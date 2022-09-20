Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Related
Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball
Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
Here’s why Chaim Bloom says Red Sox are in a good position to re-sign Rafael Devers
Bloom says the Red Sox are in a different place than they were before they traded Mookie Betts. As the Red Sox tripped and stumbled their way backward into last place in the AL East this season, and as questions swirled about the futures of both Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts in Boston, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom found himself under fire both from fans and the media.
Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs
Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
Dodgers Scoreboard Reveals Wild Joey Gallo Story Involving a Hall Of Famer’s Daughter
Most people go through life without ever throwing a no-hitter or taking Greg Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom. Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo isn’t most people, though, so he did both. On the same day. On April 14, 2012, Gallo went up against highly ranked Gloucester Catholic in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live on September 22
On September 22 at 7:15 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on FOX. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM,...
Son: Man who caught Maris' record home run ball had life changed forever
NEW YORK -- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could make history on Wednesday night.No. 99 is one home run away from tying the American League record of 61, a mark set by Roger Maris 61 years ago.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, it's a moment so big, it can change lives.READ MORE: All eyes on Aaron Judge as he's poised to tie Roger Maris' home run recordAs Maris rounded the bases at the old Yankee Stadium, 19-year-old Sal Durante's life was about to change."My father jumped on his seat, line drive in his hand, and he wound up falling three and a half...
Yardbarker
Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books
On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Giants announce major new role for Buster Posey
Buster Posey retired as a member of the San Francisco Giants at the end of the 2021 season, but he did not stay out of baseball for long. The Giants announced Wednesday that Posey is joining the team’s ownership group and will sit on the organization’s Board of Directors. There was no announcement regarding how big a share of the Giants Posey purchased, but chairman Greg Johnson told Tyler Kepner of the New York Times that the former catcher was putting “real money” into the organization at its current valuation.
Longtime MLB President Of Baseball Operations Fired Today
The Kansas City Royals fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore on Wednesday. Owner John Sherman announced that Moore, who joined the team in 2006, will leave the organization. J.J. Picollo will assume control of Kansas City's baseball operations. “I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” Moore told The Athletic's Andy...
Fans will love this Aaron Judge trade Yankees are trying to make before potentially historic night
Aaron Judge is on the brink of history. The New York Yankees outfielder has joined the small pantheon of players that have smacked 60 home runs in a season. As he sits just two dingers away from both team and American League history, every game is worth watching. The Yankees’...
Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer
This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate
The Absurdity of Albert Pujols’ Comeback Season
Albert Pujols is staging one of the greatest goodbyes in the history of sports. He is sitting at 698 career home runs, on the doorstep of becoming the fourth player (with Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth) to hit 700. He has gotten there with a throwback tear that calls to mind the regular mashing of his early career, but he has done it as a 42-year-old back with the Cardinals and playing what he has said will be his last season. Watching Pujols hit has become a matter of both baseball and civic pride in the closing weeks of his Hall of Fame career.
MLB・
The Cleveland Guardians called up the next Michael Brantley
The Cleveland Guardians have called up Will Brennan. The Cleveland Guardians are once again calling up a rookie to round out the roster heading into the final two weeks of the season. Will Brennan, one of the Guardians’ best prospects in the outfield, will join the club for the foreseeable future.
Holmes: White Sox have to 'strip this down to the studs in their evaluation of who they are'
Score midday host Laurence Holmes has reached a new boiling point regarding the White Sox, whose faint hopes of reaching the playoffs were essentially extinguished with a 10-7 loss to Guardians in 11 innings Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Did Red Sox's Connor Seabold Ignore Alex Cora's Request In Latest Start?
Did Boston Red Sox pitcher Connor Seabold ignore the one thing manager Alex Cora asked him to do in his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park?. All signs point to the rookie hurler deciding not to take his skipper's advice heading into his first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time
Who are the 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time? While the apparatus of topics typically vary from post-game coverage
Los Angeles’ Dave Roberts accomplishes wild feat not seen in over 100 years
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts accomplished a feat that has not been achieved since 1910. On Thursday, Roberts became just the second skipper in MLB history to have four seasons of at least 104 wins. The last manager to achieve this feat was Cubs manager Frank Chance, who had four...
Fan returns Aaron Judge's 60th HR ball to Yankees slugger
Many people who score a piece of sports memorabilia at an actual game would probably be tempted to keep it. That wasn't the case for Yankees fan Michael Kessler, who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home-run ball on Tuesday night and then -- drumroll, please -- returned it to Judge. "He...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination
The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
Comments / 0