SAN FRANCISCO—The reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in a December 2016 double murder has been increased by the San Francisco Police Department. The SFPD reported on December 16, 2016, at approximately 8:46 p.m., a shooting occurred on the northwest corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. The shooting resulted in the murders of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate (AKA: Tennessee), 51. McCollum and Tate were shot while inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the street.

