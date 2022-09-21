LET’S GET READY TO…. PPPPPPPUNT. The stage is set for punting game of the year decade century is set to take place in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday night. In one corner? Returning second-team All-American Adam Korsak of Rutgers. In the other corner? Iowa’s Tory Taylor, leading the nation in multiple punting categories this season. Korsak and Taylor, both natives of Melbourne, Australia, and graduates of Prokick Australia, are ready for their close-up — although as punters, you’re going to want to zoom out to get the best view of them putting their gifts to work.

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO