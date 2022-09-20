Read full article on original website
jambroadcasting.com
Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Centenary College 2-0
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team won their conference match against Centenary College this afternoon 2-0. It was a great day of soccer out on Mountaineer Field this afternoon as the Mountaineers picked up their first conference win of the season against Centenary College, moving them now to 1-1 in conference play.
mycanyonlake.com
Two Fishing Tournaments Planned at Canyon Lake Saturday
Two fishing tournaments are scheduled at Canyon Lake Saturday. Registration for Texas Fishing League’s South Division Fall Team Trail at Canyon Lake competition begins at 6 a.m at Boat Ramp #17 (Little Jacob’s). Scales close at 4 p.m. Students from dozens of Hill Country schools also are expected...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
There aren't many better victories Dallas Cowboys fans can feel than watching the silver and blue take home a win from a division rival on Monday Night Football, however, that's going to have to wait.
Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
Texas Arts and Crafts Fair Celebrates 50 Years of Lone Star Talent
Edith Maskey had just begun her art practice 50 years ago when she took a chance and entered her work for consideration in the inaugural Texas Arts and Crafts Fair in Kerrville. “It was the first juried show I ever entered, and there were so many people applying,” recalls the...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: 3 Buc-ee's burritos to try in New Braunfels
Yes, I'm ranking gas station burritos now.
KSAT 12
Only ONE San Antonio restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 taco spots in the US
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the city of tacos so it’s surprising that only one location made Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S. Yelp, a user-review website for restaurants and various businesses, announced that Sangria on the Burg came in a No. 51 on the list.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
Lovett Industrial Announces the Acquisition of 13 Acres in the Inland Empire
HIGHLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, announces the acquisition of 13 acres within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East. Lovett Industrial will develop a single 285,000-square-foot rear-load class A industrial building, which will be Lovett Industrial’s first project in Southern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005056/en/ The proposed 285,000-square-foot class A industrial building will be situated within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East (Graphic: Business Wire)
NWS predicts when the fall sweater weather will hit San Antonio
It's coming sooner than we think.
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
Rural Texas highways in critical need of repairs
A stretch of road in rural Central Texas is in "desperate" need of improvements. That's according to a national transportation research group.
KSAT 12
Otterly amazing! River otter spotted in Spring Branch is ‘fairly rare’
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Some otterly amazing animal news — river otters have been spotted in Spring Branch, something Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials call “fairly rare.”. Several Spring Branch residents have spotted at least one otter in a local waterway. “Otter sightings that far west...
conceptcarz.com
Sequoia Plants New Roots in Texas
Toyota's San Antonio plant begins production of the all-new, all-hybrid Sequoia. Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas (Toyota Texas) celebrates the start of production for the all-new, all-hybrid Toyota Sequoia – electrified with passion and power. This born in Texas, built by Texans SUV has gone all-hybrid with the twin-turbo V6...
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
San Diego Business Journal
Sock Maker Opens First U.S. Plant in Oceanside
A high-end sock maker headquartered in San Clemente has opened its first U.S. manufacturing and research operation in Oceanside with more to come. FutureStitch has leased a 9,000 square-foot industrial building, where it makes knitwear and specialty socks for such companies as Stance, TOMS, Crocs and Everlane to create specialized and durable sock designs, according to CEO Taylor Shupe.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Custom Home with One of The Best Views in PGA West in La Quinta Asks $5.995 Million
The Home in La Quinta, a spectacular one of a kind custom estate where no expense has been spared behind the gates at Peninsula Park offering one of the best views in PGA West is now available for sale. This home located at 57180 Peninsula Ln, La Quinta, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandi Phillips and Associates (Phone: 760-567-5506) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in La Quinta.
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
