BOISE, Idaho – Boise State women's soccer opened Mountain West play with a 0-0 draw against UNLV to pick up a point in the conference standings. The Broncos (4-2-4, 0-0-1) withstood 10 second-half shots from the Rebels (2-6-1, 0-0-1) to pick up their third-consecutive shutout. The final minute of the match offered both teams chances, but neither squad found the game-winner.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO