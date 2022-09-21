Read full article on original website
Wednesday pollen count & Lake Michigan water temps
GOOD WEDNESDAY ALL! The latest POLLEN AND LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMP data is in. FIRST, THE WEDNESDAY POLLEN COUNT from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker of Loyola Medicine:. AND HERE ARE THE WEDNESDAY LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS from my NWS Chicago colleagues:. SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES. NATIONAL WEATHER...
Watch: Mexico earthquake causes ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley
A strong earthquake earlier this week in Mexico triggered four-foot-tall waves in Death Valley's Devil Hole. Measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the earthquake was centered about a hundred miles southeast of Guadalajara.
Grab your sweaters! Coolest temps in 4 months coming
GET THE SWEATERS AND LIGHT JACKETS READY–CHICAGO IS HEADED FOR ITS COOLEST DAYTIME TEMPS IN THE 4-MONTHS SINCE THIS PAST MAY–A 15 to 20-DEG PULLBACK BETWEEN WED AND TOMORROW AFTERNOONS–MORNING TEMPS SLATED FOR A 20+-DEG PULLBACK BY DAYBREAK THURSDAY–INCOMING “NNW” WINDS TO CHURN LAKE MICHIGAN WITH WAVES & RIP CURRENTS TO BUILD—AND WEEKEND WARMING TO GIVE WAY TO STILL COOLER AIR BY/DURING EARLY/MID NEXT WEEK.
Fentanyl distribution could become chargeable as murder offense
Felony murder charges could follow distribution of fentanyl that results in death.
40 years after Tylenol Murders terrified nation, new information shows case is still being investigated
This month marks the 40th anniversary of the “Tylenol Murders” – a case that led to seven Chicago area deaths and several others elsewhere. To this day, it remains unsolved. It was the fall of 1982 and the mystery gripped the nation in anxiety and fear. Someone poisoned extra-strength Tylenol, the best-selling pain reliever […]
Taco Bell is testing a meatless ‘Carne Asada Steak’ quesadilla: Here’s where you can try it
DAYTON, OH (KTVI) – Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless “steak” quesadilla. The fast-food chain announced this week that the new item — the “Beyond Carne Asada Steak” quesadilla — will be available for a limited time at select Dayton-area locations beginning Oct. 13.
Rainfall measurements out for Tuesday’s downpours
MEASUREMENTS OF HEAVIER CHICAGO RAINFALLS OUT OF TUESDAY EVENING’S THUNDERY, WINDY AND LIGHTNING PUNCTUATED DOWNPOURS–PLUS DRAMATIC VIEWS OF ONE OF THE STORMS SWEEPING INTO THE CRYSTAL LAKE AREA . Warm season rains are notoriously unevenly distributed–with dramatic downpours hitting one area while many others receive NOT A DROP....
Illinois ranks in top-10 lowest resignation rates in U.S.
(NEXSTAR) – The Great Resignation is still on. Workers of all ages, but especially millennials and Generation Z, are calling it quits and moving on to jobs with higher pay, more flexibility, or better growth opportunities. WalletHub analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find which states were seeing...
Saturday Forecast: Partly sunny and low 70s
Saturday: Morning clouds to some afternoon sunshine & warmer. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 73. Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & chance of isolated showers. Low: 58. Sunday: Partly sunny & 30% of AM showers. Decreasing PM clouds & windy. High: 68. Extended outlook calls for...
Governor’s Race: Darren Bailey goes on 9-stop bus tour as JB Pritzker receives an endorsement
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey is hitting the road on a bus tour — totaling nine stops along the way — with five being in Chicago. With a little less than seven weeks to go until election day, Bailey is attempting to appeal to voters by painting incumbent JB Pritzker as big on taxes, but soft […]
Pritzker calls for 2 state senators to resign amid misconduct allegations
The governor said that Illinois residents deserve to have elected leaders focused on representing them.
