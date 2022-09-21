Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter
Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Weston, Ohio passed away Thursday September 22, 2022. She was born October 23, 1938 in Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. She married Eugene O. Schetter in 1957 and he preceded her in death in 1988. Gerry worked as...
sent-trib.com
BGSU announces new schools of engineering, aviation
New schools of engineering and of aviation were approved by the Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees on Friday. The changes come as part of a reconfiguration to the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering. It will now be composed of the new School of Engineering, School of Aviation and the existing School of the Built Environment.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Long-time BGHS employee leaves funds for students
Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
sent-trib.com
BGSU's Rogers receives raise, donates $100,000 bonus
The annual base pay of Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers was raised to $512,000 by the board of trustees at the Friday meeting. The board of trustees also awarded Rogers a discretionary cash bonus of $100,000, acknowledging his management of the university. For the fourth consecutive year, Rogers...
sent-trib.com
Jackets Giving Back is back in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – After a two-year hiatus, Jackets Giving Back will be back in business this year. Jackets Giving Back is a student-driven volunteer day during which Perrysburg High School seniors spend time volunteering throughout the community. This year’s participating organizations include the 577 Foundation, Bethany House, the Cocoon, Hospice...
sent-trib.com
Herbert L. Kratzer
Herbert L. Kratzer, 102, long-time resident of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 21, 2022 at Wood Haven Health Care Center. He was born September 15, 1920 in Liberty Township, Putnam County, Ohio to the late Ernest and Velma (White) Kratzer. He graduated from Crawfis High School in 1938 and married the love of his life, Virginia Jacobs, on August 16, 1946 in Deshler, Ohio.
sent-trib.com
Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn
Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn, 80, of Findlay, Ohio died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born February 23, 1942, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Earl A. and Leona R. (Massey) Miller. She married Robert D. Karn, December 19, 1973, and he...
sent-trib.com
Lloyd W. Daman
Lloyd W. Daman, 88, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Lloyd was born on May 17, 1934 to William and Helen (Kaemming) Daman, in Scotch Ridge, Ohio. He married Mary Morgan on June 27,1959 in Perrysburg, OH. Lloyd and Mary raised 3 sons and recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year.
sent-trib.com
Woman who assaulted developmentally disabled teen applies for judicial release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has applied for judicial release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Mack said she would take the request under advisement and issue her decision within 10...
sent-trib.com
Two motorcyclists injured in crashes
County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
sent-trib.com
Ghost hunting with the pros, go on historical cemetery walk
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Public Library welcomes back the Toledo Ghost Hunters Society for an evening of ghost hunting. The event will be held at the Pemberville-Union Cemetery in Freedom Township on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. to investigate spirits with the professionals. Participants will learn about the different tools that the ghost hunters use and potentially interact with some spirits in the cemetery.
sent-trib.com
Kenneth G. Wilson
Kenneth G. Wilson, 73, of Weston, Ohio passed away September 13, 2022. He was born July 14, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Willis A. and Virginia C. (Miller) Wilson. Ken served his country proudly in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He started his working career in Texas, installing electric in new home builds. He went on to work in the Gulf on a supply boat where he obtained his First Mate and Captain’s licenses. Upon moving back to northwest Ohio, Ken worked as a machine operator at Teneco until his retirement.
sent-trib.com
Ethel Marie (Hall) Huntley
Ethel Marie (Hall) Huntley, 94, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Elizabeth Scott Community. Ethel Marie was born December 3, 1927 in Robinson, Illinois to George and Ethel (Shirkliff) Hall. She married Frank Huntley, Sr. on September 4, 1949 and they shared 63 years together until he passed on May 30, 2012.
sent-trib.com
Overhauling Orleans: Perrysburg park may get a facelift
PERRYSBURG — Orleans Park is a diamond in the rough that could be polished to shine so brightly. At Tuesday’s meeting, Perrysburg Council heard a presentation about the vision of the park, and possibly adding an accessible river overlook, pavilion, dog park and trails. “This is really an...
sent-trib.com
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon days as it tracked toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency...
sent-trib.com
Senior events: 9-22-2022
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
Terry Bland
Terry Bland, 68, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Toledo Hospital. Terry was born on August 2, 1954 in Bowling Green to Lois Bland. Terry is survived by his brother Randy Himburg of Bowling Green and a nephew David Himburg. Terry was a musician by heart...
sent-trib.com
BG man accused of child endangering rejects plea offer
A Bowling Green man accused of child endangering and domestic violence has again rejected a plea deal. “At this point, we’re prepared to go to trial,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips in relation to the two cases against Jeremy Mull. Mull, 36, was transported from...
sent-trib.com
Eagle Scout builds dog park
STONY RIDGE — Nathan Pustay earned his Eagle Scout award on Aug. 25. Pustay is a member of Troop 332, Erie Shores Council, in Luckey. To become an Eagle Scout, he earned 63 merit badges and served his troop in a variety of leadership roles. To earn the rank...
sent-trib.com
Hypercube to perform as part of BGSU Music at the Forefront concert series
Chamber quartet Hypercube will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Bryan Recital Hall at the Moore Musical Arts Center as part of the Music at the Forefront concert series at Bowling Green State University. The free and open to the public concert will feature new electronic works from the...
