Guilford County, NC

WGN TV

Wednesday pollen count & Lake Michigan water temps

GOOD WEDNESDAY ALL! The latest POLLEN AND LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMP data is in. FIRST, THE WEDNESDAY POLLEN COUNT from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker of Loyola Medicine:. AND HERE ARE THE WEDNESDAY LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS from my NWS Chicago colleagues:. SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES. NATIONAL WEATHER...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Grab your sweaters! Coolest temps in 4 months coming

GET THE SWEATERS AND LIGHT JACKETS READY–CHICAGO IS HEADED FOR ITS COOLEST DAYTIME TEMPS IN THE 4-MONTHS SINCE THIS PAST MAY–A 15 to 20-DEG PULLBACK BETWEEN WED AND TOMORROW AFTERNOONS–MORNING TEMPS SLATED FOR A 20+-DEG PULLBACK BY DAYBREAK THURSDAY–INCOMING “NNW” WINDS TO CHURN LAKE MICHIGAN WITH WAVES & RIP CURRENTS TO BUILD—AND WEEKEND WARMING TO GIVE WAY TO STILL COOLER AIR BY/DURING EARLY/MID NEXT WEEK.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Rainfall measurements out for Tuesday’s downpours

MEASUREMENTS OF HEAVIER CHICAGO RAINFALLS OUT OF TUESDAY EVENING’S THUNDERY, WINDY AND LIGHTNING PUNCTUATED DOWNPOURS–PLUS DRAMATIC VIEWS OF ONE OF THE STORMS SWEEPING INTO THE CRYSTAL LAKE AREA . Warm season rains are notoriously unevenly distributed–with dramatic downpours hitting one area while many others receive NOT A DROP....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Illinois ranks in top-10 lowest resignation rates in U.S.

(NEXSTAR) – The Great Resignation is still on. Workers of all ages, but especially millennials and Generation Z, are calling it quits and moving on to jobs with higher pay, more flexibility, or better growth opportunities. WalletHub analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find which states were seeing...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Saturday Forecast: Partly sunny and low 70s

Saturday: Morning clouds to some afternoon sunshine & warmer. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 73. Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & chance of isolated showers. Low: 58. Sunday: Partly sunny & 30% of AM showers. Decreasing PM clouds & windy. High: 68. Extended outlook calls for...
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
