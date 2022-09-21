Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Related
sent-trib.com
BGSU's Rogers receives raise, donates $100,000 bonus
The annual base pay of Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers was raised to $512,000 by the board of trustees at the Friday meeting. The board of trustees also awarded Rogers a discretionary cash bonus of $100,000, acknowledging his management of the university. For the fourth consecutive year, Rogers...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Long-time BGHS employee leaves funds for students
Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
sent-trib.com
BGSU announces new schools of engineering, aviation
New schools of engineering and of aviation were approved by the Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees on Friday. The changes come as part of a reconfiguration to the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering. It will now be composed of the new School of Engineering, School of Aviation and the existing School of the Built Environment.
sent-trib.com
Ghost hunting with the pros, go on historical cemetery walk
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Public Library welcomes back the Toledo Ghost Hunters Society for an evening of ghost hunting. The event will be held at the Pemberville-Union Cemetery in Freedom Township on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. to investigate spirits with the professionals. Participants will learn about the different tools that the ghost hunters use and potentially interact with some spirits in the cemetery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Hypercube to perform as part of BGSU Music at the Forefront concert series
Chamber quartet Hypercube will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Bryan Recital Hall at the Moore Musical Arts Center as part of the Music at the Forefront concert series at Bowling Green State University. The free and open to the public concert will feature new electronic works from the...
sent-trib.com
Woman who assaulted developmentally disabled teen applies for judicial release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has applied for judicial release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Mack said she would take the request under advisement and issue her decision within 10...
sent-trib.com
Senior events: 9-22-2022
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
Zoar Lutheran Church welcomes guest preacher Mark Brocker
PERRYSBURG – Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave., will welcome Pastor Mark Brocker as Zoar’s guest preacher the weekend of Oct. 8-9. An expert in the life and writings of Dietrich Bonhoeffer — the German Lutheran pastor, resister to the Nazis, and martyr — Brocker will speak on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. on Bonhoeffer’s observation of how liberating it is for human beings when we can keep life multidimensional, polyphonic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Better BG Bash set for Sunday
The Better BG Bash is going out with a bang. The festival will be held Sunday from noon-6 p.m. at Wooster Green — for the last time. Organizer Will Pierce, who started the event in 2019, said this will be the last bash. It takes over 200 hours to organize; he is stepping down and has not been able to recruit a new leader.
sent-trib.com
Ethel Marie (Hall) Huntley
Ethel Marie (Hall) Huntley, 94, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Elizabeth Scott Community. Ethel Marie was born December 3, 1927 in Robinson, Illinois to George and Ethel (Shirkliff) Hall. She married Frank Huntley, Sr. on September 4, 1949 and they shared 63 years together until he passed on May 30, 2012.
sent-trib.com
Herbert L. Kratzer
Herbert L. Kratzer, 102, long-time resident of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 21, 2022 at Wood Haven Health Care Center. He was born September 15, 1920 in Liberty Township, Putnam County, Ohio to the late Ernest and Velma (White) Kratzer. He graduated from Crawfis High School in 1938 and married the love of his life, Virginia Jacobs, on August 16, 1946 in Deshler, Ohio.
sent-trib.com
Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn
Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn, 80, of Findlay, Ohio died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born February 23, 1942, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Earl A. and Leona R. (Massey) Miller. She married Robert D. Karn, December 19, 1973, and he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Jackets Giving Back is back in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – After a two-year hiatus, Jackets Giving Back will be back in business this year. Jackets Giving Back is a student-driven volunteer day during which Perrysburg High School seniors spend time volunteering throughout the community. This year’s participating organizations include the 577 Foundation, Bethany House, the Cocoon, Hospice...
sent-trib.com
Kenneth G. Wilson
Kenneth G. Wilson, 73, of Weston, Ohio passed away September 13, 2022. He was born July 14, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Willis A. and Virginia C. (Miller) Wilson. Ken served his country proudly in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He started his working career in Texas, installing electric in new home builds. He went on to work in the Gulf on a supply boat where he obtained his First Mate and Captain’s licenses. Upon moving back to northwest Ohio, Ken worked as a machine operator at Teneco until his retirement.
sent-trib.com
Eagle Scout builds dog park
STONY RIDGE — Nathan Pustay earned his Eagle Scout award on Aug. 25. Pustay is a member of Troop 332, Erie Shores Council, in Luckey. To become an Eagle Scout, he earned 63 merit badges and served his troop in a variety of leadership roles. To earn the rank...
sent-trib.com
Walter Kenneth Hall
Walter Kenneth Hall age 71 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at his residence. Walter was born in the Philippines on August 6, 1951, to Paul and Elaine (Jose) Hall. He was very easy going and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his four-legged friend “MoMo”. Walter was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Falcons.
sent-trib.com
BG man accused of child endangering rejects plea offer
A Bowling Green man accused of child endangering and domestic violence has again rejected a plea deal. “At this point, we’re prepared to go to trial,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips in relation to the two cases against Jeremy Mull. Mull, 36, was transported from...
sent-trib.com
Two motorcyclists injured in crashes
County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
sent-trib.com
BGSU volleyball opens MAC play at Kent State
KENT, Ohio — Bowling Green State University volleyball will begin conference play within the MAC for the 2022 season on the road with two matches against Kent State. The Falcons and Golden Flashes will play two matches inside the M.A.C. Center. The first will be tonight with a 6 p.m. first serve before beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
sent-trib.com
BGSU swimmers prepare for grueling schedule
The Bowling Green women’s swim and dive team’s team will begin the season on the road in Akron at the Zippy Classic on Oct. 7-8. The Falcons then return home to the Cooper Pool for three straight meets against Butler University (Oct. 28), MAC rival Ball State (Oct. 29), and then against Marshall (Nov. 4) for the last home meet of the fall season.
Comments / 0