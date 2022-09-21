Read full article on original website
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's Big 12 opener against Baylor have been announced. The Cowboys (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) and Bears (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, next Saturday. The game will air on FOX.
Oklahoma State continues to extend offers to 2024 offensive linemen
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State offensive line coach Charlie Dickey has been on a grind out on the recruiting trail during the bye week. The Cowboys have extended six new offers to offensive linemen in the past week, including two more to tackles in the 2024 class on Saturday. Here is a closer look at the new targets:
Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections ahead of Week 4
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football made its ninth all-time appearance in a New Year's Six Bowl last season and defeated traditional blue-blood Notre Dame, 37-35, at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. It was the Cowboys' fifth bowl game victory in six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl games and now has the second-highest winning percentage among teams with 20 bowl appearances, and highest among teams with 30. The Cowboys own one of the longest active bowl streaks in the FBS with appearances in 16-consecutive seasons dating back to 2006.
