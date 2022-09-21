Read full article on original website
Freshman QB Jacob Chambers steps up as Rancho Cucamonga routs Vista Murrieta: 5 takeaways
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. – Despite missing 3-star QB and Boise State commit CJ Tiller, Rancho Cucamonga dominated on Friday in a 39-21 win over Vista Murrieta. In his first career start, freshman Jacob Chambers threw for 3 touchdowns and over 300 yards with no interceptions. The Cougars led 26-0 at ...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros go into bye week with a plan for league play
The Burroughs football team goes into this week with no game on Friday night as it is its bye week. The bye week comes after playing all five our its non-league games and finishing 1-4 with a home win over Lancaster and losses to Tehachapi, Bishop, Palmdale, and Barstow. Head Coach Tom Foisy spoke on what his team will be working on during their bye week.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros tennis falls on the road
The Burroughs girls’ tennis team traveled to Serrano High School to take on the Diamondbacks in the season‘s first competition in the Mojave River League. The match was very closely contested with five of the 18 sets going to tie-breakers with the Burros winning three and the Diamondbacks winning two. At the end of the first round the score was tied at three each. Neither team was able get an advantage in the second round and the score was tied at 6-6. At the end of the match the score was still tied at 9-9, so the total number of games won was tabulated to determine the winner. Unfortunately, the game score was 88-83 in favor of the Diamondbacks.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 23
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s score on our scoreboard throughout the night.
La Verne police investigating battery report involving a Damien High School football coach
Following Bishop Amat's 35-7 win over Damien on Friday, both teams were rushed off the field after the handshake line turned into a rowdy scrum. The La Verne police department confirmed on Saturday morning that it is investigating a "battery report" from the postgame melee. Here's the ...
saturdaytradition.com
George Kliavkoff, Pac-12 commissioner, reportedly urges UC Regents to block UCLA's move to B1G
UCLA and USC’s move to the B1G was something that made a lot of people, including Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff upset. In a report from Billy Witz with the New York Times, Kliavkoff laid out in a letter to UC Regents how he would be supportive of blocking UCLA’s move to the B1G.
tnso.news
California Colleges That Made The Top 5
Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
Construction underway in Riverside and Jurupa Valley for repairs to Santa Ana River levees
Crews have begun repairing about 2.5 miles of levees along the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley and Riverside. "Anytime there's rain in the community, a lot of that rain drains into the Santa Ana River," said Juliana Adams with the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. "And so, to provide the cities and the region flood protection, the levees are being used every year, and every time it rains."
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Stater Bros. to open a new store
Stater Bros. Markets will open the doors to its newest store on Sept. 28, at 7200 Arlington Ave., in Riverside, Calif. The 49,480 square-foot store is located at the southeast corner of Arlington Ave. and Van Buren Blvd. in a former Kmart building. The new location replaces an original Stater Bros. location that opened in 1978, which is located two miles west of the new store at 10370 Arlington Ave., also in Riverside.
Female fighter pilots soar when the Thunderbirds hit Huntington Beach's Pacific Airshow on October 1
Jetting into Huntington Beach for the Pacific Airshow, the highly skilled Thunderbirds, past and present, include some supremely accomplished female fighter pilots.
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are slightly more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop – dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and […]
USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash
A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
RIVERSIDE, CA—-“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
1 dead in 8-vehicle pileup on Southern California freeway
Emergency crews are at the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person has been killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 […]
Redlands doctor seriously injured after apparent hit-and-run crash
The force of the crash cracked his bicycle frame in half. It did the same thing to his jaw. "Running on adrenaline," said cyclist Kyle Cooper. "I saw a chunk of my mandibular bone and a tooth on the ground. I picked them up and put them in my pocket. I thought maybe the surgeons could use it."It took three surgeons to piece Cooper's face back together. The semi-professional cyclist knows how hard that was because he's also a doctor from Redlands. "I had finished a shift at Redlands Community Hospital and I was riding what's known as the sunset loop," he...
Semi Truck Crashes Uphill After 60 Freeway Traffic Collision
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi truck crashed uphill after a traffic collision on the 60 Freeway Friday morning, Sept. 23, around 3:20 a.m. in the city of Diamond Bar. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers responded to a traffic collision involving a semi that crashed into the...
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Dixon Dead, Juan Diaz-Pascasio Hospitalized after Rear-End Crash on US 395 [Adelanto, CA]
David Gills Involved in Fatal Auto Collision near Auburn Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 6:11 p.m., near Auburn Avenue on September 18th. Per reports, David Gills was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra when he rear-ended a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice, driven by Dixon, that was stopped in the northbound lanes waiting to make a left turn onto Auburn Avenue.
onscene.tv
Car Bursts Into Flames & Shuts Down 210 Off-Ramp | San Bernardino
09.21.2022 | 10:00 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – The east bound hwy 210 off ramp was temporarily shut down after someones car reportedly burst into flames dead center in the middle of the off ramp. Originally reported on the freeway by CHP as a vehicle suddenly engulfed in flames,...
spectrumnews1.com
Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
