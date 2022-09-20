Read full article on original website
Related
Bronco Sports
Broncos Sweep Air Force for 10th Win
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State volleyball cruised past the Air Force Falcons in three sets (25-13, 25-23, 25-16) at Bronco Gym to complete the Mountain West opening weekend perfect at 2-0, while moving to 10-3 overall. Boise State hit a season-high .410 percent for 44 kills while holding the...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Knocked Off by Miners
EL PASO, Texas – Boise State football fell to UTEP, 27-10, Friday night at the Sun Bowl. Boise State trailed 10-3 at the half, before marching 75-yards on the opening possession of the third quarter to tie the game. Senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier connected with redshirt sophomore wide receiver...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Open Mountain West Play with a Draw
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State women's soccer opened Mountain West play with a 0-0 draw against UNLV to pick up a point in the conference standings. The Broncos (4-2-4, 0-0-1) withstood 10 second-half shots from the Rebels (2-6-1, 0-0-1) to pick up their third-consecutive shutout. The final minute of the match offered both teams chances, but neither squad found the game-winner.
Comments / 0