The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
WNEP-TV 16
Marianacci's, 50 years of Serving Fine Hand Crafted Food
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — Marianacci's restaurant is one of those places that is truly about family and the traditions of fine Italian food. Since 1972, Marianacci's has been serving delicious home made pastas, sauces and other specialties to its surrounding communities and beyond. As they celebrate their 50th anniversary the third generation continues to serve outstanding cuisine prepared to perfection.
Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
Times News
Kupecs wed 50 years
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph M. Kupec of Lansford recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on Sept. 23, 1972 in SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, Coaldale, by the Rev. Vincent York. Mrs. Kupec is the former Janet Radocha, daughter of the late John “Yano” Radocha and...
WNEP-TV 16
Bloomsburg Fair vendors busy with last-minute preparations
Vendors have been setting up for about two weeks. Friday is the big day, Preview Day.
Times News
Tamaqua takes step for riverwalk
The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership recently purchased a key property to eventually create the Tamaqua Riverwalk and Waterfront. The development won’t happen overnight, but plans are to have a downtown walkway that borders the Little Schuylkill River, along with places for fishing, paddle boating and public events. “It’s been...
Two Local Farms To Take Part In The 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days
This weekend will mark the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days, to celebrate two local farms are inviting the public to learn more about these furry friends. MONROE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA | On Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, 2022, the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days is set. In observance, The Eredita farm in Saylorsburg and Pohopoco Creek Alpacas in Effort are opening their doors, inviting the public to experience alpacas up close.
Bloomsburg Fair kicks off 2022 festivities
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Fair is about to begin. Eyewitness News spent Friday morning getting a sneak peek at the first day of the largest fair in Pennsylvania. The Bloomsburg Fair is back, with pig racing, and, of course, fair food. “The entertainment changes every year, so you’re going to get to […]
pahomepage.com
PA live! 9.23.2022 Your Dash 365
Volunteers ‘pick up’ the Poconos in clean-up event. Engines rev up at the ‘Austin Blue Line’ fundraiser. Salvation Army Lieutenant on a mission to help hurricane-stricken …. Two robberies, two counties, one suspect. Police investigating possible connection between …. Family of bears break into Monroe County...
After 17 Years, One Location of a Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant is Closing
After nearly two decades at the Jersey Shore, one restaurant will not be returning when the tourists do next season. However, there is some good news to report in this story. In an era where it seems like every time you go online, there's news of another restaurant closing, this particular eatery has two locations and only one is shutting down.
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
WNEP-TV 16
Fall farm fun On The Pennsylvania Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — As we officially welcome fall, many businesses are busy welcoming fall fanatics. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to one of them in Columbia County. Take another trip On The Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville
Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
Luzerne County campers ready for any forecast
KINGSTON, Pa. — A sweater and steak dinner out by the campfire is just one of the ways Bonnie Dry and her husband plan on beating the cold temperatures this weekend while camping at Francis Slocum State Park in Luzerne County. "During the night we start the campfire furnace,...
40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month
A popular local grocery store in Lehigh County just announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of September. Many community members have expressed their condolences and well wishes on the business's Facebook page.
Man killed in Scranton housefire now identified
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire in the city. The Scranton fire Department said they were dispatched for a reported house fire on the 500 block of North Main Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. Scranton Fire Officials confirm one person had died. Another person was injured but […]
Pittston man sentenced for setting fire to own condemned house
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Pittston was sentenced up to 10 years in state prison for setting his condemned house on fire in October 2021. Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Joseph William Policare Sr., 57, to four-to-10 years in state prison on a charge of arson. Policare pled guilty to the charge but mentally ill on June 23.
Frustrations flow from Hanover Township water main break
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From laundry mishaps to early school dismissals, it’s been one problem after the other for people in Hanover Township. Wednesday night, crews were still busy working on repairing the water main break along the Sans Souci Parkway. Water flowed along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township like a […]
