WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
New coffee spots brewing in Columbia, Lexington
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coffee lovers will soon have a new way to get their caffeine fix when Clutch Coffee Bar opens three locations in the Columbia area. Clutch CEO and co-founder Darren Spicer said the company is in the permitting and planning phases for these locations:. 306 Columbia Ave....
coladaily.com
New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia
Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
Are you ready for some okra? Irmo's Okra Strut has returned
IRMO, S.C. — The Okra Strut is the best of the best--at least, according to Irmo residents. And you can come see if you agree this weekend. "Nothing could be finer than being in Irmo, South Carolina on Okra Strut weekend," said Irmo Mayor Barry Walker. The event has...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Kudzu Staffing-Columbia Branch Celebrates Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Lexington
Hill Construction joined the owners of Kudzu Staffing with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce. The Kudzu Staffing Columbia Branch is off Hwy. 1 on Brookside Parkway. Located in The Barn at Brookside multi-tenant office, Kudzu has been serving staffing needs in the Upstate, Columbia, Charleston, Fort Mill as well as Augusta and Savannah, GA since 2006.
WMBF
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guingnard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Midlands Plant and Flower Festival set for October
Plant lovers can get their yards and gardens ready for fall at the Midlands Plant and Flower Festival, scheduled for Oct. 7-9 at the South Carolina State Farmers Market. The market is located at 3483 Charleston Highway in West Columbia. Visitors can shop for fall plants and flowers, pumpkins, gourds,...
WIS-TV
Elgin Lights’ Paul Towns passes away at 66
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Towns, who put together Elgin Lights to raise money for Camp Kemo for years, passed away at age 66 Saturday morning. The announcement of Paul’s passing was made on the Elgin Lights Facebook page. Towns was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army...
abccolumbia.com
Foster homes, adopters needed for Homeward Bound Pet Rescue in Irmo
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- For months, South Carolina animal shelters have experienced over-capacity issues, some even halting their intake until more space is cleared for new animals. That’s where animal rescue groups, like Homeward Bound, step in to help save as many lives as possible. Homeward Bound Pet Rescue is...
kool1027.com
BBQ Fundraiser in Lugoff On October 1st
Lugoff 411 Masonic Lodge on Masonic Drive in Lugoff hosts their annual Barbeque Sale from 10am-2pm on Saturday October 1st. Chicken Leg Quarters or BBQ Pork, baked beans, coleslaw and banana pudding for $10. BBQ will also be sold by the pound.
Sumter church group that teaches English to Hispanic parents hits financial wall, requests donations
SUMTER, S.C. — An organization that teaches English to Hispanic parents in Sumter says that, for the first time, they don't have the funding they need. Marilyn Morgan Sein helped create the Hispanic Parents Workshop in 2019 to help parents with important language skills. "We assist families in being...
Check on suspicious vehicle at Cayce park ends with suspect's deadly fall outside Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who authorities say ran from police in Cayce is dead after falling from a balcony outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center early Saturday morning. According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident began with an officer checking on a vehicle at Guignard Park around...
Midlands school earns coveted national 'Blue Ribbon' award
WINNSBORO, S.C. — One South Carolina Midlands school has joined a select group nationwide being honored as a "model of excellence" in the academic field. Fairfield Magnet for Math and Science was one of the schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
Friend responds to woman's death at Belk
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
abccolumbia.com
Ongoing project will widen I-26 from Irmo to Little Mountain
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Christy Hall with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster gave updates on a project that will widen nearly 16 miles of Interstate-26, and ease traffic between Columbia and Newberry. As part of SCDOT’s 10-Year-Plan to upgrade South Carolina highways continues, I-26...
wach.com
Week Five High School Football Highlights and Scores
Columbia- Week five of high school football in the Midlands is in the books! Check out Friday night's highlights at the top of the page!. Calhoun Academy 31, Orangeburg Prep 28 (F/OT) Midland Valley 48, Swansea 0. Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0. Saluda 33, Gilbert 21. Oceanside Collegiate 28,...
WLTX.com
THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
