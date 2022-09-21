Read full article on original website
Related
Mary Peltola, Alaska's new congresswoman, readies for tough November race
Mary Peltola made history as the first Alaska Native in Congress after winning a special election this August. But Peltola has a tough race in November — she will face Sarah Palin and Nick Begich for a full 2-year term. Nicole Killion has more.
"We got our miracle": Americans captured while fighting in Ukraine return home to Alabama
Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had gone missing June 9 in the Kharkiv...
Tropical Storm Ian is "rapidly intensifying," could hit Florida as major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to "rapidly strengthen" this weekend and could hit Florida early next week as a major hurricane, according to forecasters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Ian was moving across the central Caribbean Sea....
Fiona arrives in Atlantic Canada as Florida eyes potential hurricane
Fiona barreled into Atlantic Canada on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to an area that rarely sees such large storms. Meanwhile, Florida is preparing for a possible hurricane to make landfall early next week. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida A&M students sue state, alleging racially biased funding gap
Black students at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University are suing the state over alleged racial discrimination, claiming that local political leaders have deliberately denied the historically black college equal funding with the University of Florida, a predominantly White school. The class-action lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, also accuses...
Rescuing the Reefs | Sunday on 60 Minutes
Sunday, Anderson Cooper goes to Florida, where marine biologists are working on innovative ways to rebuild endangered coral reefs.
Judge rules Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban
Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics statewide will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers. The judge lifted a decades-old injunction that...
QAnon follower Doug Jensen convicted on all Jan. 6 charges
A Washington, D.C., jury convicted high-profile U.S. Capitol riot defendant on all seven federal counts Friday, after four hours of deliberation. Doug Jensen, a QAnon conspiracy theorist from Iowa, was accused of being among the first to breach the U.S. Capitol and was at the front of the mob that chased U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical Storm Ian moves through Caribbean as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency
A storm which is currently moving through the Caribbean could potentially arrive in Florida as a hurricane early next week, state authorities announced, as late Friday night Tropical Depression 9 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. In response to the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of...
Rep. Jamie Raskin teases Jan. 6 committee to reveal new information about Trump ally Roger Stone
As the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol enters the final months of its inquiry, panel member Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland, teased Friday that the panel would likely reveal more of its findings related to longtime Trump ally Roger Stone. According to...
Texas Rep. Chip Roy on "The Takeout" - 9/23/2022
Texas Representative Chip Roy joins Major Garrett for a special edition of "The Takeout," live from the Texas Tribune Festival, to discuss the upcoming midterm elections and what he'd like to see done on Capitol Hill.
As fentanyl crisis plagues Los Angeles schools, major busts reported in Arizona and Colorado
The battle against the nation's fentanyl crisis was on full display this week, as authorities made major busts in Arizona and Colorado. In Los Angeles, meanwhile, education officials were contending with a string of student overdoses. The Phoenix Police Department reported Friday that its officers had nabbed more than one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials in Arizona and Colorado seize over 1 million fentanyl pills
Authorities in Arizona seized nearly 1 million fentanyl pills this week, while Colorado officials arrested a man after discovering 90,000 fentanyl pills in his car. Danya Bacchus has the latest on the nation's opioid crisis.
CBS News
Tropical Storm Ian forms and eyes Florida, prompting state of emergency order
MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as National Hurricane Center tracking models indicate Florida could be hit by Tropical Storm Ian, expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, next week. The order applies to the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte,...
Preparations underway for “The Race of the Gentleman” vintage car event
Over 200 participants and thousands of spectators are set to gather for the 10th running of “The Race of the Gentleman” in New Jersey. CBS News correspondent Dana Jacobson has more on the vintage car and motorcycle event.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency over Tropical Depression 9
A storm which is currently moving through the Caribbean could potentially arrive in Florida as a hurricane early next week, state authorities announced Friday. In response to Tropical Depression 9, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency. As of Friday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported...
Florida braces for hurricane threat as tropical depression strengthens
The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the latest on Hurricane Fiona and the dangers posed by Tropical Depression 9.
A 3,000-year-old canoe has been discovered in a Wisconsin lake: "Truly incredible"
A 3,000-year-old canoe has been discovered in a Wisconsin lake, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced Thursday. The canoe dates back to 1000 B.C., making it the oldest ever discovered in the Great Lakes region by about 1,000 years. The discovery in Madison's Lake Mendota comes less than a year after...
DNA test confirms animal killed was not coyote but endangered wolf — only the third identified in the wild in New York in 25 years
Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday. The results reviewed this week contradicted an initial analysis that had concluded it was an Eastern coyote, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
CBS News
556K+
Followers
66K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0