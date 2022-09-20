Read full article on original website
Pastime: The Homecoming Week activities included parade, floats, and fun…
As football season progresses, the recent court of Homecoming at Warren High School was announced. And this Pastime leads us back to the Homecoming festivities of yesteryear. Oh the weeks leading to football Homecoming was indeed a social, school and community activity that still lives on as a pastime to cherish.
Weevils run through Tech on Parent and Family Day
MONTICELLO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team took down Great American Conference foe Arkansas Tech University on Saturday for a Parent and Family Day victory. The 35-17 victory over the Wonder Boys push the Weevils to a 3-1 record on the season. UAM came out...
PotlatchDeltic of Warren one of seven Arkansas organizations honored with Governor’s Quality Awards
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An institute of higher education, an information technology and an architect firm, a makeup manufacturer, a dental insurance provider and two timber mills had one thing in common earlier today. Each organization was awarded with an Arkansas Governor’s Quality Award during the 27th Annual Awards Celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented the awards.
BCMC’s Huitt named a finalist for Arkansas Business Hospital CFO of the Year
WARREN, Ark. – Arkansas Business recently announced its 2022 CFO of the Year award finalists with Bradley County Medical Center’s CEO Leslie Huitt among the final four for Hospital CFO of the Year. Huitt was just recently named Chief Executive Officer of the hospital in June after serving...
Indigo Blue Coffeehouse in Pine Bluff
I am certainly no stranger to coffeehouses in this state. If there is a good one in Arkansas, then chances are I’ll eventually find it. Helping spread the java joy to readers around the state happens to be a great passion of mine. Heck, I’ve even stayed above and next to coffeehouses, thanks to fun AirBnB’s in Eureka Springs and Morrilton, respectively.
Watch Warren at McGehee live Friday at 7PM
Coming off a massive road win at Star City, the Warren Lumberjacks take to the road again for a battle against newcomers to the 8-4A, the McGehee Owls Friday night, September 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. To watch the game live, see the video player below. Please note that this...
75 vendors take part in Thursday job fair
The Southeast Arkansas 2022 Job Fair was held Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Immanuel Baptist Church Life Center in Warren. Adults from around the community as well as students from local high schools lined up to meet representatives with nearby companies about the job market here in Southeast Arkansas. A total of 75 vendors were on hand for the job fair. Dr. Bob Smalling of the BCEDC was in attendance as well.
London Hope Warren, 1 Month
London Hope Warren was born August 2, 2022, to Kasha Tate and Dareion Warren in Monticello. She gained her angel wings on September 11, 2022, at Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello. London was the sweetest baby you could know. She loved to be cuddled and had a smile that made everyone else smile. She is preceded in death by her Aunt Tarra Tate and Grandma Machelle Warren.
UPDATE: El Dorado City council discuss September agenda in special meeting
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Two special-called city council meetings took place this morning to address September’s agenda in an open forum. All council members were present at this meeting which allowed residents to hear discussions of the items on the agenda. “El Dorado is moving in the right direction,”...
“What is going on?” Watson Chapel fake threats make students anxious
Back to back Fridays, Watson Chapel High School and Junior High students have stopped learning and started hiding due to potentially deadly threats.
Lassiter earns second Player of the Game honor of the season in win at McGehee
Senior quarterback and linebacker Maddox Lassiter earned Player of the Game honors for his all-around performance in Warren’s week four road conference game at McGhee Friday night, September 23, 2022. Lassiter and the Lumberjacks picked up their second 8-4A Conference win of the 2022 season, defeating the McGehee Owls...
Second road win in a row logged for Lumberjacks
MCGEHEE, Ark. – Taking to the road in another tough 8-4A Conference matchup, the Warren Lumberjack Football team defeated the McGehee Owls by the final of 40-26 Friday night, September 23, 2022, to move to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Enjoying a bit of cooler...
Jefferson Co. officials come to partial resolution on jail funding
The Jefferson County Sheriff said after originally reporting a lack of funds to feed adult jail detainees, more money is being made available by the county.
Man dies in motorcycle accident in rural Bradley County Tuesday
WARREN, Ark. – A 51-year-old Hampton man, Jonathan Ferrell, was killed in a one vehicle accident on Bradley Road 16 Tuesday, September 20, 2022. According to the Arkansas State Police, Ferrell was driving a 2001 Yamaha eastbound on Bradley Road 16 around 11:16 a.m. Entering a curve, the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided with a tree.
Home on Railroad Ave destroyed in Wednesday morning fire
Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 Warren Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a house fire on Railroad Avenue in the northwest section of Warren. Unfortunately the home sustained significant damages, but from the information Saline River Chronicle has gathered, no one was hurt in the blaze.
Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A Trace
18-year-old Cleashindra Denise Hall, called Clea, lived with her parents, Willie and Laurell Hall, and siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Clea was a talented student who was valedictorian of her class and aspired to become a pediatrician. She was accepted to Tennessee State University as a pre-med student and planned an internship in Boston, Massachusetts, Find Cleashindra reports.
Have you seen him? El Dorado PD searching for wanted suspect
Disclaimer: All Persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators of the El Dorado Police Department, criminal investigations division, needs your assistance in searching for Forrest Allen Hobson. An active warrant has been obtained for Hobson’s arrest on the counts of Second-Degree Escape and First-Degree Criminal Mischief. If anyone has […]
Crossett woman killed in two-vehicle crash east of New Edinburg
A two-vehicle accident on State Highway 8 East of New Edinburg claimed the life of a 19-year-old Crossett woman early Monday morning, September 19, 2022. The Arkansas State Police report indicates that 19-year-old Makaylee D. Neal was driving westbound on State Highway 8 East around 5:20 a.m. in a 2015 Chevy Cruze, when “for reasons unknown,” the vehicle “crossed over the center line into the eastbound lane into the path,” of a 2022 Toyota Corolla.
Pine Bluff police: 1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead and two people injured.
