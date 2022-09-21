Read full article on original website
Are aqua sweeps allowed on Lake Murray?
LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — If you haven't heard of them, aqua sweeps are tools that some locals buy and use here on Lake Murray to get rid of the overgrowth, the muck and the debris. They're devices that weigh about 75 pounds. It makes big waves underwater to...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
South Carolina Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in South Carolina made the cut.
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 3 St. Frances Academy proves 'road warrior' status with 26-7 win over No. 25 Dutch Fork
The Panthers, who won't play at home until Oct. 7, already have wins in Illinois, Texas and Florida. After checking South Carolina off the itinerary, St. Frances closes out its sojourn with a trip to Hawaii to face island power Kahuku on Sept. 30. But before jetting across the Pacific...
wach.com
Week Five High School Football Highlights and Scores
Columbia- Week five of high school football in the Midlands is in the books! Check out Friday night's highlights at the top of the page!. Calhoun Academy 31, Orangeburg Prep 28 (F/OT) Midland Valley 48, Swansea 0. Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0. Saluda 33, Gilbert 21. Oceanside Collegiate 28,...
counton2.com
What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Fiona?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona, but the beaches will experience some impacts over the next few days. Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it heads towards Bermuda. Although the storm will continue to pull further away from South Carolina, it will generate a lot of wave energy.
South Carolina man wins $200,000 on lottery scratch-off
An Upstate man won $200,000 when he made a snack run and bought a winning scratch-off.
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
Without a doubt, South Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the country. While it's true that Florida has indeed many more beaches to choose from, the ones in South Carolina are just as beautiful and definitely worth exploring. On top of that, you can also plan a short holiday on a really tight budget. To help you do it, here are three beautiful but often underrated places you should explore in South Carolina.
247Sports
South Carolina announces another Williams-Brice sellout
For the third time this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks football team has announced a sellout. All 77,557 tickets for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte have been sold. Just like Georgia State in Week 1 and Georgia in Week 3. ESPNU will provide television coverage between the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) and 49ers (1-3, 0-1 CUSA).
Shagging in South Carolina, a little history behind the state dance
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians know it well. In fact, they teach it in our schools. The designated state dance. The Shag. "We can come toward each other as I bring her in and we can go away from each other as I send her out and we finish with a rock step," said Jim Williamson, owner and instructor at Blue Moon Ballroom.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gang Awareness Hoop Fest in Northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be partnering to host a Gang Awareness Hoop Fest, in hopes to educate young people about the growing concern for gangs and how to protect themselves from involvement. The Hoop Fest will take...
Popular festival returns to the Upstate this weekend
The long awaited return of a popular Upstate festival is set for this weekend. Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s newest venue, Cowboy Up, this Friday, September 23rd.
Body, ID Of Missing Georgia Man Washes Up On Remote South Carolina Island
This discovery could close a missing persons case.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. The USGS said the 1.4-magnitude earthquake struck about four miles southeast of Elgin at around 11:52 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina. MORE...
South Carolina Education Lottery Pick 3 players win $8.3M with triple number combinations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 33,000 South Carolina Education Lottery Pick 3 players have won $8.3 million in prizes so far during September by picking three identical numbers, according to a news release. Four Pick 3 drawings in a span of 12 days resulted in triple number combinations. Combinations such as 0-0-0, 1-1-1 and […]
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Koger Center for the Arts to host three free performances on new outdoor stage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Koger Center for the Arts will be hosting free performances on its brand-new outdoor plaza stage. The performances are a part of Squonk’s 30th-anniversary tour across the United States, bringing free entertainment to arts enthusiasts everywhere. Notice a spelling or grammar...
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In South Carolina
Mashed found the tastiest ribs in each state that are sure to please any barbecue lover.
