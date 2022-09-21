Read full article on original website
MELTON SEEKS IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT
THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE IN IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SAYS PROPOSED CARBON PIPELINES ARE NOT THE RIGHT WAY TO CUT CARBON EMISSIONS. RYAN MELTON IS THE NEVADA DEMOCRAT CHALLENGING REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA. MELTON1 OC………AND UNDER DELIVER.” :11. MELTON SAYS THERE ARE BETTER WAYS TO USE...
Heavy rains improve drought in southeast Iowa
Heavy rainfall helped alleviate some dryness in southeast Iowa last week. (Courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) Heavy weekend rains have helped alleviate “extreme” drought conditions in southeast Iowa. Last week, multiple counties in the area were suffering from extreme drought — the second-to-worst dryness condition in ratings by...
Bills banning gender-affirming treatment on minors were offered in 2019, 2020 but never received subcommittee hearings from GOP leadership
On Friday we asked if there are any Republicans running for office in Iowa on the platform of banning gender-transition treatment for minors. In 2019, bills were filed addressing this issue. House File 2272 was sponsored by Rep. Terry Baxter, who is not seeking re-election this year. He had six cosponsors, two of which will no longer be serving in the Iowa House after this year.
Tory Taylor vs Adam Korsak: BRING ON THE PUNTS
LET’S GET READY TO…. PPPPPPPUNT. The stage is set for punting game of the year decade century is set to take place in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday night. In one corner? Returning second-team All-American Adam Korsak of Rutgers. In the other corner? Iowa’s Tory Taylor, leading the nation in multiple punting categories this season. Korsak and Taylor, both natives of Melbourne, Australia, and graduates of Prokick Australia, are ready for their close-up — although as punters, you’re going to want to zoom out to get the best view of them putting their gifts to work.
STAND BESIDE THEM: Odgaards earn award for standing on religious beliefs
I saw a familiar face at last Saturday’s Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Fall Fundraiser. Betty Odgaard, someone I consider a true hero, was at the event. It turned out she was being honored for taking a stand in support of religious freedom. What I didn’t know, embarrassingly, was that Dick Odgaard, Betty’s husband, had died late last year.
IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER WARNS ABOUT “NYQUIL CHICKEN” FAD
A DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY DEADLY TREND IS SWEEPING SOCIAL MEDIA THAT ENTICES PEOPLE TO COOK CHICKEN IN COUGH SYRUP OR COLD AND FLU MEDICINE. REGISTERED NURSE TAMMY NOBLE OF THE SIOUX CITY BASED IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER SAYS YOU SHOULD NEVER DO THIS BECAUSE IT CAN BE EXCEPTIONALLY HAZARDOUS AND A RECIPE FOR DISASTER.
NEBRASKA TROOPERS AIM TO REDUCE ACCIDENTS AT TRAIN CROSSINGS
IT’S NEVER A GOOD IDEA TO RACE TO BEAT A TRAIN AT A HIGHWAY RAILROAD CROSSING. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WILL BE ENFORCING THAT POINT AS PART OF RAIL SAFETY WEEK. THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS MARK THE ANNUAL “OPERATION CLEAR TRACK” EFFORT, WHICH IS THE SINGLE LARGEST RAIL SAFETY INITIATIVE IN THE UNITED STATES.
