0

The Colonels won 25-11, 25-12, 25-19 as Hope Ousey recorded eight kills. Alexa Cassel finished with 26 assists, eight aces and eight digs.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Misericordia 8, Marywood 1

Brianna Pizzano, Lauren Visalli, Hailey Loughlin, Lydia Barbour and Erin Cridge all won at singles and doubles to help the Cougars win their dual season opener.

MEN’S TENNIS

Misericordia 4, Marywood 3

Zach Hemond and Dalton Alexander teamed for a win at first doubles and then prevailed at first and second singles, respectively, to give the Cougars the win.

GOLF

Misericordia 338, King’s 346

Brett Herman led the field with a 78 as the Cougars topped the Monarchs at Irem Golf Club.

Tyler Faux shot an 81 for the Monarchs’ best round.

