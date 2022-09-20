Read full article on original website
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was fatally shot in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 20 block of Gast Place around 9:30 p.m. The victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on-scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Two charged after St. Louis toddler fatally shot himself
Two people face criminal charges after a St. Louis toddler died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head last month.
Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview
A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting.
Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight
ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
Woman shot, killed in St. Louis Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday morning from a gunshot wound to the face. According to St. Louis police, the woman was found outside shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oregon Avenue and Itaska Street in south St. Louis. The woman was pronounced dead at...
fox5ny.com
Woman shot after dine-and-dashers flee restaurant
MISSOURI - A woman eating a midnight meal was shot after a group of dine-and-dashers fled a restaurant in Missouri. According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, four people were eating at the Courtesy Diner in St. Louis on Thursday, September 22 when they decided to leave without paying. An employee chased...
Motorcyclist dies in St. Louis crash on I-55
An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning on Interstate 55.
KMOV
Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Woman shot and killed in South City
A woman was shot in South City early Saturday morning, police say. The woman was shot in the face near the intersection of Oregon and Itaska just before 1:30 a.m.
Friday afternoon shooting in North St. Louis leaves 42-year-old injured
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured Friday afternoon in a shooting on the 4200 block of North Grand Boulevard. Police said the man had been shot in the face at about 3:45 p.m. Friday at the Economy Inn. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No...
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Saturday night. According to reports, the victim was shot around 9:32 p.m. on the 20 block of Gast Place. He was found unconscious and not breathing. No further information has been released as this is an open investigation.
Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
St. Louis man accused of luring woman to construction site for abuse
Investigators say a St. Louis man lured a woman to a construction work site with the promise of a job and used that opportunity to force himself on her.
St. Louis police investigating after shooting victim arrives at hospital in critical condition
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a St. Louis area hospital with critical injuries late Thursday night. St. Louis police said officers were at an area hospital for an unrelated assignment at around 11 p.m. when hospital security told them about a victim being treated for gunshot wounds to the head.
KMOV
Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
Teen shot in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after someone shot a teen Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Woman dies after motorcycle crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.
Teen drops off shooting victim at hospital in stolen vehicle, tries to run
ST. LOUIS — A man is hospitalized in critical condition and a teen is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning in St. Louis. Officers responded to a local hospital after a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off by a private vehicle. The man was in critical condition with unstable vital signs and was unable to provide a statement about what happened.
13-year-old shot while working on vehicle with father in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call regarding the shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy and his father had been working on a vehicle in the 8700 block of Riverview Boulevard when they heard gunshots and realized the boy had been struck.
westkentuckystar.com
St. Louis pair charged in Paducah theft investigation
A theft investigation in Reidland sent a St. Louis pair to jail this week. McCracken County deputies said it was discovered on Tuesday that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two electric bikes had been stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The business owner additionally told deputies someone...
