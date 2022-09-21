Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Senior events: 9-22-2022
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Long-time BGHS employee leaves funds for students
Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
sent-trib.com
BGSU's Rogers receives raise, donates $100,000 bonus
The annual base pay of Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers was raised to $512,000 by the board of trustees at the Friday meeting. The board of trustees also awarded Rogers a discretionary cash bonus of $100,000, acknowledging his management of the university. For the fourth consecutive year, Rogers...
sent-trib.com
Hypercube to perform as part of BGSU Music at the Forefront concert series
Chamber quartet Hypercube will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Bryan Recital Hall at the Moore Musical Arts Center as part of the Music at the Forefront concert series at Bowling Green State University. The free and open to the public concert will feature new electronic works from the...
sent-trib.com
Ghost hunting with the pros, go on historical cemetery walk
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Public Library welcomes back the Toledo Ghost Hunters Society for an evening of ghost hunting. The event will be held at the Pemberville-Union Cemetery in Freedom Township on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. to investigate spirits with the professionals. Participants will learn about the different tools that the ghost hunters use and potentially interact with some spirits in the cemetery.
sent-trib.com
Lloyd W. Daman
Lloyd W. Daman, 88, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Lloyd was born on May 17, 1934 to William and Helen (Kaemming) Daman, in Scotch Ridge, Ohio. He married Mary Morgan on June 27,1959 in Perrysburg, OH. Lloyd and Mary raised 3 sons and recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year.
sent-trib.com
Ethel Marie (Hall) Huntley
Ethel Marie (Hall) Huntley, 94, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Elizabeth Scott Community. Ethel Marie was born December 3, 1927 in Robinson, Illinois to George and Ethel (Shirkliff) Hall. She married Frank Huntley, Sr. on September 4, 1949 and they shared 63 years together until he passed on May 30, 2012.
sent-trib.com
Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter
Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Weston, Ohio passed away Thursday September 22, 2022. She was born October 23, 1938 in Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. She married Eugene O. Schetter in 1957 and he preceded her in death in 1988. Gerry worked as...
sent-trib.com
Terry Bland
Terry Bland, 68, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Toledo Hospital. Terry was born on August 2, 1954 in Bowling Green to Lois Bland. Terry is survived by his brother Randy Himburg of Bowling Green and a nephew David Himburg. Terry was a musician by heart...
sent-trib.com
Guitar greats arriving for festival at BGSU
Jazz guitar great Kurt Rosenwinkel is coming with his quartet to Bowling Green State University for Orchard Guitar Festival, set for tonight and Saturday. The headlining guest is the Kurt Rosenwinkel Quartet. Also featured will be guitarist and composer Fred Hamilton. Rosenwinkel and Hamilton will also have clinics. “We’ve been...
sent-trib.com
Lynette Louise Keiser
Lynette Louise Keiser, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022. She was born May 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Gerald and Margaret (Hobart) Haar. She married James Keiser on August 15, 1967 and he survives in Bowling Green. Along with her husband of...
sent-trib.com
Herbert L. Kratzer
Herbert L. Kratzer, 102, long-time resident of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 21, 2022 at Wood Haven Health Care Center. He was born September 15, 1920 in Liberty Township, Putnam County, Ohio to the late Ernest and Velma (White) Kratzer. He graduated from Crawfis High School in 1938 and married the love of his life, Virginia Jacobs, on August 16, 1946 in Deshler, Ohio.
sent-trib.com
Kaiden Reed puts up 12 points as Flyers stay unbeaten
ROSSFORD — Lake boys soccer routed Rossford, 14-1, Thursday in Northern Buckeye Conference action as Kaiden Reed had 12 points on two goals and eight assists. Lake remains unbeaten at 9-0-1 overall and 5-0-1 in NBC games. Rossford falls to 1-8 and 1-5. Also scoring two goals apiece for...
sent-trib.com
Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn
Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn, 80, of Findlay, Ohio died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born February 23, 1942, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Earl A. and Leona R. (Massey) Miller. She married Robert D. Karn, December 19, 1973, and he...
sent-trib.com
BGSU swimmers prepare for grueling schedule
The Bowling Green women’s swim and dive team’s team will begin the season on the road in Akron at the Zippy Classic on Oct. 7-8. The Falcons then return home to the Cooper Pool for three straight meets against Butler University (Oct. 28), MAC rival Ball State (Oct. 29), and then against Marshall (Nov. 4) for the last home meet of the fall season.
sent-trib.com
Eagle Scout builds dog park
STONY RIDGE — Nathan Pustay earned his Eagle Scout award on Aug. 25. Pustay is a member of Troop 332, Erie Shores Council, in Luckey. To become an Eagle Scout, he earned 63 merit badges and served his troop in a variety of leadership roles. To earn the rank...
sent-trib.com
Zoar Lutheran Church welcomes guest preacher Mark Brocker
PERRYSBURG – Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave., will welcome Pastor Mark Brocker as Zoar’s guest preacher the weekend of Oct. 8-9. An expert in the life and writings of Dietrich Bonhoeffer — the German Lutheran pastor, resister to the Nazis, and martyr — Brocker will speak on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. on Bonhoeffer’s observation of how liberating it is for human beings when we can keep life multidimensional, polyphonic.
sent-trib.com
Kenneth G. Wilson
Kenneth G. Wilson, 73, of Weston, Ohio passed away September 13, 2022. He was born July 14, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Willis A. and Virginia C. (Miller) Wilson. Ken served his country proudly in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He started his working career in Texas, installing electric in new home builds. He went on to work in the Gulf on a supply boat where he obtained his First Mate and Captain’s licenses. Upon moving back to northwest Ohio, Ken worked as a machine operator at Teneco until his retirement.
sent-trib.com
Yellow Jackets ‘take care of business,’ rout Cougars, 44-7
PERRYSBURG — Sylvania Southview came into Perrysburg’s Steinecker Stadium sporting a 4-1 record and having outscored opponents 212-43. The Yellow Jackets’ 44-7 win over Southview Friday likely put a damper on any Northern Lakes League championship hopes that the Cougars may have had. By halftime, the Yellow...
sent-trib.com
Walter Kenneth Hall
Walter Kenneth Hall age 71 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at his residence. Walter was born in the Philippines on August 6, 1951, to Paul and Elaine (Jose) Hall. He was very easy going and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his four-legged friend “MoMo”. Walter was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Falcons.
