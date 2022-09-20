ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward Increased For 2016 Double Murder By SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO—The reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in a December 2016 double murder has been increased by the San Francisco Police Department. The SFPD reported on December 16, 2016, at approximately 8:46 p.m., a shooting occurred on the northwest corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. The shooting resulted in the murders of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate (AKA: Tennessee), 51. McCollum and Tate were shot while inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the street.
Laguna Street Homicide Under Investigation By SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Laguna Street on Monday, September 19. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:51 a.m., officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the area of Buchanan and Turk Streets regarding a Shot Spotter Activation. Officers found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
SFPD Arrests Wanted Fugitive And Convicted Felon

SAN FRANCISCO—On September 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., San Francisco Police Officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT), with the assistance of SFPD Special Operations Group (SOG), Fairfield PD, and Oakland PD, served a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course of the investigation, CVRT investigators learned that these residences were linked to a wanted fugitive and a convicted felon in possession of illegal firearms.
Authorities Investigating Geary Street Murder

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a murder that occurred on Geary Street on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 10:10 p.m. officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 900 block of Geary Street on a report of a person possibly suffering from a stab wound. The...
Lorrayna Peufua Arrested In Aggravated Assault Against Officer

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to an aggravated assault and theft of catalytic converter. The SFPD reported on September 12 at approximately 5:08 a.m., officers assigned to Central Station responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street on a report of a theft of a catalytic converter.
