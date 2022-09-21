ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros go into bye week with a plan for league play

The Burroughs football team goes into this week with no game on Friday night as it is its bye week. The bye week comes after playing all five our its non-league games and finishing 1-4 with a home win over Lancaster and losses to Tehachapi, Bishop, Palmdale, and Barstow. Head Coach Tom Foisy spoke on what his team will be working on during their bye week.
BURBANK, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros tennis falls on the road

The Burroughs girls’ tennis team traveled to Serrano High School to take on the Diamondbacks in the season‘s first competition in the Mojave River League. The match was very closely contested with five of the 18 sets going to tie-breakers with the Burros winning three and the Diamondbacks winning two. At the end of the first round the score was tied at three each. Neither team was able get an advantage in the second round and the score was tied at 6-6. At the end of the match the score was still tied at 9-9, so the total number of games won was tabulated to determine the winner. Unfortunately, the game score was 88-83 in favor of the Diamondbacks.
BURBANK, CA
tnso.news

California Colleges That Made The Top 5

Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Construction underway in Riverside and Jurupa Valley for repairs to Santa Ana River levees

Crews have begun repairing about 2.5 miles of levees along the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley and Riverside. "Anytime there's rain in the community, a lot of that rain drains into the Santa Ana River," said Juliana Adams with the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. "And so, to provide the cities and the region flood protection, the levees are being used every year, and every time it rains."
RIVERSIDE, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Stater Bros. to open a new store

Stater Bros. Markets will open the doors to its newest store on Sept. 28, at 7200 Arlington Ave., in Riverside, Calif. The 49,480 square-foot store is located at the southeast corner of Arlington Ave. and Van Buren Blvd. in a former Kmart building. The new location replaces an original Stater Bros. location that opened in 1978, which is located two miles west of the new store at 10370 Arlington Ave., also in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash

A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside

RIVERSIDE, CA—-“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KGET

1 dead in 8-vehicle pileup on Southern California freeway

Emergency crews are at the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person has been killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Redlands doctor seriously injured after apparent hit-and-run crash

The force of the crash cracked his bicycle frame in half. It did the same thing to his jaw. "Running on adrenaline," said cyclist Kyle Cooper. "I saw a chunk of my mandibular bone and a tooth on the ground. I picked them up and put them in my pocket. I thought maybe the surgeons could use it."It took three surgeons to piece Cooper's face back together. The semi-professional cyclist knows how hard that was because he's also a doctor from Redlands. "I had finished a shift at Redlands Community Hospital and I was riding what's known as the sunset loop," he...
REDLANDS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Christopher Dixon Dead, Juan Diaz-Pascasio Hospitalized after Rear-End Crash on US 395 [Adelanto, CA]

David Gills Involved in Fatal Auto Collision near Auburn Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 6:11 p.m., near Auburn Avenue on September 18th. Per reports, David Gills was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra when he rear-ended a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice, driven by Dixon, that was stopped in the northbound lanes waiting to make a left turn onto Auburn Avenue.
ADELANTO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE

