STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football made its ninth all-time appearance in a New Year's Six Bowl last season and defeated traditional blue-blood Notre Dame, 37-35, at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. It was the Cowboys' fifth bowl game victory in six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl games and now has the second-highest winning percentage among teams with 20 bowl appearances, and highest among teams with 30. The Cowboys own one of the longest active bowl streaks in the FBS with appearances in 16-consecutive seasons dating back to 2006.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO