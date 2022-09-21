Read full article on original website
'It was critical': Berm raised to help save the Great Salt Lake
Crews have completed efforts to raise a berm by four feet in an "emergency surgery" effort to balance the salinity of the shrinking Great Salt Lake.
kjzz.com
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
ksl.com
6 Utah Valley drives where you can see spectacular fall colors
This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Summer's high temperatures took their time leaving the party, and fall is slowly covering the Wasatch Front. Soon to be decked out in vibrant reds, greens, oranges and yellows, autumn is head-turning in the Beehive State—especially in Utah Valley. While different...
Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
gastronomicslc.com
New wine club launches in Utah – what you need to know
As you may recall from this years legislative session, buried amidst a variety of changes to Utah’s liquor laws, was the all new allowance for “wine of the month clubs”. Skip forward barely 90 days and this week sees Utah-based broker Vin 7000 announce their all new wine club; the first I’ve heard of that takes advantage of the new laws.
Fire continues to burn at southeastern Utah coal mine
Smoke is still coming out of an underground mine in southeastern Utah from a fire that has been burning since Tuesday.
3,000-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest ever found in Great Lakes region
A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recently recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest canoe ever found in the Great Lakes region, the Wisconsin Historical Society said Thursday.
$504 million green hydrogen facility being built in Utah
DELTA, Utah – In a media release from this past June, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $504.4 million loan guarantee to Advanced Clean Energy Storage LLC […]
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah Hotel Has Highest Nightly Rate In North America
(Canyon Point, UT) -- A Utah hotel is charging nearly five-thousand dollars for two people to stay overnight. TravelMag.com says the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point was charging an average of 49-hundred dollars a night during July and August of this year. The resort in southern Utah bills itself as a gateway to national parks such as Zion and the Grand Canyon while offering luxury accommodations and spa services. The nightly price makes it the most expensive hotel in North America and the fifth-most expensive in the world.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: No, really, why are Utah gas prices still higher than the national average?
NORTH SALT LAKE — It's the most common question KSL receives from viewers: Why are gas prices in Utah so much higher than in other parts of the country?. The questions aren't without reason. While the rest of the country has seen a drastic reprieve in gas prices, Utah lags significantly behind.
ksl.com
Gephardt helps Utah traveler after she was bumped from flight
SALT LAKE CITY — It is a frustrating fact of air travel: getting bumped. But for a Farmington woman who contacted the KSL Investigators, it was especially expensive since she had paid hundreds of dollars extra for comfort coming home from overseas. Shauna Lund's recent tour of Israel was...
A Wet and Wild Wednesday in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is getting a full wash from Mother Nature today as storms that began appearing early this morning in the southeastern part of our state have been making their way north and west to give us a complete cover. A Flood Watch was issued last night that covered the […]
AOL Corp
'A historic find': Prehistoric Native American jawbone discovered near Iowa river
Marshall County, Iowa – A human jawbone found last month on the Iowa River belonged to a "prehistoric Native American," according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At about 4 p.m. Aug. 10, Marshall County Conservation Staff members and Marshall County Sheriff's Deputies found a lower human jawbone near the Iowa River during a biological survey.
ksl.com
'It's just amazing': Utah's 20 new state flag semifinalist designs reach state Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY — Angelina Nading beams as she runs over to a set of 20 flags aligned near the steps of the state Capitol on Thursday. Nading, a junior at Uintah High School in Vernal and a member of the city's youth city council, immediately sifts through the designs searching for a blue flag with eight stars circling an old beehive design. It's a design she created after attending a flag design workshop earlier this year, as state leaders asked Utahns to submit designs for a new state flag.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 23, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All...
How you can help pick a new Utah state flag
A public comment period is under way to help pick a new Utah state flag. Utah's Department of Cultural & Community Engagement is soliciting public feedback
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
'Major' weather risk across Utah; flash flooding 'expected' in some areas
SALT LAKE CITY — A storm system that moved in from the West brought severe weather across Utah on Wednesday, with more still possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for all of western Utah and parts of Wyoming, while several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued across northern Utah where residents were warned about wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail being possible.
ksl.com
Weekly COVID report shows spread continues to decrease in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 1,919 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths over the past week. The seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases reported has continued to decrease over the last few months and is currently at 274 new reported cases per day, down from over 1,000 per day in July and 359 last week, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services' weekly report. At-home testing is not included in the results.
ksl.com
Housing market needs 'difficult correction,' Fed says. In Utah, it's already happening
SALT LAKE CITY — After announcing another 0.75% hike to its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday amid the Federal Reserve's fight with inflation, the Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. housing market will likely go through a "difficult correction" before achieving "better balance." What does that mean?. Well,...
