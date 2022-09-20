ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Centenary College 2-0

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team won their conference match against Centenary College this afternoon 2-0. It was a great day of soccer out on Mountaineer Field this afternoon as the Mountaineers picked up their first conference win of the season against Centenary College, moving them now to 1-1 in conference play.
KERRVILLE, TX
Two Fishing Tournaments Planned at Canyon Lake Saturday

Two fishing tournaments are scheduled at Canyon Lake Saturday. Registration for Texas Fishing League’s South Division Fall Team Trail at Canyon Lake competition begins at 6 a.m at Boat Ramp #17 (Little Jacob’s). Scales close at 4 p.m. Students from dozens of Hill Country schools also are expected...
CANYON LAKE, TX
Lovett Industrial Announces the Acquisition of 13 Acres in the Inland Empire

HIGHLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, announces the acquisition of 13 acres within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East. Lovett Industrial will develop a single 285,000-square-foot rear-load class A industrial building, which will be Lovett Industrial’s first project in Southern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005056/en/ The proposed 285,000-square-foot class A industrial building will be situated within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East (Graphic: Business Wire)
HIGHLAND, CA
Golf
Sports
Sequoia Plants New Roots in Texas

Toyota's San Antonio plant begins production of the all-new, all-hybrid Sequoia. Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas (Toyota Texas) celebrates the start of production for the all-new, all-hybrid Toyota Sequoia – electrified with passion and power. This born in Texas, built by Texans SUV has gone all-hybrid with the twin-turbo V6...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sock Maker Opens First U.S. Plant in Oceanside

A high-end sock maker headquartered in San Clemente has opened its first U.S. manufacturing and research operation in Oceanside with more to come. FutureStitch has leased a 9,000 square-foot industrial building, where it makes knitwear and specialty socks for such companies as Stance, TOMS, Crocs and Everlane to create specialized and durable sock designs, according to CEO Taylor Shupe.
OCEANSIDE, CA
A Magnificent Custom Home with One of The Best Views in PGA West in La Quinta Asks $5.995 Million

The Home in La Quinta, a spectacular one of a kind custom estate where no expense has been spared behind the gates at Peninsula Park offering one of the best views in PGA West is now available for sale. This home located at 57180 Peninsula Ln, La Quinta, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandi Phillips and Associates (Phone: 760-567-5506) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in La Quinta.
LA QUINTA, CA

