Navy and Port of San Diego Sign Agreement for Local Electrification Projects

By Elizabeth Ireland
 4 days ago
City officials formalized signing of an Intergovernmental Support Agreement at Cesar Chavez Park Tuesday. Photo via @portofsandiego Twitter

An agreement signed Tuesday will allow the U.S. Navy to take part in California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard market, which officials say will lead to improvements in local air quality and millions in funding for electrification projects for Naval Base San Diego and the Port of San Diego.

Per the agreement, which was officially formalized Tuesday with the signing of an Intergovernmental Support Agreement at Cesar Chavez Park, the Navy will generate Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits when ships are plugged into shore power.

According to the Port of San Diego, this would limit greenhouse gas emissions for surrounding neighborhoods and generate power without using carbon-intensive fuels.

“This is a win-win. We are proud to be working with the Navy on this and look forward to cleaner air and improved public health for all who live, work, and play on and around San Diego Bay,” said Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners Chairman Dan Malcolm.

The agreement will also allow the Port of San Diego to sell the credits generated by the Navy’s shore power. Proceeds will go toward Naval Base San Diego energy and utility improvement projects, as well as paying for Port of San Diego personnel who will manage project design and construction of projects at the Navy base and in port operations.

The partnership is being conducted as a pilot program through 2030, according to port officials.

“We are excited to be the first in the Navy to participate in this innovative program,” said Rear Admiral Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Southwest. “Our sailors and their families live and work throughout San Diego County; we are part of this community, and are proud to do our part towards improving air quality locally, and contributing to a more resilient electric infrastructure.”

City News Service contributed to this article.

